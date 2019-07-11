First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 I O U One (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Generation Sissie (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Abe’s Lady (John Stark Jr);9-2
4 Grey Roots (Billy Dobson);2-1
5 Gracebeforedinner (Evan Hoagland);15-1
6 Stella Z Tam (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Cornerd Beach (Jay Randall);6-1
8 Slow Roll (Brian Cross);20-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Aggressive (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
2 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);5-1
3 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
4 Asta La Pasta (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Leave Your Mark (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 All That Dazzle (John Cross);8-1
7 Flyhawk Thriller (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
8 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);6-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Sally De Vie (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Oporto Hanover (Brian Cross);9-2
3 The Band K (Mark Beckwith);3-1
4 Lady Elvis (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Best Honey Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
6 Dancin Daisy (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 Blush (Alek Chartrand);15-1
8 Love Over Gold (Jim Devaux);8-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Galaway Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Bambi (Brian Cross);5-1
3 Electroya (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);8-5
5 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);25-1
6 Maureen’s Nitemare (Garrett McQueen);15-1
7 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 Psycho Cinderella (Kevin Gale);30-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Frenzie (Paul Suchow);5-2
2 Wonderful World (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
3 Pasultimatedelite N (Jay Randall);9-2
4 All Speed Rising (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 With Wings (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 One Hand Keg Stand (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
7 Ok Jewel (Brian Cross);8-1
8 Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith);3-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Dynamic Man (Mark Beckwith);8-1
2 Ss Tys Aflyin (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Citi Z Tam (Evan Hoagland);20-1
4 Southwind Rich (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
5 Half Moon Rising (Jay Randall);6-1
6 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Aberdeen Seelster (Mark Beckwith);6-5
2 Wisdom Is Gold (Jim Devaux);15-1
3 Gary’s Place (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Cash Crazy Express (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Trussed Up Trudy (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Saintsbury Lass (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
7 Sheezshirlyabeauty (Phil Fluet);25-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Uf Lana Rae (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Twin B Halo (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Fade To Gold (Dan Cappello Jr);8-1
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
5 Mccovey Cove N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
6 Go Sandy Go (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Pancakes (Billy Dobson);9-2
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Brenda’s Got It (Mark Beckwith);3-1
2 Tell Me The Truth (Steeven Genois);7-2
3 Antiguan Art (Brian Cross);6-1
4 Casa Miasa (Evan Hoagland);4-1
5 Ideal Delight (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Party Rockin (Jim Devaux);5-1
7 Marthas Star (Billy Dobson);8-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Naughty Fenn Way (Jay Randall);10-1
2 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Trendy Kim (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
4 Royalpine Princess (Billy Dobson);4-1
5 Gypsy Rain (Mark Beckwith);6-1
6 Rx For Success (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Match My Miracle (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
8 Sheldon (Dan Cappello Jr);30-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Mississippi Charm (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Qing Qong Bluechip (Henry Westbrook III);8-1
3 Amazing Amanda (Jay Randall);6-1
4 Lynn Bin Con Kin (Brian Cross);7-2
5 Feelinupbeat (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
6 Miracle Ace (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Hazels Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 American Sombrero (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Katie Mae Cancook (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Y C Easy (Steeven Genois);5-2
4 Yankee Secret (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 Queen Cora (Evan Hoagland);12-1
6 Kissesfromheaven (Bruce Aldrich Jr);15-1
7 Xenia Onatopp (Brian Cross);6-1
