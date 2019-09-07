First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);5-2
2 Noble Warrawee (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2
5 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
8 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Winter Mint (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Majestic Fire (Brian Cross);3-1
5 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);12-1
6 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1
8 Madhatter Bluechip (Jim Devaux);9-2
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);6-1
2 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);10-1
3 Ainsley Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
4 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);3-1
5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Puma Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Mr Powers (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
5 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);4-1
7 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1
8 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1
9 Iamnotlefthanded (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1
5 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);7-2
6 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1
7 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
8 The Cuse Is Loose (Jim Devaux);20-1
9 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);5-2
2 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
4 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);12-1
6 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Tropical Trice (Jay Randall);8-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
2 Handsome Devil (Billy Dobson);7-5
3 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Knockout Rosie (Chris Long);12-1
5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);10-1
6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);5-1
7 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);15-1
8 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 Tobasco (Shawn T Gray);7-2
2 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
5 Slieve League (Jay Randall);2-1
6 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);6-1
2 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);4-1
3 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 East To Cincy (Jay Randall);10-1
5 Fluff Me Up (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
6 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);9-2
7 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Kolin (Phil Fluet);12-1
9 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Jericho (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Wings Of Royalty (Shawn T Gray);2-1
5 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Cash Me Out (Billy Dobson);7-2
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);7-2
4 Bonamassa (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Jeter’s Way (Shawn T Gray);8-1
6 Mayfair Johnny B (Jay Randall);3-1
7 Tournament (Jim Devaux);12-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);2-1
2 Dions Prayer (Mark Beckwith);7-2
3 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
4 Mr French (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);15-1
6 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
7 The Lindy Treaty (Jay Randall);8-1
8 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);25-1
