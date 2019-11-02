First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);4-1
2 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Flyhawk Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);3-1
6 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);9-2
7 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
8 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Shoemaker Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2
6 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);3-1
7 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);5-2
2 Living Proof I Am (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Crazyasclassic (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);20-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);4-1
2 Justice Jet (Jay Randall);2-1
3 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
5 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Inxs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Alvarez (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);9-2
3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);5-2
4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1
5 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
6 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);5-2
2 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);3-1
6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);8-1
7 I’mallthatmatters (Billy Dobson);12-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Alex The Great (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
3 Gigfy (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);2-1
7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);5-2
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Phine By Me (Phil Fluet);9-2
2 Mr Powers (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);12-1
5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);3-1
6 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
7 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);4-1
8 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Knockout Rosie (Chris Long);12-1
2 Uriel (Jordan Derue);6-1
3 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);15-1
4 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);8-1
6 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);3-1
7 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);7-2
8 Duluth (Jim Devaux);9-2
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Andi’s Unreal (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
2 Absolut Uncertenty (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);9-2
4 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);6-1
5 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);7-2
6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);10-1
7 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);8-1
