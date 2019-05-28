Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Ej’s Last Dance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

2 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Bolide De Nuit (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Mr Jesse (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Repeated In Red (Alek Chartrand);25-1

7 Time Is Fleeting (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);8-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Passa-grille Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Time Passages (Jordan Derue);8-1

3 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);9-2

4 Just Wave Goodbye (Jim Devaux);7-5

5 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone Jr);6-1

6 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);15-1

7 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);10-1

8 Master Faster (Jay Randall);12-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

2 In A Godda Davita (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 Leap Year Lucky (Dan Daley);5-1

5 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Somedew Somedont (Beckwith);8-1

2 Northeaster (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Mr French (Brian Cross);15-1

5 Certify (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

6 Hanna Dreamgirl (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

7 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2

8 Iamnotlefthanded (Aldrich Jr);12-1

9 Royal Bahama (Brett Crawford);9-2

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2

2 My Sister’s A Pain (McGivern);20-1

3 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

4 Girlslovepearls (Stanley Zombick Jr);8-1

5 Lovely Lisa (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);7-2

7 Fun Haver (Kim Crawford);10-1

8 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);12-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Beautiful Brenda (Kim Crawford);9-2

2 Fashion For Credit (Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Charismo (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Bambi (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);12-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 Flyhawk El Diablo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

5 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Karen Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1

7 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1

8 Explosive (Brian Cross);12-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Lc Angel (Brett Crawford);10-1

2 Speeding Moose (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Helen Goldstein (Kim Crawford);7-5

4 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);12-1

5 Crystalline (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5

6 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

7 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 No Recess (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Hello I’m Johnny (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 Twisted Pretzel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

5 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);10-1

6 Anja (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Leave Your Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

8 Gotta Pay To Play (Mark Beckwith);8-1

9 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);6-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);2-1

2 Walking Trail (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);10-1

4 High Far And Gone (Huckabone Jr);12-1

5 Shade Thrower (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

6 Its Just Numbers (James Hathaway);8-1

7 Fantasy Maker (Brian Cross);15-1

8 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);3-1

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Pushthebuttonmax (John Stark Jr);8-5

3 Somermusic’chapter (Dan Daley);5-2

4 My Mother Theresa (Phil Fluet);12-1

5 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Dew Can Dew (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

7 Royalpine Princess (Genois);10-1

8 Aint No Kidz Horse (Whitcroft);30-1

