Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Martz Stick (Chris Long);7-2
2 Ronnie Goldstein (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Frank Hanover (Truman Gale);20-1
4 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);8-5
6 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);6-1
7 Blackjack (Jordan Derue);8-1
8 Optimum Lux (Billy Dobson);12-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Incredible Whiner (Billy Dobson);8-5
2 Credit For Gab (Jim Devaux);6-1
3 In A Godda Davita (Phil Fluet);7-2
4 Dogs Of War (Jay Randall);5-2
5 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
6 Classical Music (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1
7 Dw’s Queen Bee (Mitchell Cushing);15-1
8 Insane Chase (Brian Cross);30-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Flow With Joe (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2
2 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);9-2
3 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);3-1
4 Prom King (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Bettor’s Victory (Phil Fluet);4-1
6 Prove It Allnight (Chris Long);8-1
7 Quagmire Bluechip (Billy Dobson);10-1
8 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);12-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1
2 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);3-1
3 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);5-1
4 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Discus Hanover (Shawn T Gray);2-1
6 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
7 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);12-1
8 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);4-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Bamski (Mitchell Cushing);4-1
2 Nerve Of Steel N (Shawn T Gray);3-1
3 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
4 Forever Worth It (Jim Devaux);8-1
5 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
6 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);9-2
7 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Crankitino (Mark Beckwith);12-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Beautiful Brenda (Steven Rybka);8-1
3 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);5-2
4 Battle Born As (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
5 The Blazing Truth (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1
6 Star Track Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1
7 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);6-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Southwind Blizzard (Jay Randall);9-2
2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1
3 Holy Koly (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
4 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);3-1
5 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);5-2
6 Golden Gypsy (Brett Crawford);4-1
7 Rc’s Lady Royale (Truman Gale);6-1
8 Sweatntears (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.
1 Lucky Times (Steeven Genois);8-1
2 Beatingtheodds (Mark Beckwith);3-1
3 Never Say Never N (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
4 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);6-1
5 Po Po Dee (Phil Fluet);10-1
6 Stonebridge Mach (Shawn T Gray);4-1
7 Swellendam (Chris Long);9-2
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);6-1
2 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);6-5
3 Trickydickson (Brian Cross);15-1
4 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);10-1
5 Franky Two Times (Steeven Genois);4-1
6 Rafiki As (Mark Beckwith);8-1
7 Aurora’s Action (Larry Stalbaum);20-1
8 Surprize Mission (Steven Rybka);30-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Strong Pulse (Mark Whitcroft);6-1
2 Buckys Brat (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
3 Bolt Ruler (Phil Fluet);6-5
4 Party Atgheeshouse (Brett Crawford);8-1
5 Spider Dragon (Claude Huckabone Jr);4-1
6 Downbythebeachside (Bruce Mattison);25-1
7 Sheriff Major (Chris Long);20-1