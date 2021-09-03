Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Majoring Artist (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);7-2
3 Steel Reefer (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);2-1
5 Jack Rock (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
6 Thor And Dr Jones (Gregory Merton);4-1
7 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Star Of Terror (Cory Stratton);10-1
2 Illegitimate Son (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);15-1
4 Devisser (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);9-2
6 Degrom Z Tam (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Elite Retreat (Brett Beckwith);20-1
8 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Gibus (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Olde Broadside (Alek Chartrand);9-2
3 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);10-1
4 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);12-1
5 Our Corelli N (Gregory Merton);7-5
6 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Babinga Wood (Brett Crawford);20-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.
1 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
2 Cool Jack (Chris Long);10-1
3 Flow With Joe (Cory Stratton);4-1
4 Juxlivin My Dream (Brett Beckwith);9-2
5 Nothing To Prove (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Battle Strong (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Lodi Machette Man (Mark Beckwith);12-1
8 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);2-1
2 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Transatlantic (Gregory Merton);15-1
4 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 Mcbuster (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Cache All The Way (Brett Beckwith);10-1
8 Rockin The Arena (Shawn T Gray);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lake Charles (Gregory Merton);6-1
2 Sports Obsession (Shawn T Gray);10-1
3 Keystone Dakota (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);8-5
5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);8-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Sofer (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Gunpowder N (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Imsporty (Jim Devaux);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Pound For Pound (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Beach Forecast (Mark Beckwith);6-5
3 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Sir Lovealot Bc (Brett Beckwith);8-1
5 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
6 Ideal Olympic Ace (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Virtuous Dance (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);7-2
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Rock This Way (Shawn T Gray);2-1
2 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Odds On Brexit (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Southwind Onyx (Gregory Merton);6-1
5 Blaise Mm Hanover (Mark Beckwith);12-1
6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Mystical Wally (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
2 Fox Valley Inferno (Gregory Merton);2-1
3 De Chirico (Chris Long);6-1
4 Make A Statement A (Brett Beckwith);5-2
5 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);20-1
7 Chaleurs Ad (Jay Randall);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);9-2
2 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);7-2
3 Initial Concept (Shawn T Gray);5-1
4 Lindas In Heaven (Chris Long);3-1
5 A Game Changer (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
6 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Cheek This Out (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);10-1