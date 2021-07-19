 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries
Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 p.m.

1ST RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.

1 Qing Qong Bluechip (Cross);9-2

2 One Hand Keg Stand (Chartrand);7-2

3 Betabcool N (Gray);4-1

4 Miss B (Fluet);10-1

5 No Stone Unturned (Devaux);5-1

6 American Sombrero (Crawford);12-1

7 Arrival (Dobson);6-1

8 For Chips Sake (Bartlett);3-1

2ND RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Sweet Entity (Zeron);4-1

2 Big City Kate (M Beckwith);9-2

3 Princesa Alta (Stalbaum);10-1

4 Bullville Laura (Devaux);12-1

5 La Coeur Chapeau (Crawford);6-1

6 The Short North (Bartlett);3-1

7 Sugarplum Bluechip (Fluet);8-1

8 Roll With Kay (Hennessey);5-2

3RD RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Allmylovin Hanover (Dobson);7-5

2 Generation Sissie (Fluet);8-1

3 Bigforherbritches (B Beckwith);15-1

4 Brookdale Jessie (Gray);7-2

5 Lyons Anita (Crawford);5-1

6 Defy The Odds (Devaux);10-1

7 Madam Dolce (Chartrand);20-1

8 Glory Ghost (Stalbaum);25-1

4TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Eileen's Wish (Dobson);12-1

2 Detroit Lean (Devaux);4-1

3 Calswickeddream (Cross);5-1

4 Shes A Bullville (Hennessey);3-1

5 Saylavie Blue Chip (King);8-1

6 Arianna Grandeo (Chartrand);6-1

7 Prettyinclined (Bartlett);5-2

5TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.

1 Powered By Mach (Bartlett);3-1

2 Mouth Watering (Dobson);9-2

3 Clemmie Hanover (Devaux);4-1

4 Cruisin Camnation (Hennessey);6-1

5 Chuppah On (Fluet);5-2

6 Era Of Change (Cross);8-1

7 Sarah's Lilly (MBeckwith);10-1

8 Luck B Mine (BBeckwith);0-0

9 My Rugala (Crawford);15-1

6TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $156,600.

1 Seventier (Smedshammer);6-1

2 Seven Nation Army (MacDonald);10-1

3 Sevenshadesofgrey (Stratton);12-1

4 Dewey Arnold (Bartlett);3-1

5 Credit Con (Zeron);9-2

6 Balenciaga (Hennessey);15-1

7 Ahundreddollarbill (McCarthy);7-5

8 Steel (Miller);20-1

7TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Just For Luck (Devaux);5-1

2 Spotlessreputation (Bartlett);7-5

3 What A Pittstop (Daley);5-2

4 Palpitations (Fluet);8-1

5 Sunny Days (Hennessey);10-1

6 In The Cards (Zeron);15-1

8TH RACE

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Torrey Pines (Cross);9-2

1A Joxter (Daley);9-2

2 Chapolier (Sonsteby);5-2

2A Creditrina (Smedshammer);5-2

3 Cash Hudson (McCarthy);8-1

4 Hoolie N Hector (Stratton);3-1

5 Beantown Madness (Bartlett);4-1

6 Samedame Life As (Hennessey);6-1

9TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 All Speed Rising (Devaux);8-5

2 Tenwillgetutwenty (Chartrand);12-1

3 Daily Sports (Bartlett);8-1

4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (MBeckwith);9-2

5 Sportjet Ray (St Pierre);3-1

6 Just Sayin (Fluet);6-1

7 Sweet Style (Crawford);20-1

10TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Lyons Girlhanover (Stalbaum);5-2

2 Donegalartchokin N (Dobson);8-1

3 Bontz N (MBeckwith);3-1

4 Birch Island Betty (Genois);9-2

5 Milady Denver A (Gray);6-1

6 Onspeed N (Chartrand);10-1

7 Bronskimackenzie A (Hennessey);4-1

11TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Brianna's Shadow (Long);10-1

2 Hoopla Hanover (Chartrand);9-2

3 Treasure Gem (MBeckwith);7-2

4 Rockintheniteaway (Cross);12-1

5 Marthas Star (Dobson);5-1

6 Spilling The Beans (Stalbaum);2-1

12TH RACE

Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Nothinholdinmeback (Fluet);8-1

2 Patty Jo M (Devaux);6-1

3 Gucciriffic (Crawford);7-2

4 Falla Me Falla Me (Chartrand);10-1

5 Like A Peach (Dobson);9-2

6 So Admirable (MBeckwith);8-5

7 Side Hustle (Hennessey);12-1

8 Acefortyfour River (BBeckwith);20-1

