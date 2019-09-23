Post time noon

1ST RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);9-2

2 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);6-1

6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

7 Trooper Troy (C. Huckabone III);15-1

8 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);20-1

2ND RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);2-1

2 Explosive (Brian Cross);7-2

3 Mr Gerrity (Brett Crawford);25-1

4 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);6-1

6 Hotfoot Hannah (Alek Chartrand);9-2

7 Charismo (Steeven Genois);10-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);8-5

2 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);15-1

3 Dream Of Fortune (Huckabone III);9-2

4 Van Diesel (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Brother James (Brett Crawford);6-1

6 Stud Muffin (Steven Rybka);8-1

7 Prove It Allnight (Jay Randall);20-1

8 Buckys Brat (Mark Whitcroft);30-1

4TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Striking Star (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Inxs (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Southwind Rich (Chris Long);10-1

5 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);7-2

6 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);15-1

7 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);6-1

8 Royal Casanova (Jay Randall);25-1

5TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Curly Pops (Harold Smith);9-2

2 Dotheboogaloolindy (Hckbone III);6-1

3 Loving (Jim Devaux);15-1

4 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);5-2

5 Mcentire (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Miss Sara Cuse (John Stark Jr);3-1

7 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1

8 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);4-1

6TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 Chuck N Dirt (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Queen For Life (Jimmy Whittemore);9-2

4 Citi Z Tam (Mark Whitcroft);7-2

5 Marcella Bella (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Too Cool To Fool (Phil Fluet);10-1

7 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);25-1

7TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Southwind Falcon (Ronald Harp);8-5

2 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Pumping Irony (George Harrison);20-1

5 Warrior Way (Brett Crawford);15-1

6 Winning Legends (F. Coppola Jr);5-1

7 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);10-1

8 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);25-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);8-1

2 Smooth As Whiskey (S. Genois);2-1

3 Lyons Fullhouse (Billy Dobson);9-2

4 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Fantasy Maker (C. Huckabone III);25-1

6 Jack Rock (Mark Beckwith);6-1

7 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);7-2

9TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Winery Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);7-2

3 Bet Big On Blue (Alek Chartrand);4-1

4 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Fancy Knows (C. Huckabone III);6-1

6 Best Balance (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Ainsley Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Keystone Dakota (C.Huckabone Jr);6-1

3 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Lyons Amusements (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Maximum Ideal (Brian Cross);10-1

6 Dramatist (Chris Long);12-1

7 Mister Miami (C. Huckabone III);5-2

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);7-2

2 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Jnr Express (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 The Blazing Truth (Jim Devaux);20-1

5 Trendy Kim (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);6-1

7 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments