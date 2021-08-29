Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
2 Lifetime Credit (John Stark Jr);4-1
3 Oh So Pine (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Alex The Great (Brian Cross);5-1
5 Muscle Ave (Phil Fluet);12-1
6 Living Proof I Am (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);2-1
8 Match My Miracle (Brett Crawford);15-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
2 Swan Before All (Mike Simons);6-1
3 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);10-1
4 The Royal Poze (Wally Hennessey);5-2
5 Waiting On A Woman (Kyle Spagnola);5-1
6 Hot Wheelz (Billy Dobson);7-2
7 Mass Confession (Steeven Genois);20-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Alloutaflight (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Chimera (Alek Chartrand);5-1
3 Ks Dream (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1
5 Meadowbrook Nate (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Tipsy Gypsy (Chris Long);15-1
7 What A Pittstop (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Duckdodgendive (Brett Beckwith);7-2
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Mr Gerrity (John Stark Jr);12-1
2 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);2-1
3 Beautiful Brenda (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Darlington Hall (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
5 Big Weezy (Brett Beckwith);7-2
6 Prince C Hall (Billy Dobson);20-1
7 Riverofroyalty (Brett Crawford);5-2
8 Someway Same Hall (Chris Long);8-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Tymal Tullo (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Grandpa Erv (Steeven Genois);12-1
3 Cartier Volo (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);5-2
5 Purpose Blue Chip (Dan Daley);3-1
6 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);4-1
7 Xcuseme (John Stark Jr);8-1
8 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
9 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);10-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Gigfy (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Bold Creation (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Bucketlist Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
4 Gettin Messi (Chris Long);9-2
5 Lazzaro (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);5-2
7 Bridge Works (Wally Hennessey);3-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Knight Angel (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Cruising In Style (Brett Crawford);3-1
4 Hl Revadon (Harry Landy);9-2
5 Double Dealing (Wally Hennessey);6-1
6 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);8-1
7 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);10-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Phine By Me (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);3-1
4 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Andy M (Chris Long);9-2
6 Im Not Vanilla (Brett Beckwith);6-1
7 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Red Bandana (Henry Westbrook III);4-1
2 Muscles Glowing (Francis Raia II);9-2
3 Hurricane Gale (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Dooks (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Always A Ranger (Scott Mongeon);3-1
6 Dw’s Jerry’s Boy (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Screamer (Phil Fluet);5-2
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 French Hops (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Ledges (Brett Crawford);6-5
3 Allforone Hanover (Francis Raia II);15-1
4 Titanama (Michael Mc Givern);20-1
5 Stormy Dangles (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Henry Iam Iam (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Palpitations (Wally Hennessey);9-2
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Power In Flowers (Wally Hennessey);6-5
2 Miss Sara Cuse (Brett Beckwith);20-1
3 Ruthless Workout (Jim Devaux);12-1
4 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Enchanting Woman (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Forgive Me Father (Brian Cross);7-2
7 Holy Koly (Alek Chartrand);10-1
8 Refiner (Billy Dobson);15-1