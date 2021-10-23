 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 Surf Report (Chris Long);6-1

2 Mystical Wally (Alek Chartrand);8-1

3 Transatlantic (Billy Dobson);5-1

4 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);25-1

6 Classic American N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

7 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr);12-1

8 Art History (Brett Beckwith);4-1

9 Santanna One (Leon Bailey);7-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);4-1

2 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);9-2

3 Walk It Talk It (Billy Dobson);3-1

4 Mount Royal (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Stonebridge Mach (Alek Chartrand);12-1

7 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);8-1

8 Stening A (Mark Beckwith);15-1

9 Golden Gun (Leon Bailey);7-2

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);9-2

2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);10-1

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Major Camby (Leon Bailey);8-1

7 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

8 Shrimp And Grits (Luke Hanners);15-1

9 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.

1 Solid Asa Rock A (Chris Long);4-1

2 Sammy The Bull N (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Real Kid (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

4 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Devisser (Alek Chartrand);6-1

6 Fireball (Luke Hanners);8-1

7 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);7-2

8 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);12-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $33,800.

1 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);8-1

2 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Some Deal Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

4 Disneyman (Jim Devaux);2-1

5 Thor And Dr Jones (Leon Bailey);5-1

6 Manholmes (Brett Beckwith);6-1

7 Steel Reefer (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Rockin The Arena (Chris Long);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);6-1

2 Warrawee Unique (Leon Bailey);4-1

3 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);9-2

4 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

5 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);5-2

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Braemar (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 Aces Rock (Leon Bailey);8-1

5 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 My Little Buddy (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

7 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Cespedes Z Tam (Luke Hanners);8-1

2 Star Of Terror (Leon Bailey);12-1

3 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);7-2

4 Chaleurs Ad (Alek Chartrand);7-5

5 Illegitimate Son (Garrett McQueen);10-1

6 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);8-1

2 Mcbuster (Luke Hanners);6-1

3 Call Him Rocky (Brett Beckwith);7-5

4 Make America Great (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);3-1

6 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Cache All The Way (Phil Fluet);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);8-1

2 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);10-1

3 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Odds On Brexit (Billy Dobson);9-2

5 Blaise Mm Hanover (Brett Beckwith);6-1

6 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);2-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);3-1

2 Ginazmidnightdream (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);5-2

4 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Mega Miki (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 De Chirico (Chris Long);10-1

8 Keepamericagreat (Phil Fluet);6-1

