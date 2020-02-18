Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time: Noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Beautiful Brenda (Fluet);7-2
2 Something Fine (Devaux);9-2
3 Sevenaze (Huckabone Jr);10-1
4 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);8-1
5 Steel Deal (Long);6-1
6 Thanks For Leaving (Stalbaum);3-1
7 Ellagant Chapter (Gray);5-2
8 Too Cool To Fool (Beckwith);25-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Classical Music (Huckabone Jr);4-1
2 Credit For Gab (Devaux);8-1
3 Conway Deli (Fluet);9-2
4 Sargent Pickel (Cross);3-1
5 Dw's Queen Bee (Beckwith);10-1
6 Maureen's Nitemare (Crawford);7-2
7 The Butler Did It (Randall);12-1
8 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);6-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Century Ferrari (Devaux);5-2
2 Dramatist (Long);8-1
3 Scott The Great (Beckwith);9-2
4 Johnnysfirecracker (Crawford);6-1
5 Mach Up A (Randall);3-1
6 Gias Boy Fluet);4-1
7 Eataamsclassicfox (Gray);12-1
8 Roczen Hanover (Dobson);10-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Golden Gypsy (Crawford);5-2
2 Amanda Blue Chip (Nassimos);3-1
3 Song Chapter (Devaux);8-1
4 The Blazing Truth (Randall);25-1
5 Leap Year Lucky (Beckwith);9-2
6 Chip Chip Conway (Dobson);4-1
7 Swift Gent (Cross);6-1
8 Lindy In The Sky (Huckabone Jr);20-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Monkeys Uncle (Randall);9-2
2 Surprize Mission (Cappello Jr);15-1
3 Sweet Sofie T (Cross);4-1
4 Gd Striker (Devaux);5-2
5 Angel Magic (Nassimos);3-1
6 War Story (Dobson);6-1
7 Ainsley Hanover (Fluet);10-1
8 Pembroke Sweets (Long);12-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Kandy Mac (Dobson);12-1
2 Spark A Dream (Randall);5-2
3 Im Not Vanilla (Beckwith);8-5
4 Flyhawk Thriller (Fluet);15-1
5 Windsun Hugo (Devaux);9-2
6 Pappagiorgio (Stalbaum);10-1
7 Broadway Joe (Crawford);8-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Calvery Hill (Beckwith);5-2
2 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);8-1
3 Cache All The Way (Long);12-1
4 Two Fiftyeight N (Devaux);7-5
5 Killer Credit (Gray);5-1
6 Van Diesel (Randall);15-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Love Trumps Hate (Huckabone Jr);7-2
2 Guilty Desire (Dobson);2-1
3 Southwind Rich (Long);10-1
4 Blackjack (Derue);5-2
5 Southwind Tinker (Devaux);6-1
6 Travel Winner (King);8-1
7 Southwind Blizzard (Randall);20-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Reggae Blue Chip (Dobson);7-5
2 Bolt Ruler (Gray);12-1
3 Kid Dynomite (Cross);5-1
4 I've Got Hootspa (Devaux);6-1
5 Morning Cam (Genois);5-2
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Po Po Dee (Fluet);8-1
2 Lodi Machette Man (Devaux);9-2
3 Stening A (Stalbaum);3-1
4 Some Attitude (Gray);5-2
5 Fire In The Belly (Rybka);6-1
6 Thisishowwedoit (Dobson);4-1
7 Cool Jack (Beckwith);10-1
8 Fifth Son (Long);15-1
9 On The Big Swing (Cross);25-1