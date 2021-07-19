Saratoga Harness Entries

Post Time 12 p.m.
1ST RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,200.
1 Qing Qong Bluechip (Cross);9-2
2 One Hand Keg Stand (Chartrand);7-2
3 Betabcool N (Gray);4-1
4 Miss B (Fluet);10-1
5 No Stone Unturned (Devaux);5-1
6 American Sombrero (Crawford);12-1
7 Arrival (Dobson);6-1
8 For Chips Sake (Bartlett);3-1
2ND RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Sweet Entity (Zeron);4-1
2 Big City Kate (M Beckwith);9-2
3 Princesa Alta (Stalbaum);10-1
4 Bullville Laura (Devaux);12-1
5 La Coeur Chapeau (Crawford);6-1
6 The Short North (Bartlett);3-1
7 Sugarplum Bluechip (Fluet);8-1
8 Roll With Kay (Hennessey);5-2
3RD RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Allmylovin Hanover (Dobson);7-5
2 Generation Sissie (Fluet);8-1
3 Bigforherbritches (B Beckwith);15-1
4 Brookdale Jessie (Gray);7-2
5 Lyons Anita (Crawford);5-1
6 Defy The Odds (Devaux);10-1
7 Madam Dolce (Chartrand);20-1
8 Glory Ghost (Stalbaum);25-1
4TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Eileen's Wish (Dobson);12-1
2 Detroit Lean (Devaux);4-1
3 Calswickeddream (Cross);5-1
4 Shes A Bullville (Hennessey);3-1
5 Saylavie Blue Chip (King);8-1
6 Arianna Grandeo (Chartrand);6-1
7 Prettyinclined (Bartlett);5-2
5TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,150.
1 Powered By Mach (Bartlett);3-1
2 Mouth Watering (Dobson);9-2
3 Clemmie Hanover (Devaux);4-1
4 Cruisin Camnation (Hennessey);6-1
5 Chuppah On (Fluet);5-2
6 Era Of Change (Cross);8-1
7 Sarah's Lilly (MBeckwith);10-1
8 Luck B Mine (BBeckwith);0-0
9 My Rugala (Crawford);15-1
6TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $156,600.
1 Seventier (Smedshammer);6-1
2 Seven Nation Army (MacDonald);10-1
3 Sevenshadesofgrey (Stratton);12-1
4 Dewey Arnold (Bartlett);3-1
5 Credit Con (Zeron);9-2
6 Balenciaga (Hennessey);15-1
7 Ahundreddollarbill (McCarthy);7-5
8 Steel (Miller);20-1
7TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Just For Luck (Devaux);5-1
2 Spotlessreputation (Bartlett);7-5
3 What A Pittstop (Daley);5-2
4 Palpitations (Fluet);8-1
5 Sunny Days (Hennessey);10-1
6 In The Cards (Zeron);15-1
8TH RACE
Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Torrey Pines (Cross);9-2
1A Joxter (Daley);9-2
2 Chapolier (Sonsteby);5-2
2A Creditrina (Smedshammer);5-2
3 Cash Hudson (McCarthy);8-1
4 Hoolie N Hector (Stratton);3-1
5 Beantown Madness (Bartlett);4-1
6 Samedame Life As (Hennessey);6-1
9TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 All Speed Rising (Devaux);8-5
2 Tenwillgetutwenty (Chartrand);12-1
3 Daily Sports (Bartlett);8-1
4 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (MBeckwith);9-2
5 Sportjet Ray (St Pierre);3-1
6 Just Sayin (Fluet);6-1
7 Sweet Style (Crawford);20-1
10TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Lyons Girlhanover (Stalbaum);5-2
2 Donegalartchokin N (Dobson);8-1
3 Bontz N (MBeckwith);3-1
4 Birch Island Betty (Genois);9-2
5 Milady Denver A (Gray);6-1
6 Onspeed N (Chartrand);10-1
7 Bronskimackenzie A (Hennessey);4-1
11TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Brianna's Shadow (Long);10-1
2 Hoopla Hanover (Chartrand);9-2
3 Treasure Gem (MBeckwith);7-2
4 Rockintheniteaway (Cross);12-1
5 Marthas Star (Dobson);5-1
6 Spilling The Beans (Stalbaum);2-1
12TH RACE
Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.