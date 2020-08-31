 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Shameless Art (Fern Paquet Jr);15-1

2 Art Nukem (Billy Dobson);8-5

3 Rollin In New York (Mcgwire Sowers);5-2

4 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);5-1

5 Surreal Sergeant (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Chrysagon (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

7 Steuben Warlock (Jason Bartlett);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,800.

1 Majoring Artist (Jason Bartlett);3-1

2 Mr Dunnigans (Corey Callahan);4-1

3 Bolt Of Luck (Matt Kakaley);5-1

4 Reggae Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Robusto Blue Chip (John Stark Jr);6-1

6 Scootnroll (Tyler Buter);2-1

7 Linus (Mcgwire Sowers);15-1

8 Come On Raags (Jordan Stratton);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Roll With Dom (Jason Bartlett);4-1

2 Hurrikanekingjames (Tyler Buter);9-2

3 Always On The Hunt (Matt Kakaley);5-2

4 Redbreast Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Darbie’s Ideal (Jordan Stratton);6-1

6 Rolling With Sam (Corey Callahan);8-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Chief Of Staff (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

2 Cigars And Port (Tyler Buter);5-2

3 Scrappin Gold (Matt Kakaley);9-2

4 Levine (Scott Zeron);3-1

5 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Sunsetboozecruise (Jason Bartlett);4-1

7 Oreo Dream Xtreme (Corey Callahan);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Trevor One (Tyler Buter);3-1

2 Level Up (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

3 Breakout Session (Jim Marohn Jr);9-2

4 Ameriore (Marcus Miller);5-2

5 Rollnthejoe (Matt Kakaley);4-1

6 De Chirico (Jason Bartlett);10-1

7 Teton Sunset (Jordan Stratton);8-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $74,500.

1 Ideal Artillery (Jim Marohn Jr);15-1

2 Splash Brother (Tyler Buter);8-5

3 My Pal Joe (Alek Chartrand);8-1

4 Save Me A Dance (Jason Bartlett);5-1

5 Major Betts (Jordan Stratton);6-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $75,900.

1 Genius Man (Marcus Miller);7-2

2 Uhtred (Scott Zeron);6-1

3 Groovy Joe (Matt Kakaley);5-2

4 Blank Stare (Corey Callahan);3-1

5 Jk Last Chance (Jordan Stratton);8-1

6 Ideal Perception (Jason Bartlett);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Roc Solid Bluechip (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

2 Astounded Hanover (Alek Chartrand);12-1

3 Bullville Liz (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Auddiellen (Joseph Chindano Jr);15-1

5 Skyway Leda (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Sizzlin Sally (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Luck B Mine (Mark Beckwith);8-5

8 Generation Sissie (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Stay Beautiful (Marcus Miller);4-1

3 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

4 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);3-1

5 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Pokerface (Mcgwire Sowers);12-1

7 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Book The Bet (Steven Rybka);20-1

9 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.

1 Olivia Camden Gb (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);20-1

3 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Jumping Jillybean (Shawn T Gray);15-1

5 Abby Rose (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Qing Qong Bluechip (Joseph Chindano Jr);12-1

7 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);9-2

8 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);25-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.

1 Moonshinecharleigh (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

3 Pasultimatedelite N (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Under The Bus (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Casie’s Believer (Joseph Chindano Jr);20-1

7 Audrey Anna (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Thats Incredible (Marcus Miller);8-1

9 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);10-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 One Hand Keg Stand (Joseph Chindano Jr);4-1

2 Bestgirlfriendever (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

3 Amazing Amanda (Shawn T Gray);9-2

4 Pazza Hanover (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Robocall Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Real Roxy (Mark Beckwith);20-1

8 Treasure Gem (Jay Randall);10-1

9 Always Picky (Mcgwire Sowers);8-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);7-5

2 Marthas Star (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Wynnfrith (Shawn T Gray);7-2

4 Actress Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Excelant Chance (Jay Randall);20-1

6 Bullville Bren (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

7 Mistress Angelina (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);9-2

