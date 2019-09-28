First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.

1 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Spark A Dream (Brian Cross);7-2

3 Hot Chapter (Ronald Harp);8-1

4 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);5-1

5 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Mark Beckwith);12-1

7 Iamnotlefthanded (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

8 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);10-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Rose Run Speedster (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);3-1

5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);9-2

6 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);8-1

8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);15-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.

1 Aventure (Phil Fluet);5-2

2 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);15-1

4 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);20-1

6 Flyhawk Thriller (Steeven Genois);6-1

7 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Alvarez (Jay Randall);8-1

9 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1

2 Alona (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);9-2

4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-2

5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);15-1

7 Crazyasclassic (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);25-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.

1 Weekend Wit Bigd (Jay Randall);5-2

2 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Uriel (Tony Ciuffetelli);12-1

4 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);9-2

5 Golden Tate (Jordan Derue);3-1

6 No Recess (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);20-1

9 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 Aces And Eights (Dan Daley);6-1

4 I M Fishin (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Fear (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1

8 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Uncle Leo (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);15-1

3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);8-1

4 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);8-5

6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Miss Flora (Billy Dobson);5-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 College Krystal (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);2-1

4 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);7-2

5 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

6 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);20-1

7 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

8 Surprize Mission (Phil Fluet);25-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);5-2

3 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);6-1

4 Little Big Rigs (Mark Beckwith);7-2

5 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

6 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Dions Prayer (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1

2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2

3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);4-1

4 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);10-1

7 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);6-1

