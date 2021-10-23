Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 Surf Report (Chris Long);6-1
2 Mystical Wally (Alek Chartrand);8-1
3 Transatlantic (Billy Dobson);5-1
4 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Mavericks Luck (Brett Crawford);25-1
6 Classic American N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
7 Rocknrollroyalty (C. Huckabone Jr);12-1
8 Art History (Brett Beckwith);4-1
9 Santanna One (Leon Bailey);7-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);4-1
2 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);9-2
3 Walk It Talk It (Billy Dobson);3-1
4 Mount Royal (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Stonebridge Mach (Alek Chartrand);12-1
7 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);8-1
8 Stening A (Mark Beckwith);15-1
9 Golden Gun (Leon Bailey);7-2
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);9-2
2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);10-1
4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Major Camby (Leon Bailey);8-1
7 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
8 Shrimp And Grits (Luke Hanners);15-1
9 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);3-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.
1 Solid Asa Rock A (Chris Long);4-1
2 Sammy The Bull N (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Real Kid (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
4 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Devisser (Alek Chartrand);6-1
6 Fireball (Luke Hanners);8-1
7 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);7-2
8 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);12-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $33,800.
1 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);8-1
2 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Some Deal Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
4 Disneyman (Jim Devaux);2-1
5 Thor And Dr Jones (Leon Bailey);5-1
6 Manholmes (Brett Beckwith);6-1
7 Steel Reefer (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Rockin The Arena (Chris Long);20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);6-1
2 Warrawee Unique (Leon Bailey);4-1
3 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);9-2
4 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
5 Artful Way (Billy Dobson);5-2
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Braemar (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 Aces Rock (Leon Bailey);8-1
5 Kid Dynomite (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 My Little Buddy (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
7 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);12-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Cespedes Z Tam (Luke Hanners);8-1
2 Star Of Terror (Leon Bailey);12-1
3 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);7-2
4 Chaleurs Ad (Alek Chartrand);7-5
5 Illegitimate Son (Garrett McQueen);10-1
6 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);8-1
2 Mcbuster (Luke Hanners);6-1
3 Call Him Rocky (Brett Beckwith);7-5
4 Make America Great (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);3-1
6 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Cache All The Way (Phil Fluet);20-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);8-1
2 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);10-1
3 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);3-1
4 Odds On Brexit (Billy Dobson);9-2
5 Blaise Mm Hanover (Brett Beckwith);6-1
6 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);2-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);3-1
2 Ginazmidnightdream (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);5-2
4 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
6 Mega Miki (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 De Chirico (Chris Long);10-1
8 Keepamericagreat (Phil Fluet);6-1