Post time noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 No Recess (Shawn T Gray);5-2

2 Cerveza Dinero (Steeven Genois);4-1

3 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Autumn Estelle (Jim Devaux);12-1

6 Baltimor As (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 With Our Luck (Billy Dobson);15-1

9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 Caravelle (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);6-1

4 Yonkers Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

5 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);9-2

6 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Franky Two Times (Brett Crawford);5-1

8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);25-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);15-1

3 Alona (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Southwind Larado (Jim Devaux);25-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

2 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);10-1

6 Slieve League (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Hello I’m Johnny (Steeven Genois);20-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Kennel Buddy (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);4-1

4 Revrac Harbour (Phil Fluet);10-1

5 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);9-2

6 Winter Mint (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Piercewave Hanover (J. Derue);6-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 All Heart I Am (C. Huckabone Jr);9-2

2 Ladyyouaregorgeous (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 D Answer (Steven Rybka);15-1

4 Dions Prayer (Brett Crawford);5-2

5 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);2-1

6 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

8 Ej’s Last Dance (Billy Dobson);12-1

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Madhatter Bluechip (B. Aldrich Jr);4-1

2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Triumphant’s Chip (S. Genois);10-1

4 Cordoba Hall (Billy Dobson);5-1

5 Ulster (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);2-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Twisted Pretzel (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Tournament (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1

6 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Broadway Joe (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

8 Red Hot Herbie (Jordan Derue);15-1

9 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);4-1

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);7-2

2 Delcrest Massy (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Andi’s Unreal (Shawn T Gray);8-1

5 Odyssey Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Aplomb Hanover (Jordan Derue);5-1

7 Fluff Me Up (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Brown Bear (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);3-1

3 Er Ben (Jordan Derue);8-1

4 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

5 Full Of Pride (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Sweet Royalty (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);12-1

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);4-1

2 The Royal Harry (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Jeter’s Way (Shawn T Gray);7-2

4 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);9-2

6 Alpha D’urzy (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Too Much Man (Phil Fluet);10-1

8 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);12-1

12TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Starlingmoon (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Duluth (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

13TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

2 Tag’s Mary (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

3 Abequa (Billy Dobson);6-5

4 College Krystal (Brian Cross);4-1

5 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);25-1

6 Weekend Wit Chucky (B.Crawford);10-1

7 Chasing The Storm (Francis Raia II);12-1

8 It Aint The Whisky (Shawn T Gray);6-1

