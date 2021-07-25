Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Bettor Half (Denis St Pierre);5-2
2 Rockin The Arena (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3 Veracious (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Miki U So Fine (Wally Hennessey);8-1
8 Lindas In Heaven (Jim Devaux);9-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Sebago (Wally Hennessey);5-2
2 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);7-2
3 Piranha First (Steeven Genois);12-1
4 Titanama (Cory Mcgivern);8-1
5 Palpitations (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);15-1
7 Teazem (Phil Fluet);5-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Swancredit (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);4-1
3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);7-2
4 Jeter’s Way (Brett Beckwith);9-2
5 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
6 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Tymal Tullo (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Juxlivin My Dream (Brett Beckwith);3-1
2 Johnnysfirecracker (Leon Bailey);5-2
3 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Mr Big Wig (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Velocity Smoke (Chris Long);9-2
6 Oregon Trail (Denis St Pierre);10-1
7 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
8 Majoring Artist (Phil Fluet);12-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.
1 Mr Wiskers (Wally Hennessey);10-1
2 Degrom Z Tam (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Major Escape (Brett Beckwith);20-1
4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);7-5
5 Rancousy (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 So So Incredible (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
7 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);30-1
9 Extreme Machine N (Leon Bailey);6-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.
1 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
2 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Gigfy (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Bridge Works (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);3-1
6 Exarch (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Reign Of Honor (Denis St Pierre);5-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Barney Mac (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Xcuseme (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);7-2
5 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);4-1
6 Cruising In Style (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);8-5
2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);10-1
3 Purpose Blue Chip (Brett Beckwith);7-2
4 Muscle Ave (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Alex The Great (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
7 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Major Damage (Steeven Genois);9-2
2 Mega Miki (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Bell’s David (Brett Crawford);2-1
4 Want A Beach (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 B Cool Fool (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Always A Gentleman (Chris Long);6-1
7 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);7-2
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Ursis Des Caillons (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Bold Creation (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Miami (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Photo Bomber (Wally Hennessey);5-1
6 Mass Confession (Denis St Pierre);8-1
7 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Spartacus Bluechip (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
2 Cheek This Out (Brett Beckwith);3-1
3 You Got It Dude (Wally Hennessey);7-2
4 Cache All The Way (Leon Bailey);8-1
5 Chrysagon (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 The Best Tyme Ever (Mark Beckwith);10-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Valyrian Steel (Denis St Pierre);9-2
2 Grill And Chill (Phil Fluet);20-1
3 French Hops (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Graceful Titan (Wally Hennessey);2-1
5 Ledges (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Henry Iam Iam (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 That’s All Folks (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);3-1
3 Devisser (Wally Hennessey);5-2
4 Steve’s Hot Rod (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
5 Swellendam (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Santanna One (Chris Long);8-1
7 R Maddy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);9-2
8 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);4-1