1ST RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 The Royal Poze (Frank Coppola Jr);4-1

2 High Blue (Billy Dobson);3-1

3 Jeter’s Way (John Stark Jr);9-2

4 Too Much Man (Brian Cross);8-1

5 Gemologist (Jordan Derue);6-1

6 Victoria Swan (Bruce Aldrich Jr);5-2

7 Railee Workable (Mark Beckwith);10-1

8 Iamnotlefthanded (Jay Randall);15-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Taja Mahala (Bruce Aldrich Jr);3-1

2 Hard Rockin Hound (Billy Dobson);4-1

3 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);20-1

4 Zazu As (Chris Long);6-1

5 Ainsley Hanover (Frank Coppola Jr);9-2

6 Quadratic Bluechip (Gerry Mattison);8-1

7 Big Money Honey (Matt Kakaley);5-2

8 Grand Man (Jim Devaux);25-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,700.

1 Living Proof I Am (Phil Fluet);4-1

2 Priest Man (Steeven Genois);5-2

3 Winbak Noelle (Billy Dobson);6-1

4 Glencove Carter (Matt Kakaley);8-1

5 Real World Goal (Jordan Derue);15-1

6 Slieve League (Mark Beckwith);7-2

7 Bolide De Nuit (Dan Cappello Jr);25-1

8 Spark A Dream (Jay Randall);12-1

9 Mystical Somolli (Frank Coppola Jr);5-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Rose Run Speedster (Billy Dobson);5-2

2 Pistols Aspiration (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Revrac Harbour (Jordan Derue);8-1

4 Triumphant’s Chip (Steeven Genois);4-1

5 Bandol Rose (Jim Devaux);6-1

6 Bonamassa (Brett Crawford);9-2

7 Im Not Vanilla (Mark Beckwith);25-1

8 Grammy Winner (Jay Randall);10-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $90,050.

1 Jk American Beauty (Jordan Stratton);3-1

2 Gia’s Surreal (Jason Bartlett);8-1

3 Heavens Challenge (Matt Kakaley);12-1

4 My Lady Dude (Scott Zeron);15-1

5 Zero Tolerance (David Miller);7-5

6 Brooklyn Lilacs (Joe Bongiorno);5-1

7 Money Shot Hanover (Tyler Buter);25-1

8 Sulky Queen (Brian Sears);10-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 American Sombrero (Scott Zeron);7-2

2 Justabitofcharm (Jason Bartlett);9-2

3 Roll With Mimi (Tyler Buter);6-5

4 Simone (Bruce Aldrich Jr);6-1

5 Artic Belle (Leon Bailey);10-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Gigfy (Gerry Mattison);3-1

2 Eternal Prince (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 Front Street (Dan Cappello Jr);5-1

4 Uncle Leo (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Royal Surprise (Mark Beckwith);5-2

6 Waiting On A Woman (Billy Dobson);6-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Cash Crazy Express (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

2 Lily Hammer (Bruce Aldrich Jr);8-1

3 Dorothy’s Legacy (David Miller);10-1

4 Fool Me Again (Matt Kakaley);8-5

5 Love Americanstyle (Scott Zeron);7-2

6 Siesta Beach (Tyler Buter);6-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 Credit List (Jim Devaux);5-2

2 Barn Star (Phil Fluet);3-1

3 Cc Bank (Jay Randall);9-2

4 Er Ben (Steeven Genois);6-1

5 Alona (Billy Dobson);4-1

6 J S Peyton (Jordan Derue);8-1

7 Full Of Pride (Brian Cross);20-1

10TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $88,450.

1 So Awesome (Tyler Buter);7-5

2 Meghan Lynn (Joe Bongiorno);6-1

3 Hurrikane Norakane (Jordan Stratton);15-1

4 Crazy Cute (Jason Bartlett);12-1

5 Dd Delicious (Matt Kakaley);3-1

6 Chase You (Scott Zeron);8-1

7 St Somewhere (David Miller);9-2

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,000.

1 I M Fishin (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

2 True Muscle (Alek Chartrand);7-2

3 Elegant Son (Brian Cross);12-1

4 New York Chrome (Jordan Derue);5-2

5 Notmeitsyou (Phil Fluet);8-1

6 Andi’s Unreal (Billy Dobson);5-1

12TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Ladybeluckytonite (Scott Zeron);5-1

2 Ashlee Sparkles (Matt Kakaley);10-1

3 Topville Angelina (Jason Bartlett);6-5

4 Major Frost (Joe Bongiorno);8-1

5 Final Escape (Bruce Aldrich Jr);7-2

13TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $12,500.

1 Ulster (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Fluff Me Up (Steeven Genois);9-2

3 Silent Pine (Bruce Cooper);8-1

4 Cartier Volo (Frank Coppola Jr);6-1

5 Justice Jet (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Mister Muscle (Mark Beckwith);3-1

14TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,500.

1 I’m Very Special (Scott Zeron);2-1

2 Irish Art (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

3 Miss Surreal (Jim Devaux);7-2

4 Sun Viser (Todd Buter);6-1

5 Gussy’s Realdeal (Matt Kakaley);9-2

