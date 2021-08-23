Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);12-1
2 Brianna's Shadow (Brett Beckwith);20-1
3 Daily Sports (Jay Randall);8-1
4 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
6 Easy Three (Shawn Gray);5-2
7 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Just Sayin (Alek Chartrand);15-1
9 Miss B (Phil Fluet);3-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Bullvillekarla (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Spilling The Beans (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
3 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);12-1
4 Elite Five (Chris Long);5-2
5 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Cruisin Camnation (Wally Hennessey);8-1
7 No Stone Unturned (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Always Mindy (Shawn Gray);3-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Unpaid Advisor (Alek Chartrand);5-2
2 Win And Dream (Jim Devaux);5-1
3 Royal Rumble (John Stark Jr);6-1
4 Kurkumadechakrika (Steeven Genois);10-1
5 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);7-2
6 Credit Income (Wally Hennessey);3-1
7 Miss Sara Cuse (Brett Beckwith);12-1
8 Pine Bush Wilbur (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Lets Ryde Girl (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Twisted Betty (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Spicytuna Bluechip (Shawn Gray);6-5
4 La Coeur Chapeau (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);20-1
6 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);9-2
7 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);25-1
8 Some Lucky Magic (Wally Hennessey);10-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);4-1
2 Aintnohollabackgrl (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Althea (Shawn Gray);3-1
4 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);15-1
6 Catie Faye Hanover (Wally Hennessey);8-1
7 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8 Special Olivia (Alek Chartrand);12-1
9 So Diva (Jim Devaux);5-2
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Arrival (Leon Bailey);12-1
2 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Beyond Words N (Mark Beckwith);7-5
5 Bontz N (Wally Hennessey);5-2
6 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);8-1
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Madam Dolce (Wally Hennessey);2-1
2 Jeannies Terror (Chris Long);7-2
3 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Falla Me Falla Me (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Eyemadream (Shawn Gray);3-1
6 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Miss Tango (Brett Beckwith);20-1
8 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);12-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Plumb (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello);5-2
3 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
4 Cryptocraze (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Kasha's Boy (Brett Beckwith);10-1
6 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Deli Dream (Chris Long);5-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Meadowbrook Nate (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Ks Dream (Mark Beckwith);6-5
3 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);10-1
4 Caravelle (Phil Fluet);15-1
5 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);8-1
6 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);7-2
7 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1
8 Power In Flowers (Jay Randall);12-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Pell Mell (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Grays Slick (Chris Long);15-1
3 Glory Ghost (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Mindy Mae Rain (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Brookdale Jessie (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 The Tricks On Me (Wally Hennessey);3-1
7 Grace Of Art (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Side Hustle (Phil Fluet);8-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Bullville Laura (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1
4 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Mom's Command (Steeven Genois);4-1
6 Elegant Virgin (Jay Randall);9-2
7 The Short North (Chris Long);6-1
8 Lyons Anita (Brett Crawford);10-1
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Forgive Me Father (Wally Hennessey);6-1
3 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);5-2
4 Credit Skill (Chris Long);4-1
5 Kenzie Hanover (John Stark Jr);3-1
6 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
7 What A Pittstop (Jim Devaux);8-1
13TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Acefortyfour River (Jay Randall);5-2