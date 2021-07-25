 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Bettor Half (Denis St Pierre);5-2

2 Rockin The Arena (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3 Veracious (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Miki U So Fine (Wally Hennessey);8-1

8 Lindas In Heaven (Jim Devaux);9-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Sebago (Wally Hennessey);5-2

2 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);7-2

3 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);12-1

4 Titanama (Cory Mcgivern);8-1

5 Palpitations (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);15-1

7 Teazem (Phil Fluet);5-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Swancredit (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);4-1

3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);7-2

4 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

6 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Tymal Tullo (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Juxlivin My Dream (Brett Beckwith);3-1

2 Johnnysfirecracker (Leon Bailey);5-2

3 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Mr Big Wig (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Velocity Smoke (Chris Long);9-2

6 Oregon Trail (Denis St Pierre);10-1

7 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

8 Majoring Artist (Phil Fluet);12-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.

1 Mr Wiskers (Wally Hennessey);10-1

2 Degrom Z Tam (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Major Escape (Brett Beckwith);20-1

4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);7-5

5 Rancousy (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 So So Incredible (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

7 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);30-1

9 Extreme Machine N (Leon Bailey);6-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.

1 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

2 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Gigfy (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Bridge Works (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);3-1

6 Exarch (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Reign Of Honor (Denis St Pierre);5-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Barney Mac (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Xcuseme (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);7-2

5 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);4-1

6 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);8-5

2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 Purpose Blue Chip (Brett Beckwith);7-2

4 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Alex The Great (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Major Damage (Steeven Genois);9-2

2 Mega Miki (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Bell’s David (Brett Crawford);2-1

4 Want A Beach (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 B Cool Fool (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Always A Gentleman (Chris Long);6-1

7 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);7-2

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Ursis Des Caillons (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 Miami (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Photo Bomber (Wally Hennessey);5-1

6 Mass Confession (Denis St Pierre);8-1

7 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Spartacus Bluechip (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

2 Cheek This Out (Brett Beckwith);3-1

3 You Got It Dude (Wally Hennessey);7-2

4 Cache All The Way (Leon Bailey);8-1

5 Chrysagon (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 The Best Tyme Ever (Mark Beckwith);10-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Valyrian Steel (Denis St Pierre);9-2

2 Grill And Chill (Phil Fluet);20-1

3 French Hops (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Graceful Titan (Wally Hennessey);2-1

5 Ledges (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Henry Iam Iam (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 That’s All Folks (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);3-1

3 Devisser (Wally Hennessey);5-2

4 Steve’s Hot Rod (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

5 Swellendam (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Santanna One (Chris Long);8-1

7 R Maddy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);4-1

