Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.
1 Cespedes Z Tam (Luke Hanners);10-1
2 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Star Of Terror (Leon Bailey);12-1
4 Jenkins Creek (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);3-1
6 Chaleurs Ad (Alek Chartrand);5-2
7 Illegitimate Son (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Likeafreighttrain (Brett Beckwith);5-1
2 Benson Tye (Mark Beckwith);20-1
3 My Little Buddy (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
4 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 B Cool Fool (Jim Devaux);8-1
6 Ginazmidnightdream (Billy Dobson);5-2
7 Major Majormajor (C. Huckabone Jr);30-1
8 Braemar (Luke Hanners);10-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 Walk It Talk It (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Olde Broadside (Alek Chartrand);3-1
3 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);9-2
4 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);6-1
5 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);8-1
6 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);4-1
7 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1
8 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.
1 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);2-1
2 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);3-1
3 Sammy The Bull N (Chris Long);5-1
4 Real Kid (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
5 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);15-1
6 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);8-1
7 Flow With Joe (Jordan Derue);12-1
8 Fireball (Billy Dobson);10-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Call Him Rocky (Brett Beckwith);6-5
2 Transatlantic (Brian Cross);25-1
3 Yachtsman (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
4 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);3-1
5 King Of Heroes N (Phil Fluet);9-2
6 Aces Rock (Jim Devaux);10-1
7 Hopnroll Heaven (Dan Daley);6-1
8 Stonebridge Mach (Billy Dobson);15-1
9 Cache All The Way (Chris Long);20-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.
1 Blaise Mm Hanover (Luke Hanners);5-1
2 Wyatt J (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Rock This Way (Alek Chartrand);6-1
4 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);12-1
5 Extradite N (Brett Beckwith);4-1
6 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2
7 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1
8 Lake Charles (Chris Long);10-1
7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500. The Gary Kamal Memorial Pace
1 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);10-1
2 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);9-2
4 Disneyman (Jim Devaux);4-1
5 Manholmes (Mark Beckwith);7-2
6 Some Deal Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.
1 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Art History (Brett Beckwith);7-2
3 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-1
4 Salt Life (Brett Crawford);2-1
5 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);8-1
6 Hestons Lucky Chip (C. Huckabone);15-1
7 Mount Royal (Leon Bailey);20-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Machiatto A (Brett Beckwith);8-5
2 Rj Maverick (Mark Beckwith);6-1
3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);8-1
4 Imsporty (Brett Crawford);10-1
5 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);3-1
6 Odds On Brexit (Alek Chartrand);4-1
7 Major Camby (Chris Long);20-1
8 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 De Chirico (Chris Long);8-1
2 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);6-5
3 Mcbuster (Leon Bailey);15-1
4 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Mega Miki (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);12-1
7 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);10-1
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500. The Gary Kamal Memorial Pace
1 Steel Reefer (Mark Beckwith);5-2
1A Sexy Blue Chip (Brett Beckwith);5-2
2 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);7-2
3 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);6-1
4 Thor And Dr Jones (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Rearview Blue Chip (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);12-1
2 Fifth Son (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3 Beatingtheodds (Leon Bailey);10-1
4 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);2-1
5 Mystical Wally (Phil Fluet);9-2
6 Shrimp And Grits (Luke Hanners);15-1
7 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Devaux);5-2
8 Santanna One (Brett Beckwith);6-1