Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Ej’s Last Dance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
2 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Bolide De Nuit (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Mr Jesse (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Repeated In Red (Alek Chartrand);25-1
7 Time Is Fleeting (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);8-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Passa-grille Beach (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Time Passages (Jordan Derue);8-1
3 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);9-2
4 Just Wave Goodbye (Jim Devaux);7-5
5 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone Jr);6-1
6 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);15-1
7 Jl Thatsoveryfancy (John Stark Jr);10-1
8 Master Faster (Jay Randall);12-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
2 In A Godda Davita (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
4 Leap Year Lucky (Dan Daley);5-1
5 Squee Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);10-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
1 Somedew Somedont (Beckwith);8-1
2 Northeaster (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Mr French (Brian Cross);15-1
5 Certify (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
6 Hanna Dreamgirl (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
7 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2
8 Iamnotlefthanded (Aldrich Jr);12-1
9 Royal Bahama (Brett Crawford);9-2
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2
2 My Sister’s A Pain (McGivern);20-1
3 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
4 Girlslovepearls (Stanley Zombick Jr);8-1
5 Lovely Lisa (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
6 Speedy Little Ava (Phil Fluet);7-2
7 Fun Haver (Kim Crawford);10-1
8 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);12-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Beautiful Brenda (Kim Crawford);9-2
2 Fashion For Credit (Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Charismo (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Bambi (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Liquorstoreblues (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);12-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 Flyhawk El Diablo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
5 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Karen Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
7 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1
8 Explosive (Brian Cross);12-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Lc Angel (Brett Crawford);10-1
2 Speeding Moose (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1
3 Helen Goldstein (Kim Crawford);7-5
4 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);12-1
5 Crystalline (Frank Coppola Jr);9-5
6 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
7 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 No Recess (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Hello I’m Johnny (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 Twisted Pretzel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
5 Traverse Seelster (Steeven Genois);10-1
6 Anja (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Leave Your Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
8 Gotta Pay To Play (Mark Beckwith);8-1
9 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);6-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);2-1
2 Walking Trail (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);10-1
4 High Far And Gone (Huckabone Jr);12-1
5 Shade Thrower (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
6 Its Just Numbers (James Hathaway);8-1
7 Fantasy Maker (Brian Cross);15-1
8 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);3-1
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Pushthebuttonmax (John Stark Jr);8-5
3 Somermusic’chapter (Dan Daley);5-2
4 My Mother Theresa (Phil Fluet);12-1
5 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Dew Can Dew (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
7 Royalpine Princess (Genois);10-1
8 Aint No Kidz Horse (Whitcroft);30-1
