Post Time 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $54,500.
1 Always On The Hunt (Macdonald);6-1
1A Teton Sunset (Daniel Dube);6-1
2 Save Me A Dance (Scott Zeron);8-5
3 Genius Man (Matt Kakaley);8-1
4 Major Asset (Mike Simons);10-1
5 Level Up (Jim Morrill Jr);15-1
6 Oreo Dream Xtreme (Gingras);9-2
7 Cake Daddy (Brent Holland);3-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,700.
1 St Lads Moonwalk (Mark Beckwith);9-2
2 Dragonology (Jim Pantaleano);4-1
3 The Lunch Pail (Brent Holland);3-1
4 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-2
5 Jk Nowornever (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Rocksapatriot (Scott Zeron);8-1
7 Jersey Jim (Yannick Gingras);6-1
8 Howmacsblackjack (Brett Crawford);12-1
9 Headlights On (Brian Cross);15-1
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Duly Noted (Matt Kakaley);8-1
2 Levine (Scott Zeron);3-1
3 Trick Card (Yannick Gingras);5-1
4 I Rolled The Dice (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5
5 Rollin Ruby (Bruce Aldrich Jr);12-1
6 De Chirico (Brent Holland);15-1
7 Chief Of Staff (Billy Dobson);10-1
4TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $25,000.
1 Icanflylikeanangel (Mike Simons);10-1
2 Madhatter Bluechip (Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Zagster (Jim Pantaleano);9-2
4 The Veteran (Mark Macdonald);5-2
5 Im The Muscle (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Cash Me Out (Phil Fluet);6-1
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Rollin In New York (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2
2 American Mojo (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Veracious (Brent Holland);10-1
4 So So De Vie (Matt Kakaley);5-2
5 Surreal Sergeant (Mike Simons);3-1
6 Ameriore (Scott Zeron);8-1
6TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $54,500.
1 Freedom Warrior (Jordan Stratton);4-1
2 Stickemup Pickemup (Scott Zeron);6-1
3 Splash Brother (Mark Macdonald);3-1
4 Play Therapy (Jim Morrill Jr);8-1
5 American Rebel (Yannick Gingras);9-2
6 Ideal Perception (Matt Krueger);10-1
7 Ideal Artillery (Brent Holland);15-1
8 Groovy Joe (Matt Kakaley);5-2
7TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $260,000.
1 The Wall (Jim Pantaleano);8-1
2 Western Fame (Daniel Dube);9-5
3 Mcwicked (Brian Sears);9-2
4 This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras);5-1
5 None Bettor A (Joe Bongiorno);5-2
6 Jimmy Freight (Scott Zeron);10-1
7 Ideal Jimmy (Brent Holland);15-1
8 Done Well (Matt Kakaley);25-1
8TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $25,000.
1 Doctor Butch (Mark Beckwith);12-1
2 Control Tower (Jim Pantaleano);15-1
3 Stars Align A (Daniel Dube);3-1
4 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);10-1
5 Starznheaven (Jim Morrill Jr);9-2
6 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);5-2
7 Our Max Phactor N (Gingras);8-1
8 Classy Dragon (Joe Bongiorno);6-1
9 Mac’s Jackpot (Brent Holland);4-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $53,500.
1 Hurrikanekingjames (Gingras);3-1
2 Major On The Beach (Daniel Dube);4-1
3 Tint Of Mint (Scott Zeron);6-1
4 Linus (Joe Bongiorno);9-2
5 R Maddy Blue Chip (Matt Kakaley);10-1
6 Jojo Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr);8-1
7 Cigars And Port (Mark Macdonald);5-2
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $20,000.
1 Some Attitude (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Kiwi Tintin N (Jim Devaux);9-2
3 Rock N Tony (Brent Holland);4-1
4 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);10-1
6 Mister Daytona N (Mike Simons);15-1
7 Somewhere Fancy (Billy Dobson);12-1
8 Mar Nien A (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
9 Ballerat Boomerang (Pantaleano);6-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Breakout Session (Brent Holland);15-1
2 Yer So Bad (Yannick Gingras);20-1
3 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Morrill Jr);6-5
4 Viper (Scott Zeron);4-1
5 Jack Rock (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 Jacked Up Hanover (Matt Kakaley);10-1
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $25,000.
1 Keene Olivia (Jim Pantaleano);8-1
2 Osprey Blue Chip (Brett Crawford);6-1
3 Spreester (Jim Devaux);4-1
4 Sandy Sue (Yannick Gingras);9-2
5 Surreal Feeling (Matt Kakaley);10-1
6 Eclipse Me N (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Glenferrie Blade A (Mark Beckwith);3-1
13TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 The Mystic (Mark Macdonald);3-1
2 Latin King (Jim Morrill Jr);4-1
3 Winning Chip (Scott Zeron);9-2
4 Majoring Artist (Matt Kakaley);5-2
5 Bay Storm (Brent Holland);10-1
6 Laguna Beach Boy (Gingras);6-1
14TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Major Ted (Matt Kakaley);8-1
2 Redemptionbluechip (Gingras);6-5
3 Last Minute Mike (Jim Morrill Jr);15-1
4 Art Nukem (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
5 Repeal Or Replace (Jay Randall);20-1
6 Mr Dunnigans (Brent Holland);6-1
7 Hold On Watch This (Billy Dobson);10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.