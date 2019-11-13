Post time noon

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Twist Of Fate (Gregory Merton);9-2

2 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Mccovey Cove N (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Our Els Dream N (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Daily Sports (Chris Long);10-1

6 One Hand Keg Stand (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Heavenly Way (C. Huckabone III);20-1

8 With Wings (Alek Chartrand);25-1

9 A Oliveinmymartini (M. Beckwith);7-5

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Quiet Heiress (C. Huckabone III);5-2

2 Maureen’s Nitemare (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Curly Pops (Jim Devaux);7-2

6 Lady Lone Star (Steven Rybka);15-1

7 Chief Crazy Horse (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Nora Elizabeth (M. Mc Givern);20-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Hazels Dream (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Some Fancy Beach (G. Merton);4-1

3 Grey Roots (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Best Honey Hanover (M. Beckwith);5-2

5 Im On Schedule (C. Huckabone III);8-1

6 Y C Easy (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Sunshine Inn (Steven Rybka);10-1

8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);12-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Mach Of Shame (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 I Got The Boy (Steven Rybka);4-1

4 Marthas Star (Chris Long);8-1

5 Coromandel (Billy Dobson);10-1

6 Excelant Chance (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

7 Little Liza Jane (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Dixieland Classic (Jim Devaux);9-2

9 Hope Hotspur (Ben Mcneil);6-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,420.

1 Rockin Desire (Jay Randall);9-2

2 The Bay Front (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 West Liberty (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Myeyesadoreya N (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Chris Long);8-1

6 Wonderful World (D. Cappello Jr);12-1

7 Gimmesomeroom (Ben Mcneil);20-1

8 Gussy’s Dragon (C. Huckabone III);15-1

9 Dw’sblissfulthinkn (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Unusual Clarity (Chris Long);9-2

2 Culinary Delight N (L. Stalbaum);6-1

3 Coveredndiamonds N (Jay Randall);8-5

4 Racing For Rick (Gregory Merton);3-1

5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (F. Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Sally De Vie (Mark Beckwith);20-1

8 Check Mach (Jim Devaux);12-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 All Speed Rising (F. Coppola Jr);15-1

3 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

4 Shellie De Vie (Gregory Merton);8-1

5 Bontz N (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 The Charging Moa N (Jay Randall);6-5

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);4-1

2 Royal Trumpery (F. Coppola Jr);12-1

3 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 Mr French (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Allthefixins (Chris Long);5-2

6 Phine By Me (Brian Cross);7-2

7 Raising Kerckhaert (G. Merton);6-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Frenzie (John Stark Jr);5-1

2 Sheer Talent (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Poppy Drayton N (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Hilaria (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Gina Grace N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Spreester (Jim Devaux);3-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);8-1

2 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Jericho Diva (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

4 Pretty Image (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Tiger’s Sue (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Betabcool N (Billy Dobson);5-2

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);25-1

2 Unapologetically (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 I’m Over The Enjen (Phil Fluet);8-5

4 More More More (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Maggnifispin (Chris Long);9-5

6 Broncos Sena (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Kissesfromheaven (D.Cappello Jr);20-1

8 Trussed Up Trudy (Mark Beckwith);12-1

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Lune Bleu (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Delightful Trysta (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Amazing Amanda (F. Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Mightyoaks Katara (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Mistress Angelina (Chris Long);7-2

7 Baddabingbaddabang (B. Dobson);10-1

8 Aberdeen Seelster (M. Beckwith);12-1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments