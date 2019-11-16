First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.

1 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1

3 Kapow (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Southwind Blizzard (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Southwind Larado (Justin Huckabone);25-1

7 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);7-2

8 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);20-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.

1 A Lister (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

2 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

3 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

4 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1

6 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Gotta Pay To Play (Jim Devaux);20-1

8 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);10-1

9 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);9-5

3 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1

4 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);20-1

5 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);5-1

6 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);10-1

7 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Blitz Victory (Billy Dobson);12-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);5-2

2 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

3 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

4 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);3-1

6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1

7 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Fear (Brett Crawford);12-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Frisky Joe (Billy Dobson);8-1

2 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1

3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1

5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);7-2

6 Esa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1

8 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1

9 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);6-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Crazycat (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-5

5 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2

6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Lucky Promesses (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);5-2

3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);10-1

4 Credit List (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);6-1

7 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);8-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 College Krystal (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);6-5

3 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);5-1

4 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);8-1

5 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);20-1

7 Celebrity Dante (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Chili (Jim Devaux);10-1

2 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);4-1

4 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);9-2

5 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);6-1

7 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Schwarber (Brian Cross);15-1

9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.

1 Winning Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5

2 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

3 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);5-1

4 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);12-1

5 Whizzer Hanover (Ronald Harp);15-1

6 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1

7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1

8 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);10-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.

1 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);6-1

3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1

4 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);9-2

6 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);3-1

7 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Akhenaton (Justin Huckabone);8-1

2 Collector Classic (Chris Long);5-2

3 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

4 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1

6 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);7-2

7 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);4-1

8 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);5-1

