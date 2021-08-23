 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);12-1

2 Brianna's Shadow (Brett Beckwith);20-1

3 Daily Sports (Jay Randall);8-1

4 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Easy Three (Shawn Gray);5-2

7 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Just Sayin (Alek Chartrand);15-1

9 Miss B (Phil Fluet);3-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Bullvillekarla (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Spilling The Beans (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

3 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);12-1

4 Elite Five (Chris Long);5-2

5 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Cruisin Camnation (Wally Hennessey);8-1

7 No Stone Unturned (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Always Mindy (Shawn Gray);3-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Unpaid Advisor (Alek Chartrand);5-2

2 Win And Dream (Jim Devaux);5-1

3 Royal Rumble (John Stark Jr);6-1

4 Kurkumadechakrika (Steeven Genois);10-1

5 Yankee Bluestone (Brett Crawford);7-2

6 Credit Income (Wally Hennessey);3-1

7 Miss Sara Cuse (Brett Beckwith);12-1

8 Pine Bush Wilbur (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Lets Ryde Girl (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Twisted Betty (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Spicytuna Bluechip (Shawn Gray);6-5

4 La Coeur Chapeau (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);20-1

6 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);9-2

7 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);25-1

8 Some Lucky Magic (Wally Hennessey);10-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);4-1

2 Aintnohollabackgrl (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Althea (Shawn Gray);3-1

4 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);15-1

6 Catie Faye Hanover (Wally Hennessey);8-1

7 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8 Special Olivia (Alek Chartrand);12-1

9 So Diva (Jim Devaux);5-2

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Arrival (Leon Bailey);12-1

2 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Beyond Words N (Mark Beckwith);7-5

5 Bontz N (Wally Hennessey);5-2

6 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);8-1

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Madam Dolce (Wally Hennessey);2-1

2 Jeannies Terror (Chris Long);7-2

3 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Falla Me Falla Me (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Eyemadream (Shawn Gray);3-1

6 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Miss Tango (Brett Beckwith);20-1

8 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);12-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Plumb (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello);5-2

3 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Cryptocraze (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Kasha's Boy (Brett Beckwith);10-1

6 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Deli Dream (Chris Long);5-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Meadowbrook Nate (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Ks Dream (Mark Beckwith);6-5

3 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);10-1

4 Caravelle (Phil Fluet);15-1

5 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);8-1

6 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);7-2

7 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1

8 Power In Flowers (Jay Randall);12-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Pell Mell (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Grays Slick (Chris Long);15-1

3 Glory Ghost (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Mindy Mae Rain (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Brookdale Jessie (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 The Tricks On Me (Wally Hennessey);3-1

7 Grace Of Art (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Side Hustle (Phil Fluet);8-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Bullville Laura (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1

4 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Mom's Command (Steeven Genois);4-1

6 Elegant Virgin (Jay Randall);9-2

7 The Short North (Chris Long);6-1

8 Lyons Anita (Brett Crawford);10-1

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Forgive Me Father (Wally Hennessey);6-1

3 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);5-2

4 Credit Skill (Chris Long);4-1

5 Kenzie Hanover (John Stark Jr);3-1

6 Notoutofthewoods (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

7 What A Pittstop (Jim Devaux);8-1

13TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Acefortyfour River (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Addi Three (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

4 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Loud Brazilian (Michael Kimelman);8-1

6 Pleasure Seeker (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);10-1

