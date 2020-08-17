You have permission to edit this article.
Saratoga Harness Entries
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Gideon Seelster (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Donald Doc (Garrett McQueen);25-1

3 T’s Electric (Francis Raia II);8-1

4 Carolina Magic (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Race Me Rocky (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

6 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);3-1

8 Swift As A Shadow (Billy Dobson);9-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,800.

1 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);10-1

2 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 All Speed Rising (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Birch Island Betty (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

5 Barynya A (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Moonshinecharleigh (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Twinsburg (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

8 Under The Bus (Jay Randall);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Magical Mistress (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Daily Sports (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

3 Spreester (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

5 Pancakes (Mark Beckwith);10-1

6 Robocall Hanover (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 Gottalovemyshadow (Shawn T Gray);8-1

8 Amazing Amanda (Phil Fluet);25-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Spartacus Bluechip (Billy Dobson);6-1

2 Rideau Sunshine (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Lindas In Heaven (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Downbythebeachside (Glenn Raia);25-1

5 Chrysagon (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

6 Hestherightstuff (Shawn T Gray);3-1

7 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);5-1

8 Sociable (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.

1 In The Huddle (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Santanna One (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

3 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);10-1

4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

6 Cool Jack (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1

9 Michaels Boy (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Chase You (Brett Crawford);20-1

2 Come Get The Cash (John Macdonald);9-2

3 Surreal Feeling (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Clear Idea (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

5 Cay’s Blessing (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Bontz N (Shawn T Gray);5-2

7 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Go All Night Joe (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Luck B Mine (Mark Beckwith);9-5

3 Bullville Liz (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Ideal Kattimon (Steven Rybka);12-1

5 Chili Pepper (Chuck Connor Jr);8-1

6 Skyway Leda (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

7 Sizzlin Sally (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Three Babes (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,750.

1 Fifth Son (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Real Kid (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

3 Some Attitude (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Sneak On Bye (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Johnnysfirecracker (Brett Crawford);8-1

6 Sassy Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

7 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);25-1

8 Wyn (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Dali Deo (Shawn T Gray);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Gibus (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Jk Heaven Sent (Jay Randall);3-1

3 Scott The Great (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 About The Benjamns (Billy Dobson);20-1

5 Cruisin’ Criders (Mark Beckwith);4-1

6 On The Big Swing (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

7 Swellendam (Brett Crawford);9-2

8 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.

1 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Charm And Grace (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Abby Rose (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Cruisin Camnation (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 My Sweet Memory (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Onspeed N (Brett Crawford);5-2

7 Cash Crazy Express (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Jumping Jillybean (Shawn T Gray);12-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,675.

1 Mistress Angelina (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

2 Pazza Hanover (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 With Wings (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Wynnfrith (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 West Liberty (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Dreaming Jeanie (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Marthas Star (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Stay Beautiful (Jay Randall);6-1

9 It’s Just A Dream (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Make America Great (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Hope For Heaven (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-5

4 Prove It Allnight (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

5 Smitty (Brian Walker);30-1

6 Fisticuffs (Joseph Chindano Jr);15-1

7 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);10-1

8 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,250.

1 Stonebridge Mach (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

2 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Rollinwithambition (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Dramatist (Shawn T Gray);10-1

5 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);5-1

6 Major Crisis A (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Statement (Joseph Chindano Jr);12-1

8 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);25-1

