First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
2 Conman’s Dream (Mark Beckwith);10-1
3 Blade Seelster (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
4 Fifth Son (Gregory Merton);15-1
5 I Am The Cowboy (Jay Randall);7-2
6 Flem N Em N (Billy Dobson);5-1
7 Star Of Terror (Jim Devaux);8-1
8 Hi Ho Steverino (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Kenrick N (Gregory Merton);4-1
2 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Bettor Spirits N (Bruce Aldrich Jr);10-1
4 Christen Me N (Mark Beckwith);6-1
5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Solid Asa Rock A (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
7 Lyons River Pride (Steeven Genois);3-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Dreamfair Mesa (Billy Dobson);4-1
2 Sassy Hanover (Mark Beckwith);9-2
3 Chumlee A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Rocksapatriot (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Montera (Brett Crawford);12-1
6 Swellendam (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
7 Pan Street Usa (Jim Devaux);8-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,030.
1 Top Of The Mark (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
2 Shaving Mug (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Cool Jack (Brett Crawford);4-1
4 Shooter Mcgavin (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Man He Can Skoot (Mark Beckwith);9-2
6 Hot Tip (Gregory Merton);8-1
7 Carolina Magic (Jim Devaux);15-1
8 Village Jackson (Bruce Aldrich Jr);20-1
9 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Newbie (Harry Landy);9-2
2 Nitro Glistening (Brett Crawford);8-1
3 Treasure Mach (Gregory Merton);3-1
4 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Delightful Joe (Jay Randall);10-1
6 Yamaka (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
7 Rock N Tony (Bruce Aldrich Jr);4-1
8 Starznheaven (Billy Dobson);5-2
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Summer Side (Jim Devaux);8-1
2 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
3 Lockton Luck A (Mark Beckwith);7-2
4 Major Crocker A (Billy Dobson);5-1
5 Hudson Phil (Jay Randall);6-5
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Captain Koine (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Abba Official (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Devisser (Steven Rybka);3-1
4 Northern Sportsman (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
5 Statement (Jim Devaux);9-2
6 Gibus (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Bankin On Bomb (Steven Rybka);10-1
2 Gitn Drunkonaplane (Billy Dobson);2-1
3 So So Incredible (Jay Randall);5-1
4 Headlights On (Brian Cross);5-2
5 About The Benjamns (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Mikey Boy (Jim Devaux);9-2
7 Sir Jake’s Z Tam (Steeven Genois);8-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Traverse Seelster (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
2 Cerveza Dinero (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);5-2
4 Darron Hall (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);4-1
6 Raising Kerckhaert (Jay Randall);12-1
7 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);8-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Calvin B (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Pantheon Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1
3 Tenacious One A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
4 Rock Icon (Bruce Aldrich Jr);9-2
5 Major Camby (Mark Beckwith);8-1
6 Jk Nowornever (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Killer Thriller (Frank Coppola Jr);10-1
