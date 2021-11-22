Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Selfmademillionair (Michael D Miller);15-1
2 Won Surreal Deal (Leon Bailey);7-2
3 My Josephine (Brett Crawford);6-5
4 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Grateful Attitude (Jim Devaux);8-1
7 Cynosure (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Bastanteporfavor (Mark Whitcroft);30-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Shallow (Luke Hanners);9-2
3 Sportjet Ray (Leon Bailey);8-1
4 Artfully Dealt (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Southwind Xena (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Eataams Trauma (Justin Huckabone);10-1
7 Delightful Trysta (Alek Chartrand);20-1
8 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);15-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 We The Female (Luke Hanners);5-2
2 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);10-1
3 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1
4 Taken Control (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
5 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);9-2
6 Sunburst Kada (Jim Devaux);7-2
7 Crazy Cool (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);15-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);10-1
2 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);3-1
3 Richsnortherndream (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);5-1
5 Remember Titans (Billy Dobson);7-2
6 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Uncle Andy (Edward Clement);12-1
8 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);25-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);5-2
3 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);10-1
4 My Rugala (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);4-1
6 Dream On A Roll (Luke Hanners);9-2
7 Like A Peach (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
8 Falla Me Falla Me (Jim Devaux);12-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Come Get The Cash (Phil Fluet);20-1
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 The Fun Marshall (Brett Beckwith);10-1
4 Somebeachsomefra (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2
8 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);2-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.
1 Lyons Girlhanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);3-1
3 Amini (Chris Long);15-1
4 Bontz N (Jay Randall);5-2
5 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);8-1
7 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);9-2
8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);12-1
9 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);10-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Unstoppable Hall (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Your Momma (Billy Dobson);6-5
3 American Chance (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);6-1
6 Jeannies Terror (Leon Bailey);12-1
7 Glory Ghost (Chris Long);25-1
8 Lyons Anita (Brian Cross);20-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Kasha’s Boy (Chris Long);7-2
2 Maddys Leading Man (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
4 Caravelle (Brett Beckwith);15-1
5 Hp Double Expresso (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);10-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);5-2
3 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);12-1
4 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);9-2
5 One Hand Keg Stand (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Arrival (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Shecouldbegood N (Jay Randall);3-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Broadway Role (Luke Hanners);4-1
4 Prettyinclined (Billy Dobson);6-1
5 Count To Three (Chris Long);3-1
6 Ideally Sweet (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);20-1
8 Mom’s Command (Leon Bailey);15-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Deli Dream (Chris Long);8-1
3 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
4 Big Weezy (Jim Devaux);7-2
5 Dazzling Lindy (Brett Beckwith);5-1
6 Plumb (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Dew Can Dew (Luke Hanners);10-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Luck B Mine (Jim Devaux);6-5
2 New Number Who Dis (Leon Bailey);6-1
3 Acefortyfour River (Jay Randall);7-2
4 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);8-1
5 The Big Bankroll (Chris Long);10-1
6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
7 Heavenly Way (Luke Hanners);25-1
8 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);9-2
9 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);20-1