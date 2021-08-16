Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 PM
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Miss B (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Stonebridge Honey (Steeven Genois);12-1
3 Hoopla Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Dustlanemissmolly (Brett Beckwith);25-1
5 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 For Chips Sake (Alek Chartrand);7-5
7 No Stone Unturned (Jay Randall);15-1
8 Spilling The Beans (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);20-1
2 Addi Three (Brett Beckwith);6-5
3 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Acefortyfour River (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Jeannies Terror (Chris Long);10-1
8 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.
1 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);20-1
2 Elite Five (Chris Long);5-2
3 Just Sayin (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Easy Three (Shawn T Gray);8-5
5 Brianna's Shadow (Billy Dobson);25-1
6 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);8-1
8 Mach Me Onemore (Brett Beckwith);12-1
9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Prettyinclined (Chris Long);5-2
2 Side Hustle (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Lyons Anita (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);3-1
5 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Grays Slick (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Miss Tango (Brett Beckwith);12-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-2
2 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);20-1
3 Mouth Watering (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Cruisin Camnation (Brett Beckwith);9-2
5 Sportjet Ray (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);12-1
7 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
8 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);10-1
9 Starlitsimple Rig (Alek Chartrand);8-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Clemmie Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Beyond Words N (Brett Beckwith);8-5
4 Birch Island Betty (Steeven Genois);10-1
5 Sea Change N (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Rckaroundtheclock N (Shawn T Gray);7-5
7 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);20-1
8 Bontz N (Scott Zeron);15-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,300.
1 Runinoutofrsntorun (Jason Bartlett);7-5
2 Summer Storm (Scott Zeron);6-5
3 Kurkumadechakrika (Steeven Genois);6-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);5-2
2 Falla Me Falla Me (Chris Long);10-1
3 Defy The Odds (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Hiphopmomma (Phil Fluet);9-2
5 Regil Electron (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
6 Pell Mell (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
7 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);12-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $74,000.
1 Titans Hope (Jason Bartlett);8-1
2 Illuminata (Ake Svanstedt);4-1
3 Iteration (Brian Sears);6-5
4 Tranquility K (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
5 Sweeping Rainbow (Scott Zeron);6-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Lovey Belle (Yannick Gingras);6-1
2 Royal Envy (Scott Zeron);3-1
3 Lady Gidget (Jason Bartlett);9-2
4 Chimera (Alek Chartrand);8-1
5 Insured Am S (Brian Sears);5-2
6 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);15-1
7 Just Joshing (Tyler Miller);4-1
11TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Izzy Demsky (Brian Sears);6-5
2 One Margarita (Dan Daley);10-1
3 Ifnotmewho (Yannick Gingras);6-1
4 Me Three (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Cindy Michelle (John Stark Jr);5-2
6 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);15-1
12TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $72,700.
1 Splash Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt);6-5
2 Contested Hanover (Scott Zeron);7-2
3 Soukup Blue Chip (Tyler Miller);10-1
4 Moni For Lindy (Yannick Gingras);5-2
13TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Maja Blu (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Rockn Furiosa (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);5-2
4 The Short North (Chris Long);6-1
5 Bullville Laura (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
6 Some Lucky Magic (Shawn T Gray);3-1
7 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 La Coeur Chapeau (Billy Dobson);20-1