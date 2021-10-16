Saratoga Harness Entries

 Skip to main content
First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,500.

1 Cespedes Z Tam (Luke Hanners);10-1

2 Swellendam (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Star Of Terror (Leon Bailey);12-1

4 Jenkins Creek (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 Northern Virgin (Chris Long);3-1

6 Chaleurs Ad (Alek Chartrand);5-2

7 Illegitimate Son (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Shady City (Larry Stalbaum);9-2

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Likeafreighttrain (Brett Beckwith);5-1

2 Benson Tye (Mark Beckwith);20-1

3 My Little Buddy (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

4 Parallel Line (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 B Cool Fool (Jim Devaux);8-1

6 Ginazmidnightdream (Billy Dobson);5-2

7 Major Majormajor (C. Huckabone Jr);30-1

8 Braemar (Luke Hanners);10-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 Walk It Talk It (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Olde Broadside (Alek Chartrand);3-1

3 Johnnysfirecracker (Chris Long);9-2

4 Delightful Joe (Luke Hanners);6-1

5 Sneak On Bye (Brett Beckwith);8-1

6 Talking Tom (Jim Devaux);4-1

7 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1

8 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,350.

1 Lodi Machette Man (Brett Beckwith);2-1

2 Degrom Z Tam (Jim Devaux);3-1

3 Sammy The Bull N (Chris Long);5-1

4 Real Kid (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

5 Garrett’s Guide (Phil Fluet);15-1

6 Battle Strong (Luke Hanners);8-1

7 Flow With Joe (Jordan Derue);12-1

8 Fireball (Billy Dobson);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Call Him Rocky (Brett Beckwith);6-5

2 Transatlantic (Brian Cross);25-1

3 Yachtsman (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

4 Elite Retreat (Leon Bailey);3-1

5 King Of Heroes N (Phil Fluet);9-2

6 Aces Rock (Jim Devaux);10-1

7 Hopnroll Heaven (Dan Daley);6-1

8 Stonebridge Mach (Billy Dobson);15-1

9 Cache All The Way (Chris Long);20-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $13,000.

1 Blaise Mm Hanover (Luke Hanners);5-1

2 Wyatt J (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Rock This Way (Alek Chartrand);6-1

4 Steve’s Hot Rod (Jim Devaux);12-1

5 Extradite N (Brett Beckwith);4-1

6 American Zest A (Larry Stalbaum);7-2

7 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);8-1

8 Lake Charles (Chris Long);10-1

7TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500. The Gary Kamal Memorial Pace

1 Rockin The Arena (Luke Hanners);10-1

2 Winning Major (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Nuttin But Finesse (Brett Beckwith);9-2

4 Disneyman (Jim Devaux);4-1

5 Manholmes (Mark Beckwith);7-2

6 Some Deal Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);5-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,000.

1 Babinga Wood (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Art History (Brett Beckwith);7-2

3 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-1

4 Salt Life (Brett Crawford);2-1

5 Tuapeka Trick N (Alek Chartrand);8-1

6 Hestons Lucky Chip (C. Huckabone);15-1

7 Mount Royal (Leon Bailey);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Machiatto A (Brett Beckwith);8-5

2 Rj Maverick (Mark Beckwith);6-1

3 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);8-1

4 Imsporty (Brett Crawford);10-1

5 Repeal Or Replace (Jim Devaux);3-1

6 Odds On Brexit (Alek Chartrand);4-1

7 Major Camby (Chris Long);20-1

8 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 De Chirico (Chris Long);8-1

2 Fantasy Cruiser (Larry Stalbaum);6-5

3 Mcbuster (Leon Bailey);15-1

4 Hired Hand (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Mega Miki (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 The Best Tyme Ever (Alek Chartrand);12-1

7 Initial Concept (Luke Hanners);10-1

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $12,500. The Gary Kamal Memorial Pace

1 Steel Reefer (Mark Beckwith);5-2

1A Sexy Blue Chip (Brett Beckwith);5-2

2 You Got It Dude (John Stark Jr);7-2

3 Dunkin’ Beach (Luke Hanners);6-1

4 Thor And Dr Jones (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Rearview Blue Chip (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Mavericks Luck (John Stark Jr);12-1

2 Fifth Son (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3 Beatingtheodds (Leon Bailey);10-1

4 Canbec Kingkazimir (Chris Long);2-1

5 Mystical Wally (Phil Fluet);9-2

6 Shrimp And Grits (Luke Hanners);15-1

7 Sunsetboozecruise (Jim Devaux);5-2

8 Santanna One (Brett Beckwith);6-1

