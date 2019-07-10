Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Top Of The Mark (F. Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Shawn Gray);5-2

4 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Masterson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

6 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);7-2

8 About The Benjamns (H. Hobbs);20-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);15-1

3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);20-1

4 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5

5 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);5-1

6 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Webmaster Hanover (M.Beckwith);6-1

2 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Carolina Magic (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

6 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Always A Bb (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);12-1

3 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2

5 Justice My Way (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 Itsallaboutmach (Steeven Genois);25-1

7 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Hot Seat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);9-2

2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Big N Bad (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Delightful Joe (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

6 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

7 Yamaka (Gerry Mattison);15-1

8 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);20-1

9 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);6-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Charlie Call Home (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Statement (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

5 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);9-2

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);8-1

2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Military Master A (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);5-2

6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

2 Sb Angelindisguise (S. Genois);5-2

3 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);2-1

4 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Foxbriar Romeo (Glenn Bailey);25-1

6 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);8-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Christen Me N (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Solid Asa Rock A (F. Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Century Endeavor (G. Mattison);2-1

4 Montera (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1

5 Real Kid (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Legal Power (Shawn T Gray);8-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Howmacsblackjack (F. Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2

