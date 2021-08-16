 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 PM

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Miss B (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Stonebridge Honey (Steeven Genois);12-1

3 Hoopla Hanover (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Dustlanemissmolly (Brett Beckwith);25-1

5 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 For Chips Sake (Alek Chartrand);7-5

7 No Stone Unturned (Jay Randall);15-1

8 Spilling The Beans (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);20-1

2 Addi Three (Brett Beckwith);6-5

3 Gucciriffic (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Allmylovin Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Acefortyfour River (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Jeannies Terror (Chris Long);10-1

8 Arianna Grandeo (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,825.

1 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);20-1

2 Elite Five (Chris Long);5-2

3 Just Sayin (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Easy Three (Shawn T Gray);8-5

5 Brianna's Shadow (Billy Dobson);25-1

6 American Sombrero (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Qing Qong Bluechip (Brian Cross);8-1

8 Mach Me Onemore (Brett Beckwith);12-1

9 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Prettyinclined (Chris Long);5-2

2 Side Hustle (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Lyons Anita (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Sakebomb Blue Chip (Brian Cross);3-1

5 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Gingerbred Girl (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Grays Slick (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Miss Tango (Brett Beckwith);12-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);5-2

2 My Rugala (Brett Crawford);20-1

3 Mouth Watering (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Cruisin Camnation (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 Sportjet Ray (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);12-1

7 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

8 Era Of Change (Brian Cross);10-1

9 Starlitsimple Rig (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Chuppah On (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Clemmie Hanover (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Beyond Words N (Brett Beckwith);8-5

4 Birch Island Betty (Steeven Genois);10-1

5 Sea Change N (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Rckaroundtheclock N (Shawn T Gray);7-5

7 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);20-1

8 Bontz N (Scott Zeron);15-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,300.

1 Runinoutofrsntorun (Jason Bartlett);7-5

2 Summer Storm (Scott Zeron);6-5

3 Kurkumadechakrika (Steeven Genois);6-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);5-2

2 Falla Me Falla Me (Chris Long);10-1

3 Defy The Odds (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Hiphopmomma (Phil Fluet);9-2

5 Regil Electron (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

6 Pell Mell (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

7 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);12-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $74,000.

1 Titans Hope (Jason Bartlett);8-1

2 Illuminata (Ake Svanstedt);4-1

3 Iteration (Brian Sears);6-5

4 Tranquility K (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

5 Sweeping Rainbow (Scott Zeron);6-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Lovey Belle (Yannick Gingras);6-1

2 Royal Envy (Scott Zeron);3-1

3 Lady Gidget (Jason Bartlett);9-2

4 Chimera (Alek Chartrand);8-1

5 Insured Am S (Brian Sears);5-2

6 Credit Income (John Stark Jr);15-1

7 Just Joshing (Tyler Miller);4-1

11TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Izzy Demsky (Brian Sears);6-5

2 One Margarita (Dan Daley);10-1

3 Ifnotmewho (Yannick Gingras);6-1

4 Me Three (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Cindy Michelle (John Stark Jr);5-2

6 River Of Denile (Brett Crawford);15-1

12TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $72,700.

1 Splash Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt);6-5

2 Contested Hanover (Scott Zeron);7-2

3 Soukup Blue Chip (Tyler Miller);10-1

4 Moni For Lindy (Yannick Gingras);5-2

13TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Maja Blu (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Rockn Furiosa (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);5-2

4 The Short North (Chris Long);6-1

5 Bullville Laura (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

6 Some Lucky Magic (Shawn T Gray);3-1

7 Saylavie Blue Chip (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 La Coeur Chapeau (Billy Dobson);20-1

