Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: 6:45 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);7-2

2 Rj Maverick (Brett Beckwith);5-2

3 Make America Great (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

4 Junior Man (Alek Chartrand);10-1

5 Gibus (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Lindas In Heaven (Jay Randall);8-1

7 Isaac (Billy Dobson);5-1

8 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);20-1

9 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);3-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);3-1

2 Old Pal (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Yachtsman (Mark Beckwith);9-2

5 Dunkin’ Beach (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);10-1

7 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);8-1

8 Cheek This Out (Brett Beckwith);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,650.

1 Sassy Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Degrom Z Tam (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Headlights On (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Devisser (Steven Rybka);6-1

5 Michaels Boy (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Mr Big Wig (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Major Camby (Alek Chartrand);15-1

8 Rock This Way (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Velocity Smoke (Chris Long);10-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Nothing To Prove (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);6-1

3 Chaleurs Ad (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

4 Statement (Alek Chartrand);10-1

5 Mystical Wally (Brett Crawford);8-1

6 Real Kid (Brett Beckwith);7-2

7 Flow With Joe (Billy Dobson);5-1

8 Mount Royal (Mark Beckwith);25-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,650.

1 Yamaka (Denis St Pierre);12-1

2 Make A Statement A (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Gunpowder N (Chris Long);3-1

4 Sofer (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Odds On Brexit (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Delightful Joe (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 Nerve Of Steel N (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);15-1

9 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Keystone Dakota (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);10-1

3 Blaise Mm Hanover (Steeven Genois);12-1

4 Chatelroll (Brett Crawford);6-5

5 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);8-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Machiatto A (Alek Chartrand);5-2

2 Sammy The Bull N (Chris Long);8-1

3 Lachie Maguire N (Mark Beckwith);8-5

4 Walk It Talk It (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Windsong Jack (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);10-1

7 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Devaux);12-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Battle Strong (Billy Dobson);7-2

2 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Steve’s Hot Rod (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Bali (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);8-1

6 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);9-2

7 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Big City Jake (Mark Beckwith);10-1

2 Sir Lovealot Bc (Chuck Connor Jr);15-1

3 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);7-5

4 Imamajorplayer (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Parallel Line (Henry Westbrook III);12-1

6 Mega Miki (Brian Cross);9-2

7 Keepamericagreat (Steeven Genois);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Elite Retreat (Billy Dobson);3-1

2 Dramatist (Jim Devaux);4-1

3 Illegitimate Son (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Rose Run Ranger (Alek Chartrand);6-1

5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);5-2

6 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7 Swellendam (Mark Beckwith);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Road Map (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 I Dunno (Bruce Cooper);10-1

3 Sharks Inthe Creek (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 B Cool Fool (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

5 Realxample (Steeven Genois);3-1

6 Want A Beach (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Sexy Blue Chip (Mark Beckwith);4-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Mavericks Luck (Mark Beckwith);12-1

2 Fifth Son (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

3 Extreme Machine N (Phil Fluet);3-1

4 Maximum Ideal (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Major Escape (Brett Beckwith);15-1

6 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);5-2

7 Rancousy (Billy Dobson);7-2

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);5-2

2 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);5-1

3 Cache All The Way (Mark Beckwith);4-1

4 Rockin The Arena (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

5 Bettor Half (Denis St Pierre);9-2

6 Always A Gentleman (Chris Long);8-1

7 Smile E Coyote (Jim Devaux);10-1

8 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);12-1

