Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

3 Hello I’m Johnny (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Felona (Glenn Raia);10-1

5 Chilicheatum (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

7 Ej’s Last Dance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

8 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);30-1

9 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);7-2

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);2-1

2 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Fight Like Mike (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);3-1

6 Northern Sportsman (Shawn Gray);10-1

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Anja (Brian Cross);4-1

2 Dions Prayer (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Twisted Pretzel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

4 Flyhawk Thriller (Steeven Genois);8-1

5 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

6 Leave Your Mark (Jay Randall);3-1

7 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Fantasy Maker (Huckabone Jr);12-1

2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Send A Note (Henry Westbrook III);25-1

4 Its Just Numbers (James Hathaway);8-1

5 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);9-2

6 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Bb Eight (Jim Devaux);5-2

8 Party Atgheeshouse (G Mattison);10-1

5TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Design Winner (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);12-1

3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

5 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Electroya (Billy Dobson);25-1

7 Deplorable Tom (Shawn T Gray);7-5

8 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);20-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);5-1

3 Golden Gypsy (Billy Dobson);6-5

4 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1

6 Zann’s Fantastic (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

7 Speeding Moose (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

2 Explosive (Brian Cross);12-1

3 Kolin (Phil Fluet);2-1

4 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);9-2

6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 Goddess Ofgoodness (Crawford);8-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 My Mother Theresa (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);5-2

3 Royalty On Ice (Shawn T Gray);8-5

4 Aint No Kidz Horse (Whitcroft);30-1

5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1

6 Fashion For Credit (Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);7-2

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);6-1

2 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);2-1

3 Time Passages (Jordan Derue);10-1

4 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone Jr);9-2

5 Master Faster (Jay Randall);5-2

6 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 Shade Thrower (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1

2 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);6-1

3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Iamnotlefthanded (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1

6 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);20-1

7 Mr French (Brian Cross);25-1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments