First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);5-2
2 No Recess (Billy Dobson);9-2
3 Aerial Flight (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);6-1
7 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Marcella Bella PP2 (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
1A Warrior Way PP7 (Brett Crawford);8-1
2 Tt’s D-jay PP1 (Jordan Derue);7-2
3 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);15-1
5 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);8-5
6 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);9-2
7 Citi Z Tam PP8 (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);4-1
2 Celebrity Liberty (Haralabos Giannoulis);20-1
3 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);6-1
4 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);9-2
5 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);5-2
6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);3-1
7 Quadratic Bluechip (Mark Beckwith);15-1
8 Surprize Mission (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 Match My Miracle (Phil Fluet);10-1
3 Zann’s Fantastic (Mark Beckwith);25-1
4 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5
6 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);20-1
7 Hotfoot Hannah (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);20-1
2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1
3 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);5-2
4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1
6 Fear (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Duluth (Billy Dobson);15-1
8 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);8-5
2 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);8-1
3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);7-2
4 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1
5 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);9-2
7 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);15-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);10-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
5 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);2-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);4-1
3 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);3-1
4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);10-1
5 Quick Feet (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);6-1
8 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);9-2
2 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);8-5
3 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1
4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);9-5
5 Crazyasclassic (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
6 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);25-1
8 Explosive (Brett Crawford);15-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Flyhawk El Fiero (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
1A All Heart I Am PP3 (Phil Fluet);15-1
2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Leap Year Lucky PP4 (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Certify PP5 (Mark Beckwith);6-5
5 Southwind Falcon PP6 (Ronald Harp);7-2
6 Winbak Noelle PP7 (Billy Dobson);6-1
7 It Aint The Whisky PP8 (Steeven Genois);12-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Grey Ice (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Absolut Uncertenty (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);6-1
4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);4-1
5 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);3-1
6 I M Fishin (Billy Dobson);7-2
7 Pistols Aspiration (Mark Beckwith);8-1
8 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
2 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);9-5
3 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);8-1
4 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);12-1
5 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);15-1
6 Hl Revadon (Jay Randall);8-5
7 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);10-1
8 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);20-1
