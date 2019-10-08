Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);9-2

2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

3 Starlingmoon (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);4-1

5 Entranced (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Whizzer Hanover (Ronald Harp);8-1

7 Alvarez (Jay Randall);6-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);3-1

2 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);4-1

3 Sports Illustrate (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

4 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Doodad Hanover (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Prove It Allnight (Jim Devaux);25-1

7 Master Faster (Jay Randall);8-1

8 Hennessey (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

3RD RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);7-2

2 Quick Summer (Zackary Gray);0-0

3 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);7-5

6 Southwind Tinker (Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Kapow (Phil Fluet);8-1

8 Miss Annie Lee (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

9 Leap Year Lucky (Jim Devaux);6-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);7-2

2 Charismo (Steeven Genois);5-1

3 Best Balance (Brian Cross);10-1

4 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);20-1

6 Caesars Crazy (Gates Brunet);8-5

7 Genetic Marker (Mark Beckwith);25-1

8 Chuck N Dirt (Jay Randall);6-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Justin Credible (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Fifth Son (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 About The Benjamns (Coppola Jr);8-1

5 Montera (Alek Chartrand);5-2

6 Rockin Party (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Hora Star (Brian Cross);30-1

8 Our Walden Bury N (Steven Rybka);12-1

9 Redhot Romeo (Huckabone III);6-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Newyorkblueblood (Huckabone III);6-5

2 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);15-1

3 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);10-1

4 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

5 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Secretly Flashy (Michael McGivern);8-1

7 Pittstop Beki (Brian Walker);20-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);8-1

5 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);7-2

6 Glamdring (Phil Fluet);20-1

7 Royal Casanova (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 Praying Angel (Brian Cross);25-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Jack Rock (Brian Cross);5-1

2 Van Diesel (Jim Devaux);8-5

3 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);8-1

4 No Hablo Ingles (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1

7 Smooth As Whiskey (Genois);12-1

9TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Black Magic Storm (John Cross);10-1

2 Fancy Knows (Claude Huckabone III);6-1

3 Beautiful Brenda (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Red Eye Wiggler (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Sweatntears (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Knight Of Valour (Alek Chartrand);12-1

7 Reckless Image (Mark Beckwith);7-2

10TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Grandpa Erv (Chris Long);15-1

2 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);7-2

3 Daylon Phantom (Mark Beckwith);6-5

4 Funny Photo (Sophie Engerran);8-1

5 Goddess Ofgoodness (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);5-1

7 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

8 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

