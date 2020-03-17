Saratoga Harness Entries
0 comments
agate

Saratoga Harness Entries

  • 0

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Martz Stick (Chris Long);7-2

2 Ronnie Goldstein (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Frank Hanover (Truman Gale);20-1

4 Travel Winner (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5 Thanks For Leaving (Larry Stalbaum);8-5

6 Song Chapter (Jim Devaux);6-1

7 Blackjack (Jordan Derue);8-1

8 Optimum Lux (Billy Dobson);12-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Incredible Whiner (Billy Dobson);8-5

2 Credit For Gab (Jim Devaux);6-1

3 In A Godda Davita (Phil Fluet);7-2

4 Dogs Of War (Jay Randall);5-2

5 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

6 Classical Music (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1

7 Dw’s Queen Bee (Mitchell Cushing);15-1

8 Insane Chase (Brian Cross);30-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Flow With Joe (Dan Cappello Jr);5-2

2 Kevndan Fraudsters (Steven Rybka);9-2

3 Cache All The Way (Shawn T Gray);3-1

4 Prom King (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Bettor’s Victory (Phil Fluet);4-1

6 Prove It Allnight (Chris Long);8-1

7 Quagmire Bluechip (Billy Dobson);10-1

8 Morning Cam (Steeven Genois);12-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);15-1

2 Sargent Pickel (Brian Cross);3-1

3 Conway Deli (Jim Devaux);5-1

4 Cassiadechakrika (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Discus Hanover (Shawn T Gray);2-1

6 Got No Money Honey (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

7 Bropain (Michael Mc Givern);12-1

8 Psycho Cinderella (Phil Fluet);4-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Bamski (Mitchell Cushing);4-1

2 Nerve Of Steel N (Shawn T Gray);3-1

3 Rocknrollroyalty (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

4 Forever Worth It (Jim Devaux);8-1

5 Simply Susational N (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

6 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);9-2

7 Ashley’s Husband (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Crankitino (Mark Beckwith);12-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Swift Gent (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Beautiful Brenda (Steven Rybka);8-1

3 Ev’s Girl (Phil Fluet);5-2

4 Battle Born As (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

5 The Blazing Truth (Claude Huckabone Jr);25-1

6 Star Track Hanover (Jay Randall);4-1

7 Southwind Tinker (Jim Devaux);6-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Southwind Blizzard (Jay Randall);9-2

2 Okay (Claude Huckabone Jr);10-1

3 Holy Koly (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

4 Guilty Desire (Billy Dobson);3-1

5 Reckless Image (Jim Devaux);5-2

6 Golden Gypsy (Brett Crawford);4-1

7 Rc’s Lady Royale (Truman Gale);6-1

8 Sweatntears (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,000.

1 Lucky Times (Steeven Genois);8-1

2 Beatingtheodds (Mark Beckwith);3-1

3 Never Say Never N (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

4 Fifth Son (Jim Devaux);6-1

5 Po Po Dee (Phil Fluet);10-1

6 Stonebridge Mach (Shawn T Gray);4-1

7 Swellendam (Chris Long);9-2

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Ainsley Hanover (Phil Fluet);6-1

2 Sweet Sofie T (Jim Devaux);6-5

3 Trickydickson (Brian Cross);15-1

4 Pembroke Sweets (Chris Long);10-1

5 Franky Two Times (Steeven Genois);4-1

6 Rafiki As (Mark Beckwith);8-1

7 Aurora’s Action (Larry Stalbaum);20-1

8 Surprize Mission (Steven Rybka);30-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Strong Pulse (Mark Whitcroft);6-1

2 Buckys Brat (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

3 Bolt Ruler (Phil Fluet);6-5

4 Party Atgheeshouse (Brett Crawford);8-1

5 Spider Dragon (Claude Huckabone Jr);4-1

6 Downbythebeachside (Bruce Mattison);25-1

7 Sheriff Major (Chris Long);20-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News