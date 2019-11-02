First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);4-1

2 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Flyhawk Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);3-1

6 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);9-2

7 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

8 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Shoemaker Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2

6 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);3-1

7 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);5-2

2 Living Proof I Am (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Crazyasclassic (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);20-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Blitz Victory (Steeven Genois);4-1

2 Justice Jet (Jay Randall);2-1

3 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

5 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Inxs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

7 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Alvarez (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);9-2

3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);5-2

4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1

5 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

6 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);5-2

2 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);3-1

6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);8-1

7 I’mallthatmatters (Billy Dobson);12-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Alex The Great (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

3 Gigfy (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);2-1

7 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);5-2

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Phine By Me (Phil Fluet);9-2

2 Mr Powers (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);12-1

5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);3-1

6 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);4-1

8 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Knockout Rosie (Chris Long);12-1

2 Uriel (Jordan Derue);6-1

3 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);15-1

4 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);8-1

6 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);3-1

7 Glencove Carter (Shawn T Gray);7-2

8 Duluth (Jim Devaux);9-2

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Andi’s Unreal (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

2 Absolut Uncertenty (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);9-2

4 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);6-1

5 East To Cincy (Brian Cross);7-2

6 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);10-1

7 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);8-1

