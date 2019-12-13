Saratoga Harness Entries
First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 Rockin Panda (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

2 J Js Delivery (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

3 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);5-2

4 Horsing Around (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Carolina Magic (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 I Am The Cowboy (Chris Long);12-1

7 Surprising Credit (Mark Beckwith);25-1

8 Major Escape (Jim Devaux);20-1

9 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,170.

1 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Zinny Mach N (Ron Cushing);3-1

3 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);9-2

4 Captain Dolmio N (Mark Beckwith);8-1

5 The Great Buzz N (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Notabadgame (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Olde Broadside (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Rock N Tony (Steven Rybka);15-1

9 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);6-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Prologue (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 In The Huddle (Mark Beckwith);7-2

3 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Pantheon Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Howmacsblackjack (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Delightful Joe (Mitchell Cushing);5-1

7 Some Attitude (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);20-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Nagle (Mark Beckwith);4-1

2 Lyons Amusements (Jay Randall);9-2

3 Rocknroll Delight (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Tinos Pulse (Chris Long);6-1

5 Stirling Ensign (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 A Stud Named Sam (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 Two Fiftyeight N (Jim Devaux);5-2

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,770.

1 Vasari N (Jim Devaux);9-5

2 Blaise Mm Hanover (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Michaels Boy (Mark Beckwith);10-1

4 Starznheaven (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

5 Tuapeka Trick N (Jay Randall);6-1

6 Warrawee Nonsuch (Shawn T Gray);15-1

7 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

8 Moonshine Kisses (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

9 Headlights On (Brian Cross);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Betterlatethnnever (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

2 Waimac Attack N (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Hudson Phil (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

4 Bettors Fire N (Ron Cushing);4-1

5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.

1 Reckless Rebel (Jim Devaux);4-1

2 Santanna One (Chris Long);2-1

3 Blueberry Heaven (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 One Hand Keg Stand (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

5 American Island (Claude Huckabone III);15-1

6 Babinga Wood (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

7 Blade Seelster (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Dinner Guest (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Sugar Crisp (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Glass Prince (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Byby Landon (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Fcee N (Jay Randall);3-1

5 All Music (Steeven Genois);4-1

6 Lyons Beachboy (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Brian Cross);20-1

8 Lear Seelster (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Stars Align A (Steeven Genois);5-2

2 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

3 Lifeonthebeach A (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Sneak On Bye (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);15-1

7 One Off Delight A (Jay Randall);9-2

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 West Liberty (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Mikey Boy (Chris Long);2-1

3 Card Knock Life (Billy Dobson);10-1

4 Montera (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

5 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);15-1

6 Redhot Romeo (D Huckabone-miller);6-1

7 Tenwillgetutwenty (Jim Devaux);25-1

8 Doodad Hanover (Phil Fluet);9-2

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Gias Boy (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Scott The Great (James Allen Sr);15-1

3 Captain Nash (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);12-1

5 No Ordinary Man (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Sb Angelindisguise (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Van Diesel (Mitchell Cushing);25-1

