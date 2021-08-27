Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Mr Wiskers (Dan Deslandes);12-1
3 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);5-2
4 Statement (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);3-1
6 Oregon Trail (Robert Leslie);15-1
7 Fox Valley Inferno (Gregory Merton);9-2
8 Olde Broadside (Billy Dobson);4-1
9 Bali (Jay Randall);8-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Degrom Z Tam (Steeven Genois);3-1
2 Lyons Johnny (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Illegitimate Son (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);9-2
6 Star Of Terror (Dan Deslandes);12-1
7 Elite Retreat (Brett Beckwith);8-1
8 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);5-2
2 A Game Changer (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
3 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 The Best Tyme Ever (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Spartacus Bluechip (Gregory Merton);10-1
6 Acup O Joe Hanover (Shawn T Gray);3-1
7 Cheek This Out (Brett Beckwith);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Imsporty (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Our Corelli N (Gregory Merton);9-2
4 Bullville Terror (Cory Stratton);10-1
5 Rock This Way (Shawn T Gray);3-1
6 Blaise Mm Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8 Sneak On Bye (Chris Long);20-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Velocity Smoke (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
4 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);8-5
5 Battle Strong (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Transatlantic (Gregory Merton);25-1
7 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);12-1
8 Flow With Joe (Cory Stratton);8-1
9 Mystical Wally (Dan Deslandes);15-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $16,000.
1 Machiatto A (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Odds On Brexit (Brett Crawford);15-1
3 Lake Charles (Gregory Merton);8-1
4 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);12-1
5 Wyatt J (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Keystone Dakota (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
8 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);3-1
9 Sports Obsession (Shawn T Gray);4-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Beauty Is Blind (Cory Stratton);9-2
2 Pammy Jo (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4 Come Get The Cash (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Thats Incredible (Shawn T Gray);4-1
6 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);5-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);8-1
2 Jack Rock (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Bullville Jonathan (Jim Devaux);9-5
5 Cache All The Way (Dan Deslandes);15-1
6 Rockin The Arena (Shawn T Gray);12-1
7 No Schmo Joe (Chris Long);9-2
8 Hot Joe (Billy Dobson);6-1
9 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);5-2
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Road Map (Chris Long);4-1
2 Parallel Line (Henry Westbrook III);6-1
3 Sir Lovealot Bc (Brett Beckwith);9-2
4 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
6 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Sharks Inthe Creek (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Beach Forecast (Mark Beckwith);10-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Bullville Frank (Gregory Merton);9-2
2 Smile E Coyote (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Always A Gentleman (Chris Long);4-1
4 Mega Miki (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Bet On Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2
7 Yachtsman (Billy Dobson);8-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);9-2
3 Thor And Dr Jones (Gregory Merton);5-2
4 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Brazen Brazilian (Michael Kimelman);12-1
6 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);3-1
7 Mcbuster (Jim Devaux);4-1
8 Sofer (Brett Crawford);10-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 In The Huddle (Gregory Merton);6-1
3 Gibus (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 Chaleurs Ad (Steeven Genois);12-1
5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Party Boy (Michael Kimelman);15-1
7 Windsong Jack (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
8 Sassy Hanover (Cory Stratton);8-1
9 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);10-1