 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Majoring Artist (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);7-2

3 Steel Reefer (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);2-1

5 Jack Rock (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Thor And Dr Jones (Gregory Merton);4-1

7 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Star Of Terror (Cory Stratton);10-1

2 Illegitimate Son (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);15-1

4 Devisser (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);9-2

6 Degrom Z Tam (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Elite Retreat (Brett Beckwith);20-1

8 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Gibus (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Olde Broadside (Alek Chartrand);9-2

3 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);10-1

4 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);12-1

5 Our Corelli N (Gregory Merton);7-5

6 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Babinga Wood (Brett Crawford);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.

1 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

2 Cool Jack (Chris Long);10-1

3 Flow With Joe (Cory Stratton);4-1

4 Juxlivin My Dream (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 Nothing To Prove (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Battle Strong (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Mark Beckwith);12-1

8 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);2-1

2 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Transatlantic (Gregory Merton);15-1

4 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Mcbuster (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Cache All The Way (Brett Beckwith);10-1

8 Rockin The Arena (Shawn T Gray);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Lake Charles (Gregory Merton);6-1

2 Sports Obsession (Shawn T Gray);10-1

3 Keystone Dakota (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);8-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Sofer (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Gunpowder N (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Imsporty (Jim Devaux);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Pound For Pound (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Beach Forecast (Mark Beckwith);6-5

3 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Sir Lovealot Bc (Brett Beckwith);8-1

5 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

6 Ideal Olympic Ace (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Virtuous Dance (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);7-2

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Rock This Way (Shawn T Gray);2-1

2 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 Odds On Brexit (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Southwind Onyx (Gregory Merton);6-1

5 Blaise Mm Hanover (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Mystical Wally (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

2 Fox Valley Inferno (Gregory Merton);2-1

3 De Chirico (Chris Long);6-1

4 Make A Statement A (Brett Beckwith);5-2

5 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);20-1

7 Chaleurs Ad (Jay Randall);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);9-2

2 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);7-2

3 Initial Concept (Shawn T Gray);5-1

4 Lindas In Heaven (Chris Long);3-1

5 A Game Changer (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

6 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Cheek This Out (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);10-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News