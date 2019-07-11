First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 I O U One (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Generation Sissie (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Abe’s Lady (John Stark Jr);9-2

4 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 Gracebeforedinner (Evan Hoagland);15-1

6 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);6-1

8 Slow Roll (Brian Cross);20-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Aggressive (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

2 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);5-1

3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

4 Asta La Pasta (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 All That Dazzle (John Cross);8-1

7 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

8 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Sally De Vie (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Oporto Hanover (Brian Cross);9-2

3 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);3-1

4 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Best Honey Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

6 Dancin Daisy (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 Blush (Alek Chartrand);15-1

8 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);8-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Galaway Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Bambi (Brian Cross);5-1

3 Electroya (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);8-5

5 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);25-1

6 Maureen’s Nitemare (Garrett McQueen);15-1

7 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 Psycho Cinderella (Kevin Gale);30-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);5-2

2 Wonderful World (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

3 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);9-2

4 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 With Wings (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

7 Ok Jewel (Brian Cross);8-1

8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);3-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1

2 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);20-1

4 Southwind Rich (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

5 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-5

2 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);15-1

3 Gary’s Place (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Cash Crazy Express (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Trussed Up Trudy (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

7 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);25-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Twin B Halo (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

5 Mccovey Cove N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

6 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);9-2

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1

2 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);7-2

3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1

4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);4-1

5 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);5-1

7 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);8-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);10-1

2 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

4 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);4-1

5 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);6-1

6 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

8 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Qing Qong Bluechip (Henry Westbrook III);8-1

3 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);6-1

4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);7-2

5 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

6 Miracle Ace (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);5-2

4 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);12-1

6 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1

7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);6-1

