Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Mr Wiskers (Dan Deslandes);12-1

3 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);5-2

4 Statement (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);3-1

6 Oregon Trail (Robert Leslie);15-1

7 Fox Valley Inferno (Gregory Merton);9-2

8 Olde Broadside (Billy Dobson);4-1

9 Bali (Jay Randall);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Degrom Z Tam (Steeven Genois);3-1

2 Lyons Johnny (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Illegitimate Son (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);9-2

6 Star Of Terror (Dan Deslandes);12-1

7 Elite Retreat (Brett Beckwith);8-1

8 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);5-2

2 A Game Changer (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

3 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 The Best Tyme Ever (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Spartacus Bluechip (Gregory Merton);10-1

6 Acup O Joe Hanover (Shawn T Gray);3-1

7 Cheek This Out (Brett Beckwith);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Imsporty (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Our Corelli N (Gregory Merton);9-2

4 Bullville Terror (Cory Stratton);10-1

5 Rock This Way (Shawn T Gray);3-1

6 Blaise Mm Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8 Sneak On Bye (Chris Long);20-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Velocity Smoke (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Real Kid (Shawn T Gray);8-5

5 Battle Strong (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Transatlantic (Gregory Merton);25-1

7 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);12-1

8 Flow With Joe (Cory Stratton);8-1

9 Mystical Wally (Dan Deslandes);15-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $16,000.

1 Machiatto A (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Odds On Brexit (Brett Crawford);15-1

3 Lake Charles (Gregory Merton);8-1

4 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);12-1

5 Wyatt J (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Keystone Dakota (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

8 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);3-1

9 Sports Obsession (Shawn T Gray);4-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Beauty Is Blind (Cory Stratton);9-2

2 Pammy Jo (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4 Come Get The Cash (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Thats Incredible (Shawn T Gray);4-1

6 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);5-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Jack Rock (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Bullville Jonathan (Jim Devaux);9-5

5 Cache All The Way (Dan Deslandes);15-1

6 Rockin The Arena (Shawn T Gray);12-1

7 No Schmo Joe (Chris Long);9-2

8 Hot Joe (Billy Dobson);6-1

9 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);5-2

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Road Map (Chris Long);4-1

2 Parallel Line (Henry Westbrook III);6-1

3 Sir Lovealot Bc (Brett Beckwith);9-2

4 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Sharks Inthe Creek (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Beach Forecast (Mark Beckwith);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Bullville Frank (Gregory Merton);9-2

2 Smile E Coyote (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Always A Gentleman (Chris Long);4-1

4 Mega Miki (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Bet On Jack (Mark Beckwith);5-2

7 Yachtsman (Billy Dobson);8-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);9-2

3 Thor And Dr Jones (Gregory Merton);5-2

4 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Brazen Brazilian (Michael Kimelman);12-1

6 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);3-1

7 Mcbuster (Jim Devaux);4-1

8 Sofer (Brett Crawford);10-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 In The Huddle (Gregory Merton);6-1

3 Gibus (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 Chaleurs Ad (Steeven Genois);12-1

5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2

6 Party Boy (Michael Kimelman);15-1

7 Windsong Jack (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

8 Sassy Hanover (Cory Stratton);8-1

9 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);10-1

