First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Mississippi Charm (Mark Beckwith);5-2

2 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1

3 Marthas Star (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Open Table (Steven Rybka);25-1

5 Better Said (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Velocity Layla (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);12-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Retro Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);20-1

2 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);7-5

3 Maggnifispin (Mark Beckwith);9-2

4 Best Choice (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Id Wanna Beme Too (John Macdonald);12-1

6 Saoirse Hanover (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

7 Glory Ghost (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

8 Cold Brew (Steeven Genois);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);5-1

3 Y C Easy (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Misty Memory N (Billy Dobson);6-5

5 Miracle Ace (Steeven Genois);15-1

6 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Blush (Alek Chartrand);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Wonderful World (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);8-5

3 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);8-1

4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);15-1

5 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

6 Dustlanemissmolly (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

7 Talbot Chanel (John Macdonald);20-1

8 Mccovey Cove N (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Miss Surreal (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);7-5

3 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);5-1

4 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);15-1

5 Saintsbury Lass (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

6 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

7 Total Conviction (Steven Rybka);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

2 Lyons Hedgeabet (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Ok Jewel (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Queen Elsa (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Well Said Maria (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Lean On Who (John Macdonald);10-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Barynya A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

4 Itty Bitty (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Surreal Feeling (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Bye Bye Felicia (Mark Beckwith);3-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Jive Dancing A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

2 Oporto Hanover (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Mistress Angelina (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Sally De Vie (Steven Rybka);7-2

5 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Dorothy’s Legacy (Jay Randall);9-2

7 Best Honey Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Windsun Brooklyn (Mark Beckwith);6-1

2 Come Get The Cash (John Macdonald);7-2

3 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Robyn Camden (Billy Dobson);6-5

5 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Duck Duck Dragon (Phil Fluet);12-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Apple Tina K (Steven Rybka);8-1

2 Late Night Delight (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

3 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);5-2

4 All You Can Dream (Steeven Genois);3-1

5 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Weallgottrumped (Jay Randall);5-1

7 Cash Crazy Express (John Stark Jr);10-1

