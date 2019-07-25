Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Ashlee’s Day (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

2 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

3 Chuppah On (Harry Landy);9-5

4 Rolling Spree (Jim Devaux);25-1

5 Maggnifispin (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);7-5

7 Mach This Day (Jay Randall);15-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Dustlanemissmolly (Jay Randall);4-1

2 Ok Jewel (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

4 One Hand Keg Stand (Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Media Queen N (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);6-1

2 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

3 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook III);12-1

6 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);5-2

7 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);10-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);3-1

5 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

6 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

7 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);10-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);6-1

2 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);15-1

4 Acefortyfouramanda (Aldrich Jr);8-1

5 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);7-2

8 Obvious Blue Chip (Jordan Derue);2-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Come Get The Cash (Jay Randall);5-1

2 Lyons Hedgeabet (Jordan Derue);7-5

3 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Wonderful World (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 West Liberty (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Windsun Brooklyn (Billy Dobson);3-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Sandy Sue (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Lyons River Pride (Billy Dobson);8-5

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Lippy Doo (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);5-2

3 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Miracle Ace (Jim Devaux);20-1

6 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);7-2

7 Best Honey Hanover (Coppola Jr);5-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);5-1

2 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);4-1

3 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

4 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);8-1

5 Felona (Bruce Mattison);10-1

6 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);3-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Better Said (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Mistress Angelina (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);12-1

4 Cheap Thrills (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

5 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);5-2

