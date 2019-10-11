First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Newbie (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 Sneak On Bye (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Swellendam (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Devisser (Steven Rybka);12-1
6 Statement (Jay Randall);6-1
7 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1
8 Treasure Mach (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Sassy Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Springsteen (Billy Dobson);9-5
3 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 Chatelroll (Jay Randall);3-1
5 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);5-2
3 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Pantheon Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Carolina Magic (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Rollonhighway (Brett Crawford);6-1
2 Kevndan Fraudsters (Billy Dobson);10-1
3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
4 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);8-1
5 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);20-1
6 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);2-1
8 Major Escape (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Blade Seelster (Brett Crawford);12-1
3 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);15-1
5 Walker Meister (Phil Fluet);9-2
6 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
7 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);10-1
9 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);3-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Real Kid (Brett Crawford);4-1
2 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
3 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Warrawee Nonsuch (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
6 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);9-2
5 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
6 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Pan Street Usa (Brett Crawford);3-1
2 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
3 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Lucky Times (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);15-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
3 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);4-1
4 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Bettor Notbitter A (Jim Marohn Jr);3-1
6 Simple Kinda Man (Steeven Genois);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);4-1
1A Dream Of Fortune PP6 (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);6-1
4 Northern Sportsman (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
5 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);9-2
6 Scott The Great PP7 (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Maximum Ideal PP8 (Brian Cross);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Dreamfair Mesa (Steeven Genois);6-1
3 Montera (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
6 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
7 Hora Star (Brian Cross);30-1
8 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
9 Mavericks Luck (Phil Fluet);20-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);10-1
2 It’s Rigged (Claude Huckabone III);8-1
3 Dramatist (Chris Long);15-1
4 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);6-1
5 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5
7 Bro (Jay Randall);4-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.