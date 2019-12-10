Saratoga Harness Entries
agate

Post time noon

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Treasure Gem (Randall);3-1

2 Excelant Chance (Coppola Jr);10-1

3 Always Artistic (Dobson);4-1

4 Gussy's Dragon (Huckabone III);6-1

5 Brenda's Got It (Beckwith);5-2

6 Pammy Jo (Whittemore);9-2

7 Gimmesomeroom (Mcneil);12-1

8 Amarettigone (Devaux);8-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.

1 With Wings (Chartrand);15-1

2 Weekend Getaway (Cushing);3-1

3 Lotus Seelster (Coppola Jr);5-1

4 Check Mach (Devaux);7-2

5 Frenzie (Stark Jr);8-1

6 Jericho Diva (Stalbaum);5-2

7 Love Live Laugh (Whittemore);10-1

8 Moonshinecharleigh (Dobson);12-1

9 Under The Bus (Randall);6-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Age Is A Number (Cushing);5-2

2 Vortex Ivy (Dobson);9-2

3 Quick Trot (Crawford);8-1

4 Sea Change N (Devaux);3-1

5 Hazels Dream (Coppola Jr);12-1

6 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);4-1

7 Mistress Angelina (Long);6-1

8 Humble N Kind (Randall);10-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Lookstraight (Fluet);6-1

2 Dw'sblissfulthinkn (Beckwith);9-5

3 Heavenly Way (Huckabone III);8-1

4 Daily Sports (Long);9-2

5 Robocall Hanover (Cushing);10-1

6 Myeyesadoreya N (Devaux);7-2

7 Awake My Soul (Crawford);15-1

8 Hope Hotspur (Mcneil);12-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Y C Easy (Coppola Jr);3-1

2 Aberdeen Seelster (Beckwith);4-1

3 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);12-1

4 The Band K (Devaux);6-1

5 Antiguan Art (Cross);20-1

6 More More More (Stalbaum);9-2

7 Maggnifispin (Long);10-1

8 After The Lovin (Dobson);5-2

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.

1 Pretty Image (Fluet);5-1

2 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);10-1

3 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);8-1

4 The Charging Moa N (Randall);7-5

5 Robyn Camden (Dobson);8-5

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);6-1

2 Twist Of Fate (Cushing);10-1

3 Sheer Talent (Devaux);4-1

4 Barynya A (Beckwith);9-2

5 Poppy Drayton N (Dobson);5-2

6 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);3-1

8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.

1 Barn Blaze (Jay Randall);15-1

2 Amanda Blue Chip (Nassimos);9-2

3 Wishyou'dtellme (Dobson);7-5

4 Tennessee Titan (Genois);7-2

5 Southwind Tinker (Devaux);6-1

6 Er Skywalker (Derue);8-1

7 Big Weezy (Beckwith);12-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.

1 Mischieviousgirls (Devaux);9-2

2 Lune Bleu (Genois);5-2

3 Kissesfromheaven (Cross);12-1

4 Wonderful World (Stalbaum);3-1

5 Amazing Amanda (Randall; 6-1

6 Cornerd Beach (Beckwith);4-1

7 Marthas Star (Huckabone III);15-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.

1 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);3-1

2 Shecouldbegood N (Randall);4-1

3 Tiger's Sue (Coppola Jr);8-1

4 Spreester (Devaux);9-2

5 Bontz N (Dobson);5-2

6 Happy Heart (Beckwith);6-1

11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 He's In Gear (Devaux);2-1

2 Royal Destiny (King);15-1

3 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);5-2

4 Sargent Pickel (Cross);6-1

5 Maureen's Nitemare (Huckabone III);12-1

6 Conway Deli (Coppola Jr);7-2

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.

1 Tricky Hanover (Whitcroft);12-1

2 Gussy's Realdeal (Randall);5-1

3 Cruisin Camnation (Dobson);6-1

4 Broncos Sena (Genois);2-1

5 Trussed Up Trudy (Coppola Jr);4-1

6 I'm Over The Enjen (Fluet);5-2

7 Glory Ghost (Huckabone III);25-1

