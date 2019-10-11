First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Newbie (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

2 Sneak On Bye (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Swellendam (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Devisser (Steven Rybka);12-1

6 Statement (Jay Randall);6-1

7 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1

8 Treasure Mach (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Sassy Hanover (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Springsteen (Billy Dobson);9-5

3 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Chatelroll (Jay Randall);3-1

5 Jersey Jim (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

6 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Star Of Terror (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

2 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);5-2

3 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Pantheon Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Carolina Magic (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Rollonhighway (Brett Crawford);6-1

2 Kevndan Fraudsters (Billy Dobson);10-1

3 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

4 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);20-1

6 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);2-1

8 Major Escape (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Rockin Panda (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Blade Seelster (Brett Crawford);12-1

3 Santanna One (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Bringer Of Rain (Steven Rybka);15-1

5 Walker Meister (Phil Fluet);9-2

6 I Am The Cowboy (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

7 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Cool Jack (Mark Beckwith);10-1

9 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);3-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Real Kid (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Reckless Rebel (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

3 Bet On Brett (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Warrawee Nonsuch (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

6 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Sgt Papa Daddy (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);9-2

5 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

6 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Pan Street Usa (Brett Crawford);3-1

2 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

3 Brigadoon (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Lucky Times (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Charlie Call Home (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Six Before Seven (Evan Hoagland);15-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

2 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

3 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);4-1

4 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Bettor Notbitter A (Jim Marohn Jr);3-1

6 Simple Kinda Man (Steeven Genois);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);4-1

1A Dream Of Fortune PP6 (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Wood Hunter (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);6-1

4 Northern Sportsman (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

5 Regal Escape (Brett Crawford);9-2

6 Scott The Great PP7 (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Maximum Ideal PP8 (Brian Cross);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Dreamfair Mesa (Steeven Genois);6-1

3 Montera (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Northern Rebel (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

6 St Lads Moonwalk (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

7 Hora Star (Brian Cross);30-1

8 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

9 Mavericks Luck (Phil Fluet);20-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);10-1

2 It’s Rigged (Claude Huckabone III);8-1

3 Dramatist (Chris Long);15-1

4 Sweet Deisel (Dan Daley);6-1

5 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);6-5

7 Bro (Jay Randall);4-1

