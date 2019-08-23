First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

2 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1

3 Blade Seelster (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

4 Fifth Son (Gregory Merton);15-1

5 I Am The Cowboy (Jay Randall);7-2

6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);8-1

8 Hi Ho Steverino (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);4-1

2 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1

4 Christen Me N (Mark Beckwith);6-1

5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

7 Lyons River Pride (Steeven Genois);3-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Dreamfair Mesa (Billy Dobson);4-1

2 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);9-2

3 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Montera (Brett Crawford);12-1

6 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

7 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);8-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.

1 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

2 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Cool Jack (Brett Crawford);4-1

4 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);9-2

6 Hot Tip (Gregory Merton);8-1

7 Carolina Magic (Jim Devaux);15-1

8 Village Jackson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1

9 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Newbie (Harry Landy);9-2

2 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1

3 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);3-1

4 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Delightful Joe (Jay Randall);10-1

6 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

7 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1

8 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);5-2

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Summer Side (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

3 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);7-2

4 Major Crocker A (Billy Dobson);5-1

5 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Captain Koine (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Abba Official (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);3-1

4 Northern Sportsman (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

5 Statement (Jim Devaux);9-2

6 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Bankin On Bomb (Steven Rybka);10-1

2 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);2-1

3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);5-1

4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);5-2

5 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);9-2

7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Traverse Seelster (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

2 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-2

4 Darron Hall (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1

6 Raising Kerckhaert (Jay Randall);12-1

7 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);8-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Pantheon Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1

3 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

4 Rock Icon (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2

5 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);8-1

6 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1

