First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);5-2
3 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);6-1
5 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Southwind Larado (Justin Huckabone);20-1
7 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Duluth (Billy Dobson);12-1
9 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);9-2
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);10-1
3 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);5-2
4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);9-2
5 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
6 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);8-1
8 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 Justice Jet (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
4 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1
5 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);10-1
6 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);7-2
8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,490.
1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Kapow (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Credit List (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
6 Living Proof I Am (Chris Long);9-2
7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);8-1
8 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);15-1
9 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);20-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.
1 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);7-5
2 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
3 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);12-1
5 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Uknow What To Do (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Nathaniel (Chris Long);20-1
8 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);15-1
9 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Five Towns (Brett Crawford);12-1
2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Riverofroyalty (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);8-1
5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-5
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Absolut Uncertenty (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Frisky Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Celebrity Bluechip (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1
8 Schwarber (Brian Cross);10-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
2 Mass Confession (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);9-5
5 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 Labadee As (Jordan Derue);3-1
7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);12-1
8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
2 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);12-1
3 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);6-5
5 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);8-1
6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);6-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);9-2
5 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Sailer Eddie (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);3-1
8 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);15-1
9 Andi’s Unreal (Billy Dobson);6-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);2-1
2 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);15-1
3 Akhenaton (Justin Huckabone);6-1
4 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);7-2
6 Sammy De Vie (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Collector Classic (Chris Long);10-1
9 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);25-1
