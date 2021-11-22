 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Selfmademillionair (Michael D Miller);15-1

2 Won Surreal Deal (Leon Bailey);7-2

3 My Josephine (Brett Crawford);6-5

4 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Grateful Attitude (Jim Devaux);8-1

7 Cynosure (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Bastanteporfavor (Mark Whitcroft);30-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Shallow (Luke Hanners);9-2

3 Sportjet Ray (Leon Bailey);8-1

4 Artfully Dealt (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Southwind Xena (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Eataams Trauma (Justin Huckabone);10-1

7 Delightful Trysta (Alek Chartrand);20-1

8 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);15-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 We The Female (Luke Hanners);5-2

2 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);10-1

3 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1

4 Taken Control (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

5 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);9-2

6 Sunburst Kada (Jim Devaux);7-2

7 Crazy Cool (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);15-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Immaculate Prayer (Michael D Miller);10-1

2 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);3-1

3 Richsnortherndream (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);5-1

5 Remember Titans (Billy Dobson);7-2

6 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Uncle Andy (Edward Clement);12-1

8 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);25-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);5-2

3 Fiona (Joe Nassimos);10-1

4 My Rugala (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 Dream On A Roll (Luke Hanners);9-2

7 Like A Peach (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

8 Falla Me Falla Me (Jim Devaux);12-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Come Get The Cash (Phil Fluet);20-1

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 The Fun Marshall (Brett Beckwith);10-1

4 Somebeachsomefra (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2

8 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);2-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,300.

1 Lyons Girlhanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);3-1

3 Amini (Chris Long);15-1

4 Bontz N (Jay Randall);5-2

5 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);8-1

7 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);9-2

8 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);12-1

9 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);10-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Unstoppable Hall (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Your Momma (Billy Dobson);6-5

3 American Chance (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);6-1

6 Jeannies Terror (Leon Bailey);12-1

7 Glory Ghost (Chris Long);25-1

8 Lyons Anita (Brian Cross);20-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Kasha’s Boy (Chris Long);7-2

2 Maddys Leading Man (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

4 Caravelle (Brett Beckwith);15-1

5 Hp Double Expresso (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);10-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);5-2

3 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);12-1

4 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);9-2

5 One Hand Keg Stand (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Arrival (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Shecouldbegood N (Jay Randall);3-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Broadway Role (Luke Hanners);4-1

4 Prettyinclined (Billy Dobson);6-1

5 Count To Three (Chris Long);3-1

6 Ideally Sweet (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);20-1

8 Mom’s Command (Leon Bailey);15-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 The Blazing Truth (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Deli Dream (Chris Long);8-1

3 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

4 Big Weezy (Jim Devaux);7-2

5 Dazzling Lindy (Brett Beckwith);5-1

6 Plumb (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Dew Can Dew (Luke Hanners);10-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Luck B Mine (Jim Devaux);6-5

2 New Number Who Dis (Leon Bailey);6-1

3 Acefortyfour River (Jay Randall);7-2

4 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);8-1

5 The Big Bankroll (Chris Long);10-1

6 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

7 Heavenly Way (Luke Hanners);25-1

8 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);9-2

9 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);20-1

