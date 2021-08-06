Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 6:45 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);7-2
2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);5-2
3 Make America Great (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
4 Junior Man (Alek Chartrand);10-1
5 Gibus (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Lindas In Heaven (Jay Randall);8-1
7 Isaac (Billy Dobson);5-1
8 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);20-1
9 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);3-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);3-1
2 Old Pal (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Yachtsman (Mark Beckwith);9-2
5 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);10-1
7 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);8-1
8 Cheek This Out (Brett Beckwith);12-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,650.
1 Sassy Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Degrom Z Tam (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Devisser (Steven Rybka);6-1
5 Michaels Boy (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Mr Big Wig (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Major Camby (Alek Chartrand);15-1
8 Rock This Way (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Velocity Smoke (Chris Long);10-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Nothing To Prove (Jim Devaux);7-5
2 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);6-1
3 Chaleurs Ad (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
4 Statement (Alek Chartrand);10-1
5 Mystical Wally (Brett Crawford);8-1
6 Real Kid (Brett Beckwith);7-2
7 Flow With Joe (Billy Dobson);5-1
8 Mount Royal (Mark Beckwith);25-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,650.
1 Yamaka (Denis St Pierre);12-1
2 Make A Statement A (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Gunpowder N (Chris Long);3-1
4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Odds On Brexit (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 Nerve Of Steel N (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);15-1
9 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Keystone Dakota (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);10-1
3 Blaise Mm Hanover (Steeven Genois);12-1
4 Chatelroll (Brett Crawford);6-5
5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);8-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Machiatto A (Alek Chartrand);5-2
2 Sammy The Bull N (Chris Long);8-1
3 Lachie Maguire N (Mark Beckwith);8-5
4 Walk It Talk It (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Windsong Jack (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);10-1
7 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Devaux);12-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Battle Strong (Billy Dobson);7-2
2 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Steve’s Hot Rod (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Bali (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);8-1
6 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);9-2
7 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Big City Jake (Mark Beckwith);10-1
2 Sir Lovealot Bc (Chuck Connor Jr);15-1
3 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);7-5
4 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Parallel Line (Henry Westbrook III);12-1
6 Mega Miki (Brian Cross);9-2
7 Keepamericagreat (Steeven Genois);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Elite Retreat (Billy Dobson);3-1
2 Dramatist (Jim Devaux);4-1
3 Illegitimate Son (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Rose Run Ranger (Alek Chartrand);6-1
5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);5-2
6 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Road Map (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 I Dunno (Bruce Cooper);10-1
3 Sharks Inthe Creek (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
5 Realxample (Steeven Genois);3-1
6 Want A Beach (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);4-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Mavericks Luck (Mark Beckwith);12-1
2 Fifth Son (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
3 Extreme Machine N (Phil Fluet);3-1
4 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Major Escape (Brett Beckwith);15-1
6 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);5-2
7 Rancousy (Billy Dobson);7-2
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);5-2
2 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);5-1
3 Cache All The Way (Mark Beckwith);4-1
4 Rockin The Arena (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
5 Bettor Half (Denis St Pierre);9-2
6 Always A Gentleman (Chris Long);8-1
7 Smile E Coyote (Jim Devaux);10-1
8 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);12-1