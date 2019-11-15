First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);15-1

2 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);7-5

3 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

4 Real Lucky N (Frank Coppola Jr);8-5

5 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1

6 Our Walden Bury N (M. Cushing);20-1

7 Bringer Of Rain (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);25-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Star Commander N (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Brookdale Bruiser (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1

5 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);9-5

6 Star Of Terror (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Swellendam (Chris Long);20-1

8 Sassy Hanover (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Major Camby (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

3 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-2

4 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Brigadoon (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);8-1

7 Noahs Mill (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Release The Terror (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Rocknrollroyalty (C.Huckabone Jr);3-1

4 Devisser (Steven Rybka);5-2

5 Lucky Times (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

8 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Fridaynightflight (John Macdonald);9-2

2 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Fcee N (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Byby Landon (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Rockin Panda (Shawn T Gray);12-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

8 Pan Street Usa (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);8-5

2 Santanna One (Chris Long);10-1

3 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

4 Manverick (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Carolina Magic (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Killer Thriller (Jay Randall);15-1

7 Big N Bad (John Macdonald);20-1

8 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Ys Lotus (Billy Dobson);10-1

2 Redbank Blaze A (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Hudson Phil (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Rock Diamonds N (Ron Cushing);9-2

6 Bettor Notbitter A (Jay Randall);3-1

7 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

8 Heaven’s Gait (Mark Beckwith);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);5-1

2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

3 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);6-1

4 Jk Nowornever (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Preacher Ollie (Justin Huckabone);4-1

6 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);10-1

7 All Music (Steeven Genois);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,560.

1 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);2-1

2 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);15-1

5 Dramatist (Chris Long);8-1

6 Scott The Great (Jim Devaux);20-1

7 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

8 Regal Escape (Jay Randall);25-1

9 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);5-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Rockin Inthe Hills (Mark Beckwith);4-1

2 My Mind Is Madeup (Shawn T Gray);6-1

3 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Calvin B (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);15-1

8 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 Maxdaddy Blue Chip (S. Genois);3-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);9-2

3 Newbie (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);15-1

5 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

6 American Island (C. Huckabone III);10-1

7 Blueberry Heaven (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Headlights On (Brian Cross);12-1

9 Sofer (Phil Fluet);4-1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments