First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);5-2
2 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1
3 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Open Table (Steven Rybka);25-1
5 Better Said (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Velocity Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);12-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Retro Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);20-1
2 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);7-5
3 Maggnifispin (Mark Beckwith);9-2
4 Best Choice (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Id Wanna Beme Too (John Macdonald);12-1
6 Saoirse Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
7 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
8 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);5-1
3 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);6-5
5 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);15-1
6 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 Blush (Alek Chartrand);20-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);8-5
3 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1
4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);15-1
5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
6 Dustlanemissmolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
7 Talbot Chanel (John Macdonald);20-1
8 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Miss Surreal (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-5
3 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);5-1
4 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1
5 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
6 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
7 Total Conviction (Steven Rybka);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
2 Lyons Hedgeabet (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1
4 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Well Said Maria (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Lean On Who (John Macdonald);10-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Barynya A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
4 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Surreal Feeling (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);3-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Mistress Angelina (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);7-2
5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Dorothy’s Legacy (Jay Randall);9-2
7 Best Honey Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Windsun Brooklyn (Mark Beckwith);6-1
2 Come Get The Cash (John Macdonald);7-2
3 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);6-5
5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);12-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Apple Tina K (Steven Rybka);8-1
2 Late Night Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
3 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);5-2
4 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);3-1
5 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);5-1
7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);10-1
