First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);5-2

2 Noble Warrawee (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);9-2

5 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

8 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Winter Mint (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Dw’s Revenge (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Majestic Fire (Brian Cross);3-1

5 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);12-1

6 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);10-1

8 Madhatter Bluechip (Jim Devaux);9-2

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);6-1

2 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 Ainsley Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

4 Winning Legends (Steven Rybka);3-1

5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Genetic Marker (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Puma Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 The Magic Number (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

3 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Mr Powers (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

5 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);4-1

7 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1

9 Iamnotlefthanded (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Pistols Aspiration (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1

5 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);7-2

6 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1

7 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 The Cuse Is Loose (Jim Devaux);20-1

9 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);5-2

2 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

4 Golden Tate (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Tropical Trice (Jay Randall);8-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

2 Handsome Devil (Billy Dobson);7-5

3 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Knockout Rosie (Chris Long);12-1

5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);10-1

6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);5-1

7 Cash Now (Steeven Genois);15-1

8 Best Balance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 Tobasco (Shawn T Gray);7-2

2 The Great Farini (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Winbak Noelle (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

5 Slieve League (Jay Randall);2-1

6 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);6-1

2 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);4-1

3 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 East To Cincy (Jay Randall);10-1

5 Fluff Me Up (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

6 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);9-2

7 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Kolin (Phil Fluet);12-1

9 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Jericho (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Wings Of Royalty (Shawn T Gray);2-1

5 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Cash Me Out (Billy Dobson);7-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Foundonabeach (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

2 Keystone Orion (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);7-2

4 Bonamassa (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Jeter’s Way (Shawn T Gray);8-1

6 Mayfair Johnny B (Jay Randall);3-1

7 Tournament (Jim Devaux);12-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);2-1

2 Dions Prayer (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Mr Jesse (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

4 Mr French (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Crazyasclassic (Jim Devaux);15-1

6 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

7 The Lindy Treaty (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Dontteasehim (Evan Hoagland);25-1

