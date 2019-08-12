First post: 7:05 p.m.

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,300.

1 Winter Mint (Jim Devaux);3-1

2 Dions Prayer (Phil Fluet);7-2

3 Andi’s Unreal (Billy Dobson);5-1

4 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);10-1

5 Cordoba Hall (Jordan Derue);5-2

6 Keystone Orion (Samuel King);8-1

7 Railee Workable (Jay Randall);12-1

8 Quick Feet (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 The Great Farini (Jim Devaux);6-5

2 Crazy Applejack (Phil Fluet);6-1

3 Hypocrisy (Michael Mc Givern);10-1

4 J-s Miss Carolyn (Steeven Genois);7-2

5 Whitemountainmoxie (Alek Chartrand);12-1

6 Now Helen (Steven Rybka);15-1

7 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1

8 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,815.

1 Awol Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Mr Jesse (Jim Devaux);5-1

3 Foundonabeach (Steeven Genois);8-1

4 Noble Warrawee (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Blazin Benny (Bruce Mattison);6-1

6 Little Big Rigs (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

7 Flyhawk Thriller (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 The Royal Harry (Brett Crawford);12-1

9 Schnickel Fritz (Brian Cross);3-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Cc Bank (Dan Cappello Jr);3-1

2 Santini (Phil Fluet);8-1

3 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);9-2

4 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 Full Of Pride (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

7 Slieve League (Jordan Derue);4-1

8 Credit List (Jim Devaux);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Dw’s Revenge (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);7-2

3 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);6-1

4 All That Dazzle (Brian Cross);15-1

5 Fear (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Wicked Nick (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);20-1

8 If Not Why Not (Billy Dobson);10-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);5-2

2 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);9-2

3 The Cuse Is Loose (Brian Cross);6-1

4 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

5 Mr Powers (Jim Devaux);10-1

6 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);8-1

7 Victoria Swan (Billy Dobson);3-1

8 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);12-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);10-1

2 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

3 Mugshots Bro (Jim Devaux);3-1

4 Mister Muscle (Billy Dobson);5-1

5 Say You Do (Phil Fluet);2-1

6 Wings Of Royalty (Jay Randall);4-1

8TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);7-2

2 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);5-2

3 Autumn Estelle (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);3-1

5 Gonna Fly (Jim Devaux);5-1

6 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Living Proof I Am (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 Iamnotlefthanded (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Roadshow Star (Alek Chartrand);6-1

2 Js Trotting Bob (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Starlingmoon (Jim Devaux);9-2

4 Raising Kerckhaert (Jay Randall);8-1

5 Funny Photo (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Imwideawake (Glenn Raia);30-1

7 Haveitalltogether (Chris Long);7-2

8 Manssive (Billy Dobson);5-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1

2 Fluff Me Up (Steeven Genois);6-1

3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);4-1

4 Waiting On A Woman (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

5 Justice Jet (Billy Dobson);5-2

6 Royal Surprise (Brian Cross);3-1

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Summertime Muscle (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

3 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);5-1

4 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

5 Zazu As (Chris Long);8-1

6 Darlington Hall (Brian Cross);9-2

7 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);12-1

8 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);30-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments