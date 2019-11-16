First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,750.
1 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Half Moon Rising (Brian Cross);8-1
3 Kapow (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Southwind Blizzard (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 The Magic Number (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Southwind Larado (Justin Huckabone);25-1
7 Franky Two Times (Jordan Derue);7-2
8 She’s Uncorked (Mark Beckwith);20-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,350.
1 A Lister (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
2 Weekend Wit Bigd (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
3 Shoemaker Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
4 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);2-1
5 Screaming Conway (Jay Randall);8-1
6 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Gotta Pay To Play (Jim Devaux);20-1
8 No Recess (Mark Beckwith);10-1
9 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 The Lindy Treaty (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Tt’s D-jay (Jordan Derue);9-5
3 Darron Hall (Dan Cappello Jr);15-1
4 Amazing Sevens (Brett Crawford);20-1
5 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);5-1
6 Pittstop Emerald (Brian Cross);10-1
7 Windsun Hugo (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Blitz Victory (Billy Dobson);12-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Justice Jet (Brian Cross);5-2
2 What A Hunk (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
3 The Royal Harry (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
4 Bonamassa (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Quick Deal (Jay Randall);3-1
6 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);6-1
7 Quick Feet (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Fear (Brett Crawford);12-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Frisky Joe (Billy Dobson);8-1
2 Flyhawk Thriller (Alek Chartrand);12-1
3 Mystical Somolli (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);4-1
5 Windsun Missile (Brett Crawford);7-2
6 Esa (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1
8 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);15-1
9 Someway Same Hall (Jordan Derue);6-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Trixie Dust (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Crazycat (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);7-5
5 Cash Me Out (Brett Crawford);5-2
6 Mr Cool Seaeyre N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Lucky Promesses (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 It Aint The Whisky (Steeven Genois);5-2
3 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);10-1
4 Credit List (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Willy Mouse (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Explosive (Justin Huckabone);6-1
7 Full Of Pride (Brett Crawford);8-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 College Krystal (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Darlington Hall (Phil Fluet);6-5
3 Ya Boy Bear (Mark Beckwith);5-1
4 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);8-1
5 Key Lime Martini (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Whitemountainmaple (Alek Chartrand);20-1
7 Celebrity Dante (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Surprize Mission (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Chili (Jim Devaux);10-1
2 Grammy Winner (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Keystone Orion (Jordan Derue);4-1
4 Jnr Express (John Stark Jr);9-2
5 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);6-1
7 Amityville Lindy (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Schwarber (Brian Cross);15-1
9 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);3-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,500.
1 Winning Legends (Frank Coppola Jr);6-5
2 Uncle Leo (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
3 Barney Mac (Jay Randall);5-1
4 Jeter’s Way (Mark Beckwith);12-1
5 Whizzer Hanover (Ronald Harp);15-1
6 Mass Confession (Billy Dobson);20-1
7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);8-1
8 The Royal Poze (Jim Devaux);10-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $11,000.
1 Riverofroyalty (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);6-1
3 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1
4 Alex The Great (Brett Crawford);4-1
5 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);9-2
6 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);3-1
7 I M Fishin (Dan Cappello Jr);12-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Akhenaton (Justin Huckabone);8-1
2 Collector Classic (Chris Long);5-2
3 Knockout Rosie (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
4 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 D Answer (Alek Chartrand);20-1
6 Glencove Carter (Jay Randall);7-2
7 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);4-1
8 Tropical Storm Bi (Jordan Derue);5-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.