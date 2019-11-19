Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Bambi (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Loyalty Hanover (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Black Magic Storm (Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Got No Money Honey (Whitcroft);6-1
5 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
7 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);8-1
8 Swift Gent (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Hatfield Hanover (Shane Darish);6-1
2 Remington (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Prove It Allnight (Chris Long);8-1
5 Wanna B Bigtime (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 Coincidental Crews (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);10-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Duluth (Billy Dobson);2-1
2 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);20-1
4 Broadway Joe (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Revrac Harbour (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Centurion Hanover (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Grey Ice (Mark Beckwith);9-2
8 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);25-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);7-5
2 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
3 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1
5 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);9-5
6 Warrior Way (Billy Dobson);20-1
7 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Holy Koly (Mark Beckwith);25-1
9 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Hot Tip (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Banacek (Brian Cross);6-1
3 White Mountain Top (Beckwith);20-1
4 Shooter Mcgavin (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Our Walden Bury N (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Card Knock Life (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Montera (Brett Crawford);8-1
8 Hora Star (Chris Long);30-1
9 Twin B Famous (Billy Dobson);7-2
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Blackjack (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 Beautiful Brenda (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);15-1
5 Nanuet (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Aileen On You (Mark Beckwith);4-1
7 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);25-1
8 Steel Deal (Chris Long);12-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Give Angel Credit (Joe Nassimos);5-1
3 Frank Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
4 All Heart I Am (Jay Randall);6-1
5 The Blazing Truth (Brett Crawford);20-1
6 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Jenny Lake (Chris Long);4-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Come Monday (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Aventure (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Cash Now (Phil Fluet);12-1
4 Entranced (Jim Devaux);8-5
5 Cash N Chrome (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);5-1
7 Lew’s Big Guy (Jay Randall);20-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Lucky Chap (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Genetic Marker (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
3 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
4 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Ainsley Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Pembroke Vicki (Chris Long);10-1
7 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);3-1
8 Too Cool To Fool (Mark Beckwith);15-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-5
4 Smooth As Whiskey (Cappello Jr);15-1
5 Oh Toodles (Jay Randall);5-1
6 You’re So Right (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Morning Cam (Brett Crawford);12-1
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Bat Chip Crazy (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Navarone Hanover (Chris Long);5-2
4 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);7-2
5 Phine By Me (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Flippen Creek (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Grandpa Erv (Brian Cross);20-1
8 Big Weezy (Mark Beckwith);8-1
