Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time 5 p.m.

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);15-1

2 Show The Fashion (Larry Stalbaum);5-2 

3 Brigadoon (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

4 Card Knock Life (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 Daliocity (Chris Long);12-1

6 Crankitino (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);7-2

8 Rocknrollroyalty (C.Huckabone Jr);30-1

9 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);6-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

3 Final Justice (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Wood Hunter (Jim Devaux);5-1

5 On The Big Swing (Billy Dobson);25-1

6 Blade Seelster (Steeven Genois);8-1

7 Carolina Magic (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Wyn (Chris Long);20-1

9 Lyons Amusements (Brian Cross);6-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Wind Blast (Jim Devaux);2-1 

2 Reckless Rebel (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);8-1

4 Gokudo Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2

6 Some Attitude (Shawn T Gray);5-1

7 I Am Golden (Chris Long);20-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Cruzing Hill (Chris Long);6-1

2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);2-1 

3 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Prince Aston (Shawn T Gray);8-1

6 Devisser (Steven Rybka);10-1

7 Rural Art (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

8 Babinga Wood (Zackary Gray);20-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Lodi Machette Man (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

3 Major Escape (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 American Island (D Huckabone-Miller);15-1

5 Jk Heaven Sent (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 About The Benjamns (H.Hobbs Jr);25-1

7 Lyons Beachboy (Steven Rybka);10-1

8 Bringer Of Rain (Shawn T Gray);6-1

9 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Franco Tristan N (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Bet You (Mark Beckwith);8-1

3 Moonshine Kisses (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Betterlatethnnever (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-2 

2 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1

3 Notabadgame (Shawn T Gray);3-1 

4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing) 4-1

6 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);10-1

7 Thisishowwedoit (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

9 Santanna One (Steeven Genois);12-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Calvin B (Mitchell Cushing);7-2 

2 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);3-1 

3 Stening A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4 Rock N Tony (Billy Dobson);9-2 

5 Sassy Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);4-1

7 Montera (Brett Crawford);12-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Ok Kudo (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

2 Mach Up A (Jay Randall);8-5

3 Scott The Great (Mark Beckwith);8-1 

4 Transatlantic (Billy Dobson);15-1

5 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);7-2

6 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);6-1

7 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Dramatist (Chris Long);12-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);6-1

2 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2 

3 Opus Blue Chip (Jay Randall);8-1 

4 Deetzy (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

5 No Ordinary Man (Phil Fluet);3-1

6 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);4-1 

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Regal Escape (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);20-1

3 Hestons Lucky Chip (C.Huckabone Jr);15-1

4 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Brad's Buddy (Shawn T Gray);6-5

6 Johnnysfirecracker (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);12-1

