Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);5-1

2 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);2-1

3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Isaac (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);20-1

8 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);25-1

9 Santanna One (Brett Beckwith);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Nesh Cruiser (Leon Bailey);9-2

2 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);7-5

3 Fade To Gold (Claude Huckabone Jr);12-1

4 Well Lets See (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

5 Chaleurs Ad (Alek Chartrand);9-5

6 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);8-1

7 Release The Terror (Mark Beckwith);20-1

8 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Cache All The Way (Leon Bailey);3-1

2 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

3 Benson Tye (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Doin The Most (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Bettor Attitude (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Braemar (Luke Hanners);5-2

7 De Chirico (Chris Long);9-2

8 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);5-1

2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Mach Le More A (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);12-1

5 Gunpowder N (Phil Fluet);7-2

6 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Salt Life (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Andreios Kardia (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

9 Imsporty (Leon Bailey);6-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.

1 Mount Royal (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Sammy The Bull N (Billy Dobson);9-5

3 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Real Kid (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

5 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);5-2

6 Track Master D (Leon Bailey);15-1

7 Fireball (Luke Hanners);4-1

8 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);8-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Lake Charles (Chris Long);9-2

2 Repeal Or Replace (Leon Bailey);6-1

3 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Highrthananeagle A (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Maximum Ideal (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Transatlantic (Edward Clement);8-1

3 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith);5-2

4 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);4-1

5 Ocean Blue (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Shrimp And Grits (Alek Chartrand);6-1

7 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Blaise Mm Hanover (Brett Beckwith);6-5

2 Devisser (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);7-2

5 Art History (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Yamaka (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Bettors Authority (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Mcbuster (Leon Bailey);8-1

4 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);4-1

5 The Dough Man (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

7 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);9-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Aces Rock (Leon Bailey);9-5

2 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);5-2

3 Call Him Rocky (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Thor And Dr Jones (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Mr Dunnigans (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

6 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);10-1

7 Northern Rein (Jay Randall);12-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Bankin On Bomb (Brett Beckwith);20-1

2 Beatingtheodds (Leon Bailey);10-1

3 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);6-5

4 Surf Report (Chris Long);8-1

5 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Cespedes Z Tam (Alek Chartrand);6-1

8 Hestons Lucky Chip (C. Huckabone Jr);15-1

