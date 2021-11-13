Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);5-1
2 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);2-1
3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Isaac (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);20-1
8 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);25-1
9 Santanna One (Brett Beckwith);8-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Nesh Cruiser (Leon Bailey);9-2
2 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);7-5
3 Fade To Gold (Claude Huckabone Jr);12-1
4 Well Lets See (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
5 Chaleurs Ad (Alek Chartrand);9-5
6 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);8-1
7 Release The Terror (Mark Beckwith);20-1
8 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Cache All The Way (Leon Bailey);3-1
2 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
3 Benson Tye (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Doin The Most (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Bettor Attitude (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Braemar (Luke Hanners);5-2
7 De Chirico (Chris Long);9-2
8 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);5-1
2 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Mach Le More A (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);12-1
5 Gunpowder N (Phil Fluet);7-2
6 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 Salt Life (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Andreios Kardia (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
9 Imsporty (Leon Bailey);6-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.
1 Mount Royal (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Sammy The Bull N (Billy Dobson);9-5
3 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Real Kid (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
5 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);5-2
6 Track Master D (Leon Bailey);15-1
7 Fireball (Luke Hanners);4-1
8 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);8-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lake Charles (Chris Long);9-2
2 Repeal Or Replace (Leon Bailey);6-1
3 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Highrthananeagle A (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Maximum Ideal (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Transatlantic (Edward Clement);8-1
3 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith);5-2
4 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);4-1
5 Ocean Blue (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Shrimp And Grits (Alek Chartrand);6-1
7 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);12-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Blaise Mm Hanover (Brett Beckwith);6-5
2 Devisser (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);7-2
5 Art History (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Yamaka (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Headlights On (Brian Cross);12-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Bettors Authority (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Mcbuster (Leon Bailey);8-1
4 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);4-1
5 The Dough Man (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
7 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);9-2
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Aces Rock (Leon Bailey);9-5
2 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);5-2
3 Call Him Rocky (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Thor And Dr Jones (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Mr Dunnigans (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
6 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);10-1
7 Northern Rein (Jay Randall);12-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Bankin On Bomb (Brett Beckwith);20-1
2 Beatingtheodds (Leon Bailey);10-1
3 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);6-5
4 Surf Report (Chris Long);8-1
5 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);12-1
7 Cespedes Z Tam (Alek Chartrand);6-1
8 Hestons Lucky Chip (C. Huckabone Jr);15-1