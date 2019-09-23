Post time noon
1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);9-2
2 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);6-1
6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
7 Trooper Troy (C. Huckabone III);15-1
8 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);20-1
2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);2-1
2 Explosive (Brian Cross);7-2
3 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);25-1
4 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1
6 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);9-2
7 Charismo (Steeven Genois);10-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);8-5
2 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);15-1
3 Dream Of Fortune (Huckabone III);9-2
4 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Brother James (Brett Crawford);6-1
6 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);8-1
7 Prove It Allnight (Jay Randall);20-1
8 Buckys Brat (Mark Whitcroft);30-1
4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Inxs (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1
5 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);7-2
6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1
7 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);6-1
8 Royal Casanova (Jay Randall);25-1
5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);9-2
2 Dotheboogaloolindy (Hckbone III);6-1
3 Loving (Jim Devaux);15-1
4 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);5-2
5 Mcentire (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Miss Sara Cuse (John Stark Jr);3-1
7 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1
8 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);4-1
6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Queen For Life (Jimmy Whittemore);9-2
4 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);7-2
5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);10-1
7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1
7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);8-5
2 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);20-1
5 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);15-1
6 Winning Legends (F. Coppola Jr);5-1
7 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);10-1
8 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);25-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);8-1
2 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);2-1
3 Lyons Fullhouse (Billy Dobson);9-2
4 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);25-1
6 Jack Rock (Mark Beckwith);6-1
7 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);7-2
9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Winery Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);7-2
3 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);4-1
4 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);6-1
6 Best Balance (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Ainsley Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Keystone Dakota (C.Huckabone Jr);6-1
3 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Lyons Amusements (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);10-1
6 Dramatist (Chris Long);12-1
7 Mister Miami (C. Huckabone III);5-2
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);7-2
2 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Jnr Express (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 The Blazing Truth (Jim Devaux);20-1
5 Trendy Kim (Billy Dobson);5-1
6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1
7 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1
