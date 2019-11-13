Post time noon
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Twist Of Fate (Gregory Merton);9-2
2 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Our Els Dream N (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Daily Sports (Chris Long);10-1
6 One Hand Keg Stand (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Heavenly Way (C. Huckabone III);20-1
8 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);25-1
9 A Oliveinmymartini (M. Beckwith);7-5
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Quiet Heiress (C. Huckabone III);5-2
2 Maureen’s Nitemare (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Curly Pops (Jim Devaux);7-2
6 Lady Lone Star (Steven Rybka);15-1
7 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Nora Elizabeth (M. Mc Givern);20-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Hazels Dream (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Some Fancy Beach (G. Merton);4-1
3 Grey Roots (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Best Honey Hanover (M. Beckwith);5-2
5 Im On Schedule (C. Huckabone III);8-1
6 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);10-1
8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);12-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 I Got The Boy (Steven Rybka);4-1
4 Marthas Star (Chris Long);8-1
5 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);10-1
6 Excelant Chance (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
7 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Dixieland Classic (Jim Devaux);9-2
9 Hope Hotspur (Ben Mcneil);6-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.
1 Rockin Desire (Jay Randall);9-2
2 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 West Liberty (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Myeyesadoreya N (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Chris Long);8-1
6 Wonderful World (D. Cappello Jr);12-1
7 Gimmesomeroom (Ben Mcneil);20-1
8 Gussy’s Dragon (C. Huckabone III);15-1
9 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Unusual Clarity (Chris Long);9-2
2 Culinary Delight N (L. Stalbaum);6-1
3 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);8-5
4 Racing For Rick (Gregory Merton);3-1
5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Sally De Vie (Mark Beckwith);20-1
8 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);12-1
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);15-1
3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
4 Shellie De Vie (Gregory Merton);8-1
5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);6-5
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);4-1
2 Royal Trumpery (F. Coppola Jr);12-1
3 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 Mr French (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Allthefixins (Chris Long);5-2
6 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);7-2
7 Raising Kerckhaert (G. Merton);6-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);5-1
2 Sheer Talent (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Poppy Drayton N (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Hilaria (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1
2 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
4 Pretty Image (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Tiger’s Sue (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Betabcool N (Billy Dobson);5-2
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1
2 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);8-5
4 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);9-5
6 Broncos Sena (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Kissesfromheaven (D.Cappello Jr);20-1
8 Trussed Up Trudy (Mark Beckwith);12-1
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Amazing Amanda (F. Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Mightyoaks Katara (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);7-2
7 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson);10-1
8 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);12-1
