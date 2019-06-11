Post time noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Smooth Affair (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);5-2
3 First Response (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
4 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
5 Jackpot Party (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);7-5
7 Quest Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);15-1
8 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);5-1
3 I Choose You (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
4 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Twin B Halo (Jay Randall);8-1
8 Marthas Star (Steeven Genois);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);6-5
2 Best Honey Hanover (F.Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Rock The Casbah (M. Kimelman);20-1
4 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Dw’s Hanna (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook);10-1
7 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);12-1
8 Im On Schedule (C.Huckabone III);30-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Millwood Faith N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabone);9-2
4 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Party Rockin (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);12-1
7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);8-1
8 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);6-1
2 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Uf Lana Rae (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
8 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (F. Coppola Jr);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);7-5
2 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);12-1
3 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);9-2
4 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
5 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);25-1
6 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);8-1
8 Grandpa Erv (Brett Crawford);30-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
4 Shezallapples A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
5 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Made Of Jewels As (Jay Randall);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);2-1
3 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);5-2
5 Cheyenne Deo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);15-1
8 Blush (Alek Chartrand);20-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);3-1
3 All Speed Rising (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
4 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);8-1
5 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 West Liberty (Brett Crawford);15-1
7 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);6-1
8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);5-2
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Trussed Up Trudy (Jay Randall);8-5
3 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);20-1
4 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);8-1
5 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Finevineofsunshine (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Slow Roll (Brian Cross);25-1
8 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);6-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.