Post time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Top Of The Mark (F. Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Shawn Gray);5-2
4 Northern Spy (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Masterson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
6 Obo Hanover (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Pan Street Usa (Mark Beckwith);7-2
8 About The Benjamns (H. Hobbs);20-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);15-1
3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);20-1
4 Jersey Jim (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
5 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);5-1
6 Whata Twist (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Kenrick N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Webmaster Hanover (M.Beckwith);6-1
2 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Carolina Magic (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);10-1
5 Babinga Wood (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
6 Major Camby (Jay Randall);8-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Always A Bb (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);12-1
3 On The Big Swing (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);7-2
5 Justice My Way (Shawn T Gray);9-2
6 Itsallaboutmach (Steeven Genois);25-1
7 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Hot Seat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Allstar Energy (Steeven Genois);9-2
2 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Big N Bad (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Nerve Of Steel N (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Delightful Joe (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
6 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Yamaka (Gerry Mattison);15-1
8 Star Of Terror (Shawn T Gray);20-1
9 Notabadgame (Jay Randall);6-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Charlie Call Home (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Statement (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
5 Mach My Point (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Hi Ho Steverino (Shawn T Gray);9-2
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);8-1
2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Military Master A (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Starznheaven (Shawn T Gray);5-2
6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Sb Angelindisguise (S. Genois);5-2
3 Cindy’s Party Boy (Jay Randall);2-1
4 Abba Official (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Foxbriar Romeo (Glenn Bailey);25-1
6 Hot Tip (Jim Devaux);8-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Christen Me N (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Solid Asa Rock A (F. Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Century Endeavor (G. Mattison);2-1
4 Montera (Bruce Aldrich Jr);25-1
5 Real Kid (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Sofer (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Legal Power (Shawn T Gray);8-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Treasure Mach (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 In The Huddle (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Howmacsblackjack (F. Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Saulsbrook Deputy (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 J Js Delivery (Shawn T Gray);9-2
