Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);9-2
2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
3 Starlingmoon (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);4-1
5 Entranced (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Whizzer Hanover (Ronald Harp);8-1
7 Alvarez (Jay Randall);6-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);3-1
2 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);4-1
3 Sports Illustrate (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
4 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Doodad Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);25-1
7 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1
8 Hennessey (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
3RD RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);7-2
2 Quick Summer (Zackary Gray);0-0
3 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);20-1
5 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);7-5
6 Southwind Tinker (Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);8-1
8 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
9 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);6-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);7-2
2 Charismo (Steeven Genois);5-1
3 Best Balance (Brian Cross);10-1
4 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);20-1
6 Caesars Crazy (Gates Brunet);8-5
7 Genetic Marker (Mark Beckwith);25-1
8 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);6-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
2 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);10-1
4 About The Benjamns (Coppola Jr);8-1
5 Montera (Alek Chartrand);5-2
6 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Hora Star (Brian Cross);30-1
8 Our Walden Bury N (Steven Rybka);12-1
9 Redhot Romeo (Huckabone III);6-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);6-5
2 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);15-1
3 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);10-1
4 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
5 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Secretly Flashy (Michael McGivern);8-1
7 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);20-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1
5 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-2
6 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);20-1
7 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);25-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Jack Rock (Brian Cross);5-1
2 Van Diesel (Jim Devaux);8-5
3 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);8-1
4 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1
7 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);12-1
9TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);10-1
2 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);6-1
3 Beautiful Brenda (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);12-1
7 Reckless Image (Mark Beckwith);7-2
10TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);15-1
2 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);6-5
4 Funny Photo (Sophie Engerran);8-1
5 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);5-1
7 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
8 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
