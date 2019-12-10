Saratoga Harness Entries

Post time noon
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Treasure Gem (Randall);3-1
2 Excelant Chance (Coppola Jr);10-1
3 Always Artistic (Dobson);4-1
4 Gussy's Dragon (Huckabone III);6-1
5 Brenda's Got It (Beckwith);5-2
6 Pammy Jo (Whittemore);9-2
7 Gimmesomeroom (Mcneil);12-1
8 Amarettigone (Devaux);8-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,100.
1 With Wings (Chartrand);15-1
2 Weekend Getaway (Cushing);3-1
3 Lotus Seelster (Coppola Jr);5-1
4 Check Mach (Devaux);7-2
5 Frenzie (Stark Jr);8-1
6 Jericho Diva (Stalbaum);5-2
7 Love Live Laugh (Whittemore);10-1
8 Moonshinecharleigh (Dobson);12-1
9 Under The Bus (Randall);6-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Age Is A Number (Cushing);5-2
2 Vortex Ivy (Dobson);9-2
3 Quick Trot (Crawford);8-1
4 Sea Change N (Devaux);3-1
5 Hazels Dream (Coppola Jr);12-1
6 Delightful Trysta (Fluet);4-1
7 Mistress Angelina (Long);6-1
8 Humble N Kind (Randall);10-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Lookstraight (Fluet);6-1
2 Dw'sblissfulthinkn (Beckwith);9-5
3 Heavenly Way (Huckabone III);8-1
4 Daily Sports (Long);9-2
5 Robocall Hanover (Cushing);10-1
6 Myeyesadoreya N (Devaux);7-2
7 Awake My Soul (Crawford);15-1
8 Hope Hotspur (Mcneil);12-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Y C Easy (Coppola Jr);3-1
2 Aberdeen Seelster (Beckwith);4-1
3 Im On Schedule (Huckabone III);12-1
4 The Band K (Devaux);6-1
5 Antiguan Art (Cross);20-1
6 More More More (Stalbaum);9-2
7 Maggnifispin (Long);10-1
8 After The Lovin (Dobson);5-2
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $18,000.
1 Pretty Image (Fluet);5-1
2 Miss Irish Rose A (Stalbaum);10-1
3 Bye Bye Felicia (Beckwith);8-1
4 The Charging Moa N (Randall);7-5
5 Robyn Camden (Dobson);8-5
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Coppola Jr);6-1
2 Twist Of Fate (Cushing);10-1
3 Sheer Talent (Devaux);4-1
4 Barynya A (Beckwith);9-2
5 Poppy Drayton N (Dobson);5-2
6 Culinary Delight N (Stalbaum);3-1
8TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,000.
1 Barn Blaze (Jay Randall);15-1
2 Amanda Blue Chip (Nassimos);9-2
3 Wishyou'dtellme (Dobson);7-5
4 Tennessee Titan (Genois);7-2
5 Southwind Tinker (Devaux);6-1
6 Er Skywalker (Derue);8-1
7 Big Weezy (Beckwith);12-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,500.
1 Mischieviousgirls (Devaux);9-2
2 Lune Bleu (Genois);5-2
3 Kissesfromheaven (Cross);12-1
4 Wonderful World (Stalbaum);3-1
5 Amazing Amanda (Randall; 6-1
6 Cornerd Beach (Beckwith);4-1
7 Marthas Star (Huckabone III);15-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $14,000.
1 Gina Grace N (Stalbaum);3-1
2 Shecouldbegood N (Randall);4-1
3 Tiger's Sue (Coppola Jr);8-1
4 Spreester (Devaux);9-2
5 Bontz N (Dobson);5-2
6 Happy Heart (Beckwith);6-1
11TH RACE--Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 He's In Gear (Devaux);2-1
2 Royal Destiny (King);15-1
3 Touche' Away (Whitcroft);5-2
4 Sargent Pickel (Cross);6-1
5 Maureen's Nitemare (Huckabone III);12-1
6 Conway Deli (Coppola Jr);7-2
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,400.
1 Tricky Hanover (Whitcroft);12-1
2 Gussy's Realdeal (Randall);5-1
3 Cruisin Camnation (Dobson);6-1
4 Broncos Sena (Genois);2-1
5 Trussed Up Trudy (Coppola Jr);4-1
6 I'm Over The Enjen (Fluet);5-2
7 Glory Ghost (Huckabone III);25-1