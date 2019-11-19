Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Bambi (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Loyalty Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Black Magic Storm (Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);6-1

5 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

7 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1

8 Swift Gent (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Hatfield Hanover (Shane Darish);6-1

2 Remington (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Prove It Allnight (Chris Long);8-1

5 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 Coincidental Crews (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);10-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Duluth (Billy Dobson);2-1

2 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);20-1

4 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Revrac Harbour (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Centurion Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Grey Ice (Mark Beckwith);9-2

8 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);25-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);7-5

2 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

3 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

5 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);9-5

6 Warrior Way (Billy Dobson);20-1

7 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Holy Koly (Mark Beckwith);25-1

9 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Banacek (Brian Cross);6-1

3 White Mountain Top (Beckwith);20-1

4 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Our Walden Bury N (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Card Knock Life (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Montera (Brett Crawford);8-1

8 Hora Star (Chris Long);30-1

9 Twin B Famous (Billy Dobson);7-2

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);15-1

5 Nanuet (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);4-1

7 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);25-1

8 Steel Deal (Chris Long);12-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Give Angel Credit (Joe Nassimos);5-1

3 Frank Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

4 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);6-1

5 The Blazing Truth (Brett Crawford);20-1

6 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Jenny Lake (Chris Long);4-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Aventure (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);12-1

4 Entranced (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Cash N Chrome (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);5-1

7 Lew’s Big Guy (Jay Randall);20-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

3 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

4 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Ainsley Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);10-1

7 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);3-1

8 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);15-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5

4 Smooth As Whiskey (Cappello Jr);15-1

5 Oh Toodles (Jay Randall);5-1

6 You’re So Right (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Morning Cam (Brett Crawford);12-1

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Bat Chip Crazy (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);5-2

4 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);7-2

5 Phine By Me (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Flippen Creek (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Grandpa Erv (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Big Weezy (Mark Beckwith);8-1

