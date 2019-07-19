Post Time 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $54,500.

1 Always On The Hunt (Macdonald);6-1

 1A Teton Sunset (Daniel Dube);6-1

2 Save Me A Dance (Scott Zeron);8-5

3 Genius Man (Matt Kakaley);8-1

4 Major Asset (Mike Simons);10-1

5 Level Up (Jim Morrill Jr);15-1

6 Oreo Dream Xtreme (Gingras);9-2

7 Cake Daddy (Brent Holland);3-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.

1 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);9-2

2 Dragonology (Jim Pantaleano);4-1

3 The Lunch Pail (Brent Holland);3-1

4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-2

5 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Rocksapatriot (Scott Zeron);8-1

7 Jersey Jim (Yannick Gingras);6-1

8 Howmacsblackjack (Brett Crawford);12-1

9 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Duly Noted (Matt Kakaley);8-1

2 Levine (Scott Zeron);3-1

3 Trick Card (Yannick Gingras);5-1

4 I Rolled The Dice (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5

5 Rollin Ruby (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1

6 De Chirico (Brent Holland);15-1

7 Chief Of Staff (Billy Dobson);10-1

4TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $25,000.

1 Icanflylikeanangel (Mike Simons);10-1

2 Madhatter Bluechip (Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Zagster (Jim Pantaleano);9-2

4 The Veteran (Mark Macdonald);5-2

5 Im The Muscle (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);6-1

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Rollin In New York (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2

2 American Mojo (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Veracious (Brent Holland);10-1

4 So So De Vie (Matt Kakaley);5-2

5 Surreal Sergeant (Mike Simons);3-1

6 Ameriore (Scott Zeron);8-1

6TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $54,500.

1 Freedom Warrior (Jordan Stratton);4-1

2 Stickemup Pickemup (Scott Zeron);6-1

3 Splash Brother (Mark Macdonald);3-1

4 Play Therapy (Jim Morrill Jr);8-1

5 American Rebel (Yannick Gingras);9-2

6 Ideal Perception (Matt Krueger);10-1

7 Ideal Artillery (Brent Holland);15-1

8 Groovy Joe (Matt Kakaley);5-2

7TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $260,000.

1 The Wall (Jim Pantaleano);8-1

2 Western Fame (Daniel Dube);9-5

3 Mcwicked (Brian Sears);9-2

4 This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras);5-1

5 None Bettor A (Joe Bongiorno);5-2

6 Jimmy Freight (Scott Zeron);10-1

7 Ideal Jimmy (Brent Holland);15-1

8 Done Well (Matt Kakaley);25-1

8TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $25,000.

1 Doctor Butch (Mark Beckwith);12-1

2 Control Tower (Jim Pantaleano);15-1

3 Stars Align A (Daniel Dube);3-1

4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Starznheaven (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2

6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2

7 Our Max Phactor N (Gingras);8-1

8 Classy Dragon (Joe Bongiorno);6-1

9 Mac’s Jackpot (Brent Holland);4-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $53,500.

1 Hurrikanekingjames (Gingras);3-1

2 Major On The Beach (Daniel Dube);4-1

3 Tint Of Mint (Scott Zeron);6-1

4 Linus (Joe Bongiorno);9-2

5 R Maddy Blue Chip (Matt Kakaley);10-1

6 Jojo Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr);8-1

7 Cigars And Port (Mark Macdonald);5-2

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.

1 Some Attitude (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);9-2

3 Rock N Tony (Brent Holland);4-1

4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1

6 Mister Daytona N (Mike Simons);15-1

7 Somewhere Fancy (Billy Dobson);12-1

8 Mar Nien A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

9 Ballerat Boomerang (Pantaleano);6-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Breakout Session (Brent Holland);15-1

2 Yer So Bad (Yannick Gingras);20-1

3 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5

4 Viper (Scott Zeron);4-1

5 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 Jacked Up Hanover (Matt Kakaley);10-1

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $25,000.

1 Keene Olivia (Jim Pantaleano);8-1

2 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);6-1

3 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1

4 Sandy Sue (Yannick Gingras);9-2

5 Surreal Feeling (Matt Kakaley);10-1

6 Eclipse Me N (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Glenferrie Blade A (Mark Beckwith);3-1

13TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 The Mystic (Mark Macdonald);3-1

2 Latin King (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1

3 Winning Chip (Scott Zeron);9-2

4 Majoring Artist (Matt Kakaley);5-2

5 Bay Storm (Brent Holland);10-1

6 Laguna Beach Boy (Gingras);6-1

14TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Major Ted (Matt Kakaley);8-1

2 Redemptionbluechip (Gingras);6-5

3 Last Minute Mike (Jim Morrill Jr);15-1

4 Art Nukem (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

5 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);20-1

6 Mr Dunnigans (Brent Holland);6-1

7 Hold On Watch This (Billy Dobson);10-1

