Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Big City Kate (Mark Beckwith);4-1
2 Miss Major Hunt (Leon Bailey);5-2
3 High Hopes Hanover (John Duggan);20-1
4 Rockn Furiosa (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Rock N Spree (Brian Cross);7-2
6 Saylavie Blue Chip (Samuel King);5-1
7 Prettyinclined (Chris Long);10-1
8 Shes A Bullville (Wally Hennessey);8-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Nothinholdinmeback (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Gucciriffic (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Falla Me Falla Me (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Special Olivia (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Aintnohollabackgrl (Wally Hennessey);3-1
7 Like A Peach (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8 Miss Tango (Mark Beckwith);12-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Immaculate Prayer (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Mark Of A Beast (Jim Devaux);7-5
3 Caravelle (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
4 Tipsy Gypsy (Chris Long);6-1
5 Cryptocraze (Wally Hennessey);5-2
6 Insane Chase (Phil Fluet);15-1
7 Ruthless Workout (Billy Dobson);25-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Brookdale Jessie (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Acefortyfour River (Brett Beckwith);9-2
5 Madam Dolce (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);12-1
7 Roll With Kay (Wally Hennessey);5-2
8 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,650.
1 Birch Island Betty (Steeven Genois);2-1
2 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);7-2
3 Mouth Watering (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Arrival (Leon Bailey);8-1
5 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
6 So Admirable (Mark Beckwith);3-1
7 One Hand Keg Stand (Chris Long);15-1
8 Donegalartchokin N (W. Hennessey);12-1
9 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Onspeed N (Wally Hennessey);3-1
2 Misty Memory N (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Pammy Jo (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Bontz N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Candy Paint (Pasquale Picca);3-1
2 Defy The Odds (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);9-2
4 Lyons Anita (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 The Short North (Chris Long);5-2
6 Skyline Hanover (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Bigforherbritches (Wally Hennessey);10-1
8 Arianna Grandeo (Brett Beckwith);12-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Mr Gerrity (John Stark Jr);25-1
2 Royal Soldier (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
3 Split Rail (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Ks Dream (Jim Devaux);9-5
5 Deli Dream (Brian Cross);8-1
6 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Walker);20-1
7 Mahomes (Chris Long);10-1
8 Sunny Days (Wally Hennessey);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Mean Tweet (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Itsoneofthose (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Winged Foot (Wally Hennessey);9-2
4 Dogs Of War (Phil Fluet);4-1
5 Forgive Me Father (Denis St Pierre);8-1
6 Power In Flowers (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 Im A Little Crazed (Scott Mongeon);20-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Hoopla Hanover (Wally Hennessey);4-1
2 For Chips Sake (Chris Long);8-5
3 Treasure Gem (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Rockintheniteaway (Brian Cross);20-1
5 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);25-1
6 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);5-2
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Bropain (Chris Long);3-1
2 Southeaster (John Stark Jr);6-1
3 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
4 Battle Queen (Wally Hennessey);12-1
5 Tesla Seelster (Denis St Pierre);6-5
6 Bluffton (Billy Dobson);15-1
7 Mr Wisconsin (Jim Devaux);8-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Dont Call Me Crazy (Scott Mongeon);12-1
2 Kurkumadechakrika (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Miss Sara Cuse (Jim Devaux);6-1
4 Eyes Of Justice (Steeven Genois);7-2
5 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Refiner (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);5-2
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.
1 Sportjet Ray (Jim Devaux);4-1
2 Miss B (Phil Fluet);9-2
3 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Sweet Style (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Alwaysrockwithroll (Chris Long);5-2
6 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);20-1
7 Daily Sports (Leon Bailey);8-1
8 The Boss’ Wife (Wally Hennessey);15-1
9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Mark Beckwith);10-1