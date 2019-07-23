Post time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);5-1

2 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);8-1

4 Caravelle (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);9-2

6 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);7-2

7 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);6-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Bolt Ruler (Zackary Gray);7-2

2 Downbythebeachside (BMattison);20-1

3 Bullville Terror (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 American Day (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5 Shade Thrower (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Jonsey (Michael Kimelman);15-1

7 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);25-1

3RD RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Explosive (Mark Beckwith);15-1

6 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Southwind Tinker (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

8 Too Cool To Fool (Brian Cross);30-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Pine Bush Rocket (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);12-1

3 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);7-2

4 Man In Black (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Dramatist (Chris Long);8-1

6 Ideal Henry (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);25-1

8 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);5-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Mass Confession (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Howdy Jane (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Citizenship (Mark Beckwith);25-1

6 Goddess Ofgoodness (B.Crawford);8-1

7 Pumping Irony (Steeven Genois);12-1

8 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);4-1

2 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);6-1

3 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);5-1

4 Best Balance (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Royalpine Princess (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Blade Seelster (Shawn T Gray);5-2

2 Webmaster Hanover (M.Beckwith);3-1

3 Vaganova (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Sassy Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Newbie (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);12-1

2 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);8-5

3 Zann’s Fantastic (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Charismo (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

6 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);25-1

8 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);20-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);12-1

3 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);7-5

4 Doodad Hanover (B. Aldrich Jr);10-1

5 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Chestatha Cheetah (Jay Randall);30-1

7 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);25-1

8 Rollinwithambition (F. Coppola Jr);8-1

10TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Pink Cotton (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Assailant (Michael Mc Givern);3-1

3 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

4 Bambi (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Grand Man (Phil Fluet);12-1

6 Smokin On By (Brian Cross);5-2

7 Something Fine (Jim Devaux);4-1

