Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Big City Kate (Mark Beckwith);4-1

2 Miss Major Hunt (Leon Bailey);5-2

3 High Hopes Hanover (John Duggan);20-1

4 Rockn Furiosa (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Rock N Spree (Brian Cross);7-2

6 Saylavie Blue Chip (Samuel King);5-1

7 Prettyinclined (Chris Long);10-1

8 Shes A Bullville (Wally Hennessey);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Nothinholdinmeback (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Gucciriffic (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Falla Me Falla Me (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Special Olivia (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Aintnohollabackgrl (Wally Hennessey);3-1

7 Like A Peach (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8 Miss Tango (Mark Beckwith);12-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Immaculate Prayer (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Mark Of A Beast (Jim Devaux);7-5

3 Caravelle (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

4 Tipsy Gypsy (Chris Long);6-1

5 Cryptocraze (Wally Hennessey);5-2

6 Insane Chase (Phil Fluet);15-1

7 Ruthless Workout (Billy Dobson);25-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Brookdale Jessie (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 Madam Dolce (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);12-1

7 Roll With Kay (Wally Hennessey);5-2

8 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,650.

1 Birch Island Betty (Steeven Genois);2-1

2 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-2

3 Mouth Watering (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Arrival (Leon Bailey);8-1

5 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

6 So Admirable (Mark Beckwith);3-1

7 One Hand Keg Stand (Chris Long);15-1

8 Donegalartchokin N (W. Hennessey);12-1

9 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Onspeed N (Wally Hennessey);3-1

2 Misty Memory N (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Pammy Jo (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Bontz N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Candy Paint (Pasquale Picca);3-1

2 Defy The Odds (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);9-2

4 Lyons Anita (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 The Short North (Chris Long);5-2

6 Skyline Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Bigforherbritches (Wally Hennessey);10-1

8 Arianna Grandeo (Brett Beckwith);12-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Mr Gerrity (John Stark Jr);25-1

2 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

3 Split Rail (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Ks Dream (Jim Devaux);9-5

5 Deli Dream (Brian Cross);8-1

6 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Walker);20-1

7 Mahomes (Chris Long);10-1

8 Sunny Days (Wally Hennessey);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Mean Tweet (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);9-2

4 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);4-1

5 Forgive Me Father (Denis St Pierre);8-1

6 Power In Flowers (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Hoopla Hanover (Wally Hennessey);4-1

2 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);8-5

3 Treasure Gem (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Rockintheniteaway (Brian Cross);20-1

5 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);25-1

6 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);5-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Bropain (Chris Long);3-1

2 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);6-1

3 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

4 Battle Queen (Wally Hennessey);12-1

5 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);6-5

6 Bluffton (Billy Dobson);15-1

7 Mr Wisconsin (Jim Devaux);8-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);12-1

2 Kurkumadechakrika (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Miss Sara Cuse (Jim Devaux);6-1

4 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);7-2

5 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Refiner (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);5-2

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.

1 Sportjet Ray (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Miss B (Phil Fluet);9-2

3 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Sweet Style (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Alwaysrockwithroll (Chris Long);5-2

6 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);20-1

7 Daily Sports (Leon Bailey);8-1

8 The Boss’ Wife (Wally Hennessey);15-1

9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Mark Beckwith);10-1

