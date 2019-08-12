First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.
1 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);3-1
2 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);7-2
3 Andi’s Unreal (Billy Dobson);5-1
4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1
5 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2
6 Keystone Orion (Samuel King);8-1
7 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);12-1
8 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);6-5
2 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);6-1
3 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);10-1
4 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);7-2
5 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);12-1
6 Now Helen (Steven Rybka);15-1
7 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1
8 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.
1 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);5-1
3 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);8-1
4 Noble Warrawee (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Blazin Benny (Bruce Mattison);6-1
6 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
7 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);12-1
9 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1
2 Santini (Phil Fluet);8-1
3 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);9-2
4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 Full Of Pride (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
7 Slieve League (Jordan Derue);4-1
8 Credit List (Jim Devaux);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Dw’s Revenge (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);7-2
3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1
4 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1
5 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);20-1
8 If Not Why Not (Billy Dobson);10-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);5-2
2 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);9-2
3 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);6-1
4 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
5 Mr Powers (Jim Devaux);10-1
6 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);8-1
7 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);3-1
8 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);12-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);10-1
2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1
4 Mister Muscle (Billy Dobson);5-1
5 Say You Do (Phil Fluet);2-1
6 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);4-1
8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);7-2
2 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2
3 Autumn Estelle (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1
5 Gonna Fly (Jim Devaux);5-1
6 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 Iamnotlefthanded (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);6-1
2 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);9-2
4 Raising Kerckhaert (Jay Randall);8-1
5 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Imwideawake (Glenn Raia);30-1
7 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);7-2
8 Manssive (Billy Dobson);5-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1
2 Fluff Me Up (Steeven Genois);6-1
3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);4-1
4 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
5 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);5-2
6 Royal Surprise (Brian Cross);3-1
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Summertime Muscle (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
3 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);5-1
4 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
5 Zazu As (Chris Long);8-1
6 Darlington Hall (Brian Cross);9-2
7 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);12-1
8 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);30-1
