First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);5-2

3 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);6-1

5 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Southwind Larado (Justin Huckabone);20-1

7 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Duluth (Billy Dobson);12-1

9 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);9-2

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);10-1

3 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);5-2

4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);9-2

5 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

6 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);8-1

8 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 Justice Jet (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

4 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1

5 The Big Muscle (Josh Kinney);10-1

6 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);7-2

8 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,490.

1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);2-1

2 Kapow (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Credit List (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

6 Living Proof I Am (Chris Long);9-2

7 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);8-1

8 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);15-1

9 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);20-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);7-5

2 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

3 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);12-1

5 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Uknow What To Do (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Nathaniel (Chris Long);20-1

8 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);15-1

9 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Five Towns (Brett Crawford);12-1

2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Riverofroyalty (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);8-1

5 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-5

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Absolut Uncertenty (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Frisky Joe (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Celebrity Bluechip (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Schwarber (Brian Cross);10-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

2 Mass Confession (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);9-5

5 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 Labadee As (Jordan Derue);3-1

7 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

2 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);12-1

3 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);6-5

5 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);8-1

6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);6-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

2 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);9-2

5 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Sailer Eddie (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);3-1

8 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);15-1

9 Andi’s Unreal (Billy Dobson);6-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);2-1

2 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);15-1

3 Akhenaton (Justin Huckabone);6-1

4 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);7-2

6 Sammy De Vie (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Collector Classic (Chris Long);10-1

9 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);25-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments