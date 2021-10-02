 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Jack Rock (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);3-1

3 Sexy Blue Chip (Brett Beckwith);7-2

4 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);10-1

5 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);9-2

6 Stonebridge Mach (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Aces Rock (Jim Devaux);8-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Parallel Line (Henry Westbrook III);10-1

2 St Road Tropper (Chris Long);8-1

3 Kid Dynomite (Brian Cross);3-1

4 Veracious (Alek Chartrand);4-1

5 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);5-1

6 B Cool Fool (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

8 Bettors Authority (Phil Fluet);9-2

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Talking Tom (Chris Long);4-1

2 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Extradite N (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 Gibus (Luke Hanners);8-1

6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

7 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);15-1

8 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);12-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);8-1

2 Disneyman (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 My Little Buddy (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

4 Braemar (Luke Hanners);4-1

5 Power Of Four (Billy Dobson);5-1

6 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);6-1

7 De Chirico (Chris Long);10-1

8 Mr Wiskers (Leon Bailey);25-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);5-2

2 Fireball (Billy Dobson);9-2

3 Jeff’s Journey (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Flow With Joe (Brett Crawford);4-1

5 Union Station (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

6 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);6-1

7 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);15-1

9 Track Master D (Chris Long);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Machiatto A (Alek Chartrand);12-1

2 Gunpowder N (Phil Fluet);15-1

3 The Moonshadow N (Brian Cross);8-1

4 Simple Kinda Man (Jim Devaux);8-5

5 Matticulous Gb (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Quagmire Bluechip (Brett Beckwith);5-2

7 Moonshine Kisses (Billy Dobson);6-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Salt Life (Brett Crawford);4-1

2 Walk It Talk It (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);8-1

4 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

5 Panocchio (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Odds On Brexit (Alek Chartrand);9-2

7 Olde Broadside (Phil Fluet);10-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);7-5

2 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);10-1

3 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);7-2

4 Illegitimate Son (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Cespedes Z Tam (Glenn Raia);20-1

6 Mystical Wally (Billy Dobson);5-1

7 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);7-5

2 Manholmes (Brett Crawford);9-5

3 Hot Joe (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);10-1

5 Kick The Dirt Up (Chris Long);8-1

6 Majoring Artist (Jim Devaux);12-1

7 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Mcbuster (Jim Devaux);8-1

2 Mega Miki (Brian Cross);5-2

3 The Dough Man (Chris Long);5-1

4 Cache All The Way (Leon Bailey);10-1

5 Unwritten Rule (Brett Beckwith);2-1

6 A Game Changer (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Yachtsman (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Chaleurs Ad (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Conman’s Dream (Brett Beckwith);7-2

3 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);15-1

4 Rollinwithambition (Billy Dobson);2-1

5 Babinga Wood (Brian Cross);5-1

6 Fifth Son (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Veneno (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Steel Reefer (Brett Beckwith);5-2

3 Sammy The Bull N (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

4 Mount Royal (Leon Bailey);20-1

5 Sofer (Phil Fluet);6-1

6 Shrimp And Grits (Brian Cross);12-1

7 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);8-1

8 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);10-1

9 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);4-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News