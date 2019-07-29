First post: 7:05 p.m.
1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1
2 High Blue (Billy Dobson);3-1
3 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);9-2
4 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);8-1
5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);6-1
6 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2
7 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);10-1
8 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);15-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Taja Mahala (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1
2 Hard Rockin Hound (Billy Dobson);4-1
3 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);20-1
4 Zazu As (Chris Long);6-1
5 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2
6 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);8-1
7 Big Money Honey (Matt Kakaley);5-2
8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);25-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.
1 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);4-1
2 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);5-2
3 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);6-1
4 Glencove Carter (Matt Kakaley);8-1
5 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);15-1
6 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);7-2
7 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1
8 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);12-1
9 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-2
2 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);8-1
4 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);4-1
5 Bandol Rose (Jim Devaux);6-1
6 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);9-2
7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1
8 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);10-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $90,050.
1 Jk American Beauty (Jordan Stratton);3-1
2 Gia’s Surreal (Jason Bartlett);8-1
3 Heavens Challenge (Matt Kakaley);12-1
4 My Lady Dude (Scott Zeron);15-1
5 Zero Tolerance (David Miller);7-5
6 Brooklyn Lilacs (Joe Bongiorno);5-1
7 Money Shot Hanover (Tyler Buter);25-1
8 Sulky Queen (Brian Sears);10-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 American Sombrero (Scott Zeron);7-2
2 Justabitofcharm (Jason Bartlett);9-2
3 Roll With Mimi (Tyler Buter);6-5
4 Simone (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1
5 Artic Belle (Leon Bailey);10-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);3-1
2 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);10-1
3 Front Street (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1
4 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);5-2
6 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);6-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Cash Crazy Express (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
2 Lily Hammer (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1
3 Dorothy’s Legacy (David Miller);10-1
4 Fool Me Again (Matt Kakaley);8-5
5 Love Americanstyle (Scott Zeron);7-2
6 Siesta Beach (Tyler Buter);6-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-2
2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);3-1
3 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);9-2
4 Er Ben (Steeven Genois);6-1
5 Alona (Billy Dobson);4-1
6 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-1
7 Full Of Pride (Brian Cross);20-1
10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $88,450.
1 So Awesome (Tyler Buter);7-5
2 Meghan Lynn (Joe Bongiorno);6-1
3 Hurrikane Norakane (Jordan Stratton);15-1
4 Crazy Cute (Jason Bartlett);12-1
5 Dd Delicious (Matt Kakaley);3-1
6 Chase You (Scott Zeron);8-1
7 St Somewhere (David Miller);9-2
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.
1 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);7-2
3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1
4 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);5-2
5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1
6 Andi’s Unreal (Billy Dobson);5-1
12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Ladybeluckytonite (Scott Zeron);5-1
2 Ashlee Sparkles (Matt Kakaley);10-1
3 Topville Angelina (Jason Bartlett);6-5
4 Major Frost (Joe Bongiorno);8-1
5 Final Escape (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2
13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.
1 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Fluff Me Up (Steeven Genois);9-2
3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1
4 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1
5 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1
14TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.
1 I’m Very Special (Scott Zeron);2-1
2 Irish Art (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
3 Miss Surreal (Jim Devaux);7-2
4 Sun Viser (Todd Buter);6-1
5 Gussy’s Realdeal (Matt Kakaley);9-2
