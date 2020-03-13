Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time 5 p.m.
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);15-1
2 Show The Fashion (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Brigadoon (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
4 Card Knock Life (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 Daliocity (Chris Long);12-1
6 Crankitino (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);7-2
8 Rocknrollroyalty (C.Huckabone Jr);30-1
9 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);6-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Cool Jack (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
3 Final Justice (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Wood Hunter (Jim Devaux);5-1
5 On The Big Swing (Billy Dobson);25-1
6 Blade Seelster (Steeven Genois);8-1
7 Carolina Magic (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Wyn (Chris Long);20-1
9 Lyons Amusements (Brian Cross);6-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Wind Blast (Jim Devaux);2-1
2 Reckless Rebel (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);8-1
4 Gokudo Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Headlights On (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Some Attitude (Shawn T Gray);5-1
7 I Am Golden (Chris Long);20-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Cruzing Hill (Chris Long);6-1
2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);2-1
3 Epaulette A (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Prince Aston (Shawn T Gray);8-1
6 Devisser (Steven Rybka);10-1
7 Rural Art (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
8 Babinga Wood (Zackary Gray);20-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Lodi Machette Man (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
3 Major Escape (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 American Island (D Huckabone-Miller);15-1
5 Jk Heaven Sent (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 About The Benjamns (H.Hobbs Jr);25-1
7 Lyons Beachboy (Steven Rybka);10-1
8 Bringer Of Rain (Shawn T Gray);6-1
9 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Franco Tristan N (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Bet You (Mark Beckwith);8-1
3 Moonshine Kisses (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Betterlatethnnever (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Pantheon Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1
3 Notabadgame (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing) 4-1
6 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);10-1
7 Thisishowwedoit (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Khun Ratha A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
9 Santanna One (Steeven Genois);12-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Calvin B (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
2 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Stening A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4 Rock N Tony (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Sassy Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Givenupdreaming (Mark Beckwith);4-1
7 Montera (Brett Crawford);12-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Ok Kudo (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
2 Mach Up A (Jay Randall);8-5
3 Scott The Great (Mark Beckwith);8-1
4 Transatlantic (Billy Dobson);15-1
5 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);7-2
6 Mylastdime (Shawn T Gray);6-1
7 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Dramatist (Chris Long);12-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);6-1
2 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
3 Opus Blue Chip (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Deetzy (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
5 No Ordinary Man (Phil Fluet);3-1
6 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);4-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Regal Escape (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);20-1
3 Hestons Lucky Chip (C.Huckabone Jr);15-1
4 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Brad's Buddy (Shawn T Gray);6-5
6 Johnnysfirecracker (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);12-1