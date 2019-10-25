First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);5-2

2 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);8-1

4 Rockin Panda (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

6 All Music (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Olde Broadside (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

4 Bettor Spirits N (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 Manverick (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);4-1

8 Brigadoon (Shawn T Gray);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Newbie (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Twin B Famous (Chris Long);15-1

4 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);25-1

5 Lucky Times (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

7 Lear Seelster (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Justin Credible (Shawn T Gray);12-1

9 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Brookdale Bruiser (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5

2 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Carolina Magic (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);9-2

7 Lyons Amusements (Billy Dobson);15-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Maytime Terror (Evan Hoagland);10-1

2 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

6 Jk Nowornever (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Santanna One (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

8 Star Of Terror (Jay Randall);8-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $35,200.

1 Bro (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);7-5

3 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Dramatist (Chris Long);10-1

7 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);25-1

8 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);6-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Sneak On Bye (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Betterlatethnnever (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Bettor Notbitter A (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);8-5

3 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

6 Party Boy (Billy Dobson);15-1

7 Swellendam (Jay Randall);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);4-1

4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Devisser (Steven Rybka);15-1

8 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);9-2

5 Calvin B (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);4-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $17,500.

1 Rollonhighway (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Gibus (Brian Cross);20-1

3 Major Escape (Jay Randall);4-1

4 Dream Of Fortune (C. Huckabone III);15-1

5 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

7 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);25-1

8 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

9 Northern Sportsman (Shawn T Gray);10-1

