Post time noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Smooth Affair (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Match My Miracle (F. Coppola Jr);5-2

3 First Response (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

4 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

5 Jackpot Party (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);7-5

7 Quest Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);15-1

8 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

2 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Jim Devaux);5-1

3 I Choose You (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

4 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Twin B Halo (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Marthas Star (Steeven Genois);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dancin Daisy (Billy Dobson);6-5

2 Best Honey Hanover (F.Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Rock The Casbah (M. Kimelman);20-1

4 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Dw’s Hanna (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Qing Qong Bluechip (Westbrook);10-1

7 Sophie’s Surreal (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Im On Schedule (C.Huckabone III);30-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Millwood Faith N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 One Hand Keg Stand (Huckabone);9-2

4 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Party Rockin (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Candyapple Hanover (Chris Long);12-1

7 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);8-1

8 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);6-1

2 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Dustlanemissmolly (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Gottalovemyshadow (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Cherry Bliss (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Tempus Seelster (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Uf Lana Rae (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

8 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (F. Coppola Jr);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);7-5

2 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);12-1

3 Victory Blitz (Brian Walker);9-2

4 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

5 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);25-1

6 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);8-1

8 Grandpa Erv (Brett Crawford);30-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Spreester (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Barynya A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

4 Shezallapples A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

5 Sandy Sue (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Made Of Jewels As (Jay Randall);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);2-1

3 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);5-2

5 Cheyenne Deo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

6 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);15-1

8 Blush (Alek Chartrand);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);3-1

3 All Speed Rising (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

4 Foxy Dame N (Chris Long);8-1

5 With Wings (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 West Liberty (Brett Crawford);15-1

7 Sweet You (Michael Kimelman);6-1

8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);5-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Cornerd Beach (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Trussed Up Trudy (Jay Randall);8-5

3 Grey Roots (Michael Kimelman);20-1

4 Rockin Roxine (Chris Long);8-1

5 Heaven’s Rising (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Finevineofsunshine (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Slow Roll (Brian Cross);25-1

8 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);6-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments