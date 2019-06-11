Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
3 Hello I’m Johnny (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Felona (Glenn Raia);10-1
5 Chilicheatum (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Aventure (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
7 Ej’s Last Dance (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
8 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);30-1
9 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);7-2
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Keystone Dakota (Huckabone Jr);2-1
2 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Fight Like Mike (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Maximum Ideal (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Sweet Deisel (Gerry Mattison);3-1
6 Northern Sportsman (Shawn Gray);10-1
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Anja (Brian Cross);4-1
2 Dions Prayer (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Twisted Pretzel (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
4 Flyhawk Thriller (Steeven Genois);8-1
5 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
6 Leave Your Mark (Jay Randall);3-1
7 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Fantasy Maker (Huckabone Jr);12-1
2 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Send A Note (Henry Westbrook III);25-1
4 Its Just Numbers (James Hathaway);8-1
5 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);9-2
6 Scott The Great (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Bb Eight (Jim Devaux);5-2
8 Party Atgheeshouse (G Mattison);10-1
5TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Design Winner (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);12-1
3 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Mitchell Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
5 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Electroya (Billy Dobson);25-1
7 Deplorable Tom (Shawn T Gray);7-5
8 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);20-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Reel Of Fortune (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);5-1
3 Golden Gypsy (Billy Dobson);6-5
4 Dak Tothefuture (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);25-1
6 Zann’s Fantastic (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
7 Speeding Moose (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
2 Explosive (Brian Cross);12-1
3 Kolin (Phil Fluet);2-1
4 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);9-2
6 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 Goddess Ofgoodness (Crawford);8-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 My Mother Theresa (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);5-2
3 Royalty On Ice (Shawn T Gray);8-5
4 Aint No Kidz Horse (Whitcroft);30-1
5 Whitemountainmoxie (Chartrand);20-1
6 Fashion For Credit (Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);7-2
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Prove It Allnight (Steeven Genois);6-1
2 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);2-1
3 Time Passages (Jordan Derue);10-1
4 Hestons Lucky Chip (Huckabone Jr);9-2
5 Master Faster (Jay Randall);5-2
6 Smitty (Mark Beckwith);15-1
7 Shade Thrower (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);2-1
2 Agent Bach (Jordan Derue);6-1
3 Aerial Flight (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Iamnotlefthanded (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-1
6 Quiet Danger (Billy Dobson);20-1
7 Mr French (Brian Cross);25-1
