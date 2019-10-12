First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Winter Mint (Alek Chartrand);5-2

2 No Recess (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Aerial Flight (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);6-1

7 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Amazing Sevens (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Marcella Bella PP2 (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

1A Warrior Way PP7 (Brett Crawford);8-1

2 Tt’s D-jay PP1 (Jordan Derue);7-2

3 Zack To The Max (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Simplyamission (Jim Devaux);15-1

5 Shake A Leg (Jay Randall);8-5

6 It’s My Party (John Stark Jr);9-2

7 Citi Z Tam PP8 (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);4-1

2 Celebrity Liberty (Haralabos Giannoulis);20-1

3 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);6-1

4 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);9-2

5 Lindy In The Sky (Phil Fluet);5-2

6 College Krystal (Brian Cross);3-1

7 Quadratic Bluechip (Mark Beckwith);15-1

8 Surprize Mission (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Big Weezy (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 Match My Miracle (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 Zann’s Fantastic (Mark Beckwith);25-1

4 Frank Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Halliama (Alek Chartrand);6-5

6 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);20-1

7 Hotfoot Hannah (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Lucky June Bug (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Sammy De Vie (Chris Long);20-1

2 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);4-1

3 Blazin Benny (Mark Beckwith);5-2

4 North Forty Star (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Lady Macbeth (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Fear (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Duluth (Billy Dobson);15-1

8 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);8-5

2 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);8-1

3 Piercewave Hanover (Jordan Derue);7-2

4 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);10-1

5 Alex The Great (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

6 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);9-2

7 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);15-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);10-1

2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

5 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);2-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);4-1

3 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);3-1

4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);10-1

5 Quick Feet (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);6-1

8 Awol Hanover (Jay Randall);12-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);9-2

2 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);8-5

3 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);20-1

4 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);9-5

5 Crazyasclassic (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

6 Living Proof I Am (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Full Of Pride (Jay Randall);25-1

8 Explosive (Brett Crawford);15-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Flyhawk El Fiero (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

1A All Heart I Am PP3 (Phil Fluet);15-1

2 Rc’s Lady Royale (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Leap Year Lucky PP4 (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Certify PP5 (Mark Beckwith);6-5

5 Southwind Falcon PP6 (Ronald Harp);7-2

6 Winbak Noelle PP7 (Billy Dobson);6-1

7 It Aint The Whisky PP8 (Steeven Genois);12-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Grey Ice (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Absolut Uncertenty (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

3 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);6-1

4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);4-1

5 Pittstop Emerald (Jay Randall);3-1

6 I M Fishin (Billy Dobson);7-2

7 Pistols Aspiration (Mark Beckwith);8-1

8 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);12-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Riverismydam (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

2 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);9-5

3 Beautiful Brenda (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);12-1

5 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);15-1

6 Hl Revadon (Jay Randall);8-5

7 Lous Silver Star (Steeven Genois);10-1

8 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);20-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments