Post time noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);5-2
2 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);4-1
3 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);12-1
6 Baltimor As (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 With Our Luck (Billy Dobson);15-1
9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
2 Caravelle (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);6-1
4 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
5 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);9-2
6 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);5-1
8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);25-1
3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);15-1
3 Alona (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);10-1
5 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Southwind Larado (Jim Devaux);25-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
2 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);10-1
6 Slieve League (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Hello I’m Johnny (Steeven Genois);20-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Kennel Buddy (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);4-1
4 Revrac Harbour (Phil Fluet);10-1
5 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);9-2
6 Winter Mint (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Piercewave Hanover (J. Derue);6-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 All Heart I Am (C. Huckabone Jr);9-2
2 Ladyyouaregorgeous (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 D Answer (Steven Rybka);15-1
4 Dions Prayer (Brett Crawford);5-2
5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);2-1
6 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
8 Ej’s Last Dance (Billy Dobson);12-1
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Madhatter Bluechip (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Triumphant’s Chip (S. Genois);10-1
4 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-1
5 Ulster (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);2-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Twisted Pretzel (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Tournament (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1
6 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Broadway Joe (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
8 Red Hot Herbie (Jordan Derue);15-1
9 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);4-1
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);7-2
2 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);8-1
5 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Aplomb Hanover (Jordan Derue);5-1
7 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Brown Bear (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);3-1
3 Er Ben (Jordan Derue);8-1
4 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
5 Full Of Pride (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Sweet Royalty (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);12-1
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);4-1
2 The Royal Harry (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Jeter’s Way (Shawn T Gray);7-2
4 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);9-2
6 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Too Much Man (Phil Fluet);10-1
8 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);12-1
12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Starlingmoon (Brett Crawford);9-2
2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Duluth (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
13TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
2 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
3 Abequa (Billy Dobson);6-5
4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);4-1
5 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1
6 Weekend Wit Chucky (B.Crawford);10-1
7 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);12-1
8 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);6-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.