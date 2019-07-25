Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Ashlee’s Day (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
2 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
3 Chuppah On (Harry Landy);9-5
4 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);25-1
5 Maggnifispin (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);7-5
7 Mach This Day (Jay Randall);15-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Dustlanemissmolly (Jay Randall);4-1
2 Ok Jewel (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
4 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Media Queen N (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
3 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook III);12-1
6 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);5-2
7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);10-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);3-1
5 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
6 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
7 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);10-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);6-1
2 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);15-1
4 Acefortyfouramanda (Aldrich Jr);8-1
5 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);7-2
8 Obvious Blue Chip (Jordan Derue);2-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);5-1
2 Lyons Hedgeabet (Jordan Derue);7-5
3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Wonderful World (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 West Liberty (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);3-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Sandy Sue (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
4 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Lyons River Pride (Billy Dobson);8-5
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Lippy Doo (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);5-2
3 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Miracle Ace (Jim Devaux);20-1
6 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);7-2
7 Best Honey Hanover (Coppola Jr);5-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);5-1
2 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);4-1
3 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
4 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);8-1
5 Felona (Bruce Mattison);10-1
6 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);3-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Better Said (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Mistress Angelina (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);12-1
4 Cheap Thrills (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
5 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1
7 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);5-2
