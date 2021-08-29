 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

2 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);4-1

3 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Alex The Great (Brian Cross);5-1

5 Muscle Ave (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 Living Proof I Am (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);2-1

8 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);15-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

2 Swan Before All (Mike Simons);6-1

3 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);10-1

4 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);5-2

5 Waiting On A Woman (Kyle Spagnola);5-1

6 Hot Wheelz (Billy Dobson);7-2

7 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);20-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Chimera (Alek Chartrand);5-1

3 Ks Dream (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1

5 Meadowbrook Nate (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Tipsy Gypsy (Chris Long);15-1

7 What A Pittstop (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);7-2

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Mr Gerrity (John Stark Jr);12-1

2 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);2-1

3 Beautiful Brenda (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Darlington Hall (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

5 Big Weezy (Brett Beckwith);7-2

6 Prince C Hall (Billy Dobson);20-1

7 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);5-2

8 Someway Same Hall (Chris Long);8-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Tymal Tullo (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);12-1

3 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);5-2

5 Purpose Blue Chip (Dan Daley);3-1

6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);4-1

7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);8-1

8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

9 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);10-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Bold Creation (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Gettin Messi (Chris Long);9-2

5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);5-2

7 Bridge Works (Wally Hennessey);3-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Cruising In Style (Brett Crawford);3-1

4 Hl Revadon (Harry Landy);9-2

5 Double Dealing (Wally Hennessey);6-1

6 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);8-1

7 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);10-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Phine By Me (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);3-1

4 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Andy M (Chris Long);9-2

6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);6-1

7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Red Bandana (Henry Westbrook III);4-1

2 Muscles Glowing (Francis Raia II);9-2

3 Hurricane Gale (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Dooks (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Always A Ranger (Scott Mongeon);3-1

6 Dw’s Jerry’s Boy (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Screamer (Phil Fluet);5-2

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 French Hops (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Ledges (Brett Crawford);6-5

3 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);15-1

4 Titanama (Michael Mc Givern);20-1

5 Stormy Dangles (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Henry Iam Iam (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Palpitations (Wally Hennessey);9-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Power In Flowers (Wally Hennessey);6-5

2 Miss Sara Cuse (Brett Beckwith);20-1

3 Ruthless Workout (Jim Devaux);12-1

4 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Enchanting Woman (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Forgive Me Father (Brian Cross);7-2

7 Holy Koly (Alek Chartrand);10-1

8 Refiner (Billy Dobson);15-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News