Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time: Noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Beautiful Brenda (Fluet);7-2

2 Something Fine (Devaux);9-2

3 Sevenaze (Huckabone Jr);10-1

4 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);8-1

5 Steel Deal (Long);6-1

6 Thanks For Leaving (Stalbaum);3-1

7 Ellagant Chapter (Gray);5-2

8 Too Cool To Fool (Beckwith);25-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Classical Music (Huckabone Jr);4-1

2 Credit For Gab (Devaux);8-1

3 Conway Deli (Fluet);9-2

4 Sargent Pickel (Cross);3-1

5 Dw's Queen Bee (Beckwith);10-1

6 Maureen's Nitemare (Crawford);7-2

7 The Butler Did It (Randall);12-1

8 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);6-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Century Ferrari (Devaux);5-2

2 Dramatist (Long);8-1

3 Scott The Great (Beckwith);9-2

4 Johnnysfirecracker (Crawford);6-1

5 Mach Up A (Randall);3-1

6 Gias Boy Fluet);4-1

7 Eataamsclassicfox (Gray);12-1

8 Roczen Hanover (Dobson);10-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Golden Gypsy (Crawford);5-2

2 Amanda Blue Chip (Nassimos);3-1

3 Song Chapter (Devaux);8-1

4 The Blazing Truth (Randall);25-1

5 Leap Year Lucky (Beckwith);9-2

6 Chip Chip Conway (Dobson);4-1

7 Swift Gent (Cross);6-1

8 Lindy In The Sky (Huckabone Jr);20-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Monkeys Uncle (Randall);9-2

2 Surprize Mission (Cappello Jr);15-1

3 Sweet Sofie T (Cross);4-1

4 Gd Striker (Devaux);5-2

5 Angel Magic (Nassimos);3-1

6 War Story (Dobson);6-1

7 Ainsley Hanover (Fluet);10-1

8 Pembroke Sweets (Long);12-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Kandy Mac (Dobson);12-1

2 Spark A Dream (Randall);5-2

3 Im Not Vanilla (Beckwith);8-5

4 Flyhawk Thriller (Fluet);15-1

5 Windsun Hugo (Devaux);9-2

6 Pappagiorgio (Stalbaum);10-1

7 Broadway Joe (Crawford);8-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Calvery Hill (Beckwith);5-2

2 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);8-1

3 Cache All The Way (Long);12-1

4 Two Fiftyeight N (Devaux);7-5

5 Killer Credit (Gray);5-1

6 Van Diesel (Randall);15-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Love Trumps Hate (Huckabone Jr);7-2

2 Guilty Desire (Dobson);2-1

3 Southwind Rich (Long);10-1

4 Blackjack (Derue);5-2

5 Southwind Tinker (Devaux);6-1

6 Travel Winner (King);8-1

7 Southwind Blizzard (Randall);20-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Reggae Blue Chip (Dobson);7-5

2 Bolt Ruler (Gray);12-1

3 Kid Dynomite (Cross);5-1

4 I've Got Hootspa (Devaux);6-1

5 Morning Cam (Genois);5-2

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Po Po Dee (Fluet);8-1

2 Lodi Machette Man (Devaux);9-2

3 Stening A (Stalbaum);3-1

4 Some Attitude (Gray);5-2

5 Fire In The Belly (Rybka);6-1

6 Thisishowwedoit (Dobson);4-1

7 Cool Jack (Beckwith);10-1

8 Fifth Son (Long);15-1

9 On The Big Swing (Cross);25-1

