Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Gideon Seelster (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Donald Doc (Garrett McQueen);25-1
3 T’s Electric (Francis Raia II);8-1
4 Carolina Magic (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Race Me Rocky (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
6 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);3-1
8 Swift As A Shadow (Billy Dobson);9-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.
1 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);10-1
2 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Birch Island Betty (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
5 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Moonshinecharleigh (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Twinsburg (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
8 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);12-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Magical Mistress (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);5-1
3 Spreester (Jim Devaux);7-5
4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
5 Pancakes (Mark Beckwith);10-1
6 Robocall Hanover (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 Gottalovemyshadow (Shawn T Gray);8-1
8 Amazing Amanda (Phil Fluet);25-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Spartacus Bluechip (Billy Dobson);6-1
2 Rideau Sunshine (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Lindas In Heaven (Jay Randall);5-2
4 Downbythebeachside (Glenn Raia);25-1
5 Chrysagon (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
6 Hestherightstuff (Shawn T Gray);3-1
7 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);5-1
8 Sociable (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.
1 In The Huddle (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Santanna One (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
3 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1
4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
6 Cool Jack (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1
9 Michaels Boy (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Chase You (Brett Crawford);20-1
2 Come Get The Cash (John Macdonald);9-2
3 Surreal Feeling (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Clear Idea (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
5 Cay’s Blessing (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);5-2
7 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Go All Night Joe (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Luck B Mine (Mark Beckwith);9-5
3 Bullville Liz (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Ideal Kattimon (Steven Rybka);12-1
5 Chili Pepper (Chuck Connor Jr);8-1
6 Skyway Leda (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
7 Sizzlin Sally (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Three Babes (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.
1 Fifth Son (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Real Kid (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
3 Some Attitude (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Johnnysfirecracker (Brett Crawford);8-1
6 Sassy Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
7 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1
8 Wyn (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Dali Deo (Shawn T Gray);20-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Gibus (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Jk Heaven Sent (Jay Randall);3-1
3 Scott The Great (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 About The Benjamns (Billy Dobson);20-1
5 Cruisin’ Criders (Mark Beckwith);4-1
6 On The Big Swing (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
7 Swellendam (Brett Crawford);9-2
8 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.
1 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Charm And Grace (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Abby Rose (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
4 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 My Sweet Memory (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Onspeed N (Brett Crawford);5-2
7 Cash Crazy Express (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Jumping Jillybean (Shawn T Gray);12-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,675.
1 Mistress Angelina (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
2 Pazza Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 With Wings (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Wynnfrith (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Dreaming Jeanie (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Marthas Star (Brett Crawford);15-1
8 Stay Beautiful (Jay Randall);6-1
9 It’s Just A Dream (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Make America Great (Mark Beckwith);6-5
2 Hope For Heaven (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-5
4 Prove It Allnight (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
5 Smitty (Brian Walker);30-1
6 Fisticuffs (Joseph Chindano Jr);15-1
7 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);10-1
8 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.
1 Stonebridge Mach (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
2 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Dramatist (Shawn T Gray);10-1
5 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);5-1
6 Major Crisis A (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Statement (Joseph Chindano Jr);12-1
8 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);25-1
