First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,250.
1 It Aint The Whisky (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Spark A Dream (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Hot Chapter (Ronald Harp);8-1
4 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);5-1
5 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Whip N Neigh Neigh (Mark Beckwith);12-1
7 Iamnotlefthanded (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
8 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);10-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Rose Run Speedster (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);3-1
5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);9-2
6 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);8-1
8 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);15-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,280.
1 Aventure (Phil Fluet);5-2
2 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Grandpa Erv (Billy Dobson);15-1
4 The Lindy Treaty (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);20-1
6 Flyhawk Thriller (Steeven Genois);6-1
7 Darron Hall (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Alvarez (Jay Randall);8-1
9 Leave Your Mark (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);2-1
2 Alona (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);9-2
4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);5-2
5 Credit List (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);15-1
7 Crazyasclassic (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8 Dynamic Man (Brett Crawford);25-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,800.
1 Weekend Wit Bigd (Jay Randall);5-2
2 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Uriel (Tony Ciuffetelli);12-1
4 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);9-2
5 Golden Tate (Jordan Derue);3-1
6 No Recess (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);20-1
9 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 Aces And Eights (Dan Daley);6-1
4 I M Fishin (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Fear (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);12-1
7 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1
8 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Uncle Leo (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);15-1
3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);8-1
4 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);8-5
6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Miss Flora (Billy Dobson);5-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 College Krystal (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);2-1
4 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);7-2
5 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
6 Signal Hill Qt (Henry Westbrook III);20-1
7 Pepin Hanover (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
8 Surprize Mission (Phil Fluet);25-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);5-2
3 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);6-1
4 Little Big Rigs (Mark Beckwith);7-2
5 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
6 Kennel Buddy (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Dions Prayer (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1
2 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);9-2
3 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);4-1
4 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);10-1
7 Living Proof I Am (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);6-1
