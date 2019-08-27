First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
2 Slieve League (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Tobasco (Shawn T Gray);10-1
4 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Mr French (Brian Cross);20-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Citizenship (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
3 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);6-1
4 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);3-1
5 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);7-2
6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);12-1
7 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);4-1
8 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Kennel Buddy (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Alex The Great (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Mr Powers (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
5 Mayfair Johnny B (Jay Randall);3-1
6 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);12-1
7 Tournament (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
9 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);6-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-5
2 Savin Rock (Jay Randall);12-1
3 Full Of Pride (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4 Alona (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
7 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Crazyasclassic (Phil Fluet);25-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 The Cuse Is Loose (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
3 Soul Train (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
4 Five Towns (Billy Dobson);15-1
5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 Pistols Aspiration (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);3-1
8 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);6-1
9 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);7-5
2 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Windsun Hugo (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);20-1
7 Dions Prayer (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
9 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Jericho (Jay Randall);6-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Wings Of Royalty (Shawn T Gray);2-1
6 Cash Me Out (Billy Dobson);5-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);5-2
2 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);6-1
3 Entranced (Steeven Genois);4-1
4 Quick Feet (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Autumn Estelle (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Keystone Orion (Mark Beckwith);20-1
9 Gonna Fly (Jim Devaux);3-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Charismo (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);7-2
3 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5
4 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);15-1
5 Mr Gerrity (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);12-1
8 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);10-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Rose Run Speedster (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);6-1
3 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1
7 Fear (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Majestic Fire (Jay Randall);12-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
2 Southeaster (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5
3 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 Too Cool To Fool (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
6 Full Speed Ahead (Shawn T Gray);5-1
7 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Aerial Flight (Phil Fluet);12-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);5-1
2 Highest Hill (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
3 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Manssive (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6 Time Is Fleeting (David Dewhurst);0-0
7 She’s Uncorked (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);25-1
9 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);6-1
