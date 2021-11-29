Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Miss B (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Dream On A Roll (Chris Long);8-1
3 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);4-1
4 Delightful Trysta (Luke Hanners);3-1
5 Jeannies Terror (Leon Bailey);6-1
6 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);15-1
7 Unstoppable Hall (Billy Dobson);9-2
8 Acefortyfour River (Mark Beckwith);12-1
9 Lyons Anita (Phil Fluet);10-1
2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.
1 Grateful Attitude (Jay Randall);4-1
2 My Josephine (Brett Crawford);6-5
3 Detroit Lean (Jim Devaux);10-1
4 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);8-1
5 High Hopes Hanover (Brian Cross);15-1
6 Bastanteporfavor (Billy Dobson);30-1
7 Sweetest Ideal (Brett Beckwith);6-1
8 Won Surreal Deal (Leon Bailey);12-1
3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.
1 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);6-1
3 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);10-1
4 Gimme Some Lovin’ (Luke Hanners);4-1
5 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);9-2
6 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1
7 Cruisin Camnation (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);20-1
9 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);8-1
4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);3-1
2 Saylavie Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);5-2
3 Broadway Role (Luke Hanners);9-2
4 Princesa Alta (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
5 Express Delight N (Chris Long);4-1
6 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);6-1
7 Mom’s Command (Phil Fluet);12-1
8 Sunburst Kada (Jim Devaux);8-1
5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.
1 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);9-2
2 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);7-5
3 Amini (Mark Beckwith);12-1
4 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);10-1
5 Shallow (Luke Hanners);8-1
6 My Rugala (Jay Randall);15-1
7 Your Momma (Billy Dobson);7-2
8 Sportjet Ray (Leon Bailey);20-1
9 Taken Control (Larry Stalbaum);6-1
6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);6-1
2 Islay N (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Mc Kella (Brett Beckwith);12-1
4 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);7-2
5 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2
6 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);3-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);3-1
2 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);4-1
3 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);6-1
4 The Blazing Truth (Jim Devaux);10-1
5 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
6 Plumb (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Deli Dream (Chris Long);8-1
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);9-2
2 Ideally Sweet (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);8-1
4 Cynosure (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Prettyinclined (Luke Hanners);6-1
6 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);30-1
8 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1
9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.
1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2
2 Western Stepp (Chris Long);6-1
3 Bontz N (Jay Randall);3-1
4 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);9-2
5 E R Hilary (Jim Devaux);4-1
6 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);8-1
7 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);10-1
8 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);12-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);3-1
2 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);5-2
3 Uncle Andy (Billy Dobson);7-2
4 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);6-1
5 Immaculate Prayer (Jay Randall);12-1
6 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
7 Dazzling Lindy (Mark Beckwith);9-2
11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.
1 Oceanview Echo (Luke Hanners);7-2
2 La Coeur Chapeau (Jay Randall);8-1
3 Gucciriffic (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 American Chance (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1
6 Theskysthelimit (Leon Bailey);12-1
7 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);6-1
8 Count To Three (Chris Long);10-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.
1 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
2 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);8-1
3 Hp Double Expresso (Billy Dobson);5-2
4 Richsnortherndream (Jim Devaux);3-1
5 Dew Can Dew (Luke Hanners);7-2
6 Hp Starlette (Mark Beckwith);9-2
7 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);25-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.
1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);4-1
2 Hiphopmomma (Tony Ciuffetelli);9-2
3 Sudden Change N (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);6-1
6 New Number Who Dis (Leon Bailey);8-1
7 The Big Bankroll (Chris Long);12-1
8 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);20-1