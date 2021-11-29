 Skip to main content
Saratoga Harness Entries

First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Miss B (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Dream On A Roll (Chris Long);8-1

3 Like A Peach (Brian Cross);4-1

4 Delightful Trysta (Luke Hanners);3-1

5 Jeannies Terror (Leon Bailey);6-1

6 Glory Ghost (Jim Devaux);15-1

7 Unstoppable Hall (Billy Dobson);9-2

8 Acefortyfour River (Mark Beckwith);12-1

9 Lyons Anita (Phil Fluet);10-1

2ND RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,250.

1 Grateful Attitude (Jay Randall);4-1

2 My Josephine (Brett Crawford);6-5

3 Detroit Lean (Jim Devaux);10-1

4 Generation Sissie (Phil Fluet);8-1

5 High Hopes Hanover (Brian Cross);15-1

6 Bastanteporfavor (Billy Dobson);30-1

7 Sweetest Ideal (Brett Beckwith);6-1

8 Won Surreal Deal (Leon Bailey);12-1

3RD RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $7,500.

1 Luck B Mine (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Missplacedrock (Leon Bailey);6-1

3 For Chips Sake (Brett Beckwith);10-1

4 Gimme Some Lovin’ (Luke Hanners);4-1

5 Onspeed N (Alek Chartrand);9-2

6 Sea Change N (Jim Devaux);3-1

7 Cruisin Camnation (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Spilling The Beans (Billy Dobson);20-1

9 Clemmie Hanover (Brian Cross);8-1

4TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Southern Memories (John Stark Jr);3-1

2 Saylavie Blue Chip (Billy Dobson);5-2

3 Broadway Role (Luke Hanners);9-2

4 Princesa Alta (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

5 Express Delight N (Chris Long);4-1

6 Miss Tango (Leon Bailey);6-1

7 Mom’s Command (Phil Fluet);12-1

8 Sunburst Kada (Jim Devaux);8-1

5TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,250.

1 Lady Limelight (Chris Long);9-2

2 Tsimis (Jim Devaux);7-5

3 Amini (Mark Beckwith);12-1

4 Madam Dolce (Alek Chartrand);10-1

5 Shallow (Luke Hanners);8-1

6 My Rugala (Jay Randall);15-1

7 Your Momma (Billy Dobson);7-2

8 Sportjet Ray (Leon Bailey);20-1

9 Taken Control (Larry Stalbaum);6-1

6TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Treasurethosechips (Leon Bailey);6-1

2 Islay N (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Mc Kella (Brett Beckwith);12-1

4 Robyn Camden (Jay Randall);7-2

5 Chasethecloudsaway (Luke Hanners);5-2

6 Birch Island Betty (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Surreal Feeling (Alek Chartrand);3-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Nancy Bar (Jay Randall);3-1

2 Abs Hanover (Brett Beckwith);4-1

3 Kasha’s Boy (Brian Cross);6-1

4 The Blazing Truth (Jim Devaux);10-1

5 Malibu Kid (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

6 Plumb (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Deli Dream (Chris Long);8-1

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Calswickeddream (Brian Cross);9-2

2 Ideally Sweet (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Bigforherbritches (Jay Randall);8-1

4 Cynosure (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Prettyinclined (Luke Hanners);6-1

6 The Tricks On Me (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Brianna’s Shadow (Brett Crawford);30-1

8 Quikzotic Bluechip (John Cross);20-1

9TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $11,500.

1 Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum);5-2

2 Western Stepp (Chris Long);6-1

3 Bontz N (Jay Randall);3-1

4 Pammy Jo (Brett Beckwith);9-2

5 E R Hilary (Jim Devaux);4-1

6 Beauty Is Blind (Luke Hanners);8-1

7 Hereslooknatyou N (Shawn T Gray);10-1

8 All Speed Rising (Billy Dobson);12-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Credit Skill (Luke Hanners);3-1

2 Battle Queen (Jim Devaux);5-2

3 Uncle Andy (Billy Dobson);7-2

4 Outback Jack (Brian Cross);6-1

5 Immaculate Prayer (Jay Randall);12-1

6 Southwind Rich (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

7 Dazzling Lindy (Mark Beckwith);9-2

11TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $9,000.

1 Oceanview Echo (Luke Hanners);7-2

2 La Coeur Chapeau (Jay Randall);8-1

3 Gucciriffic (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 American Chance (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Movie Maven (Brett Crawford);20-1

6 Theskysthelimit (Leon Bailey);12-1

7 Arianna Grandeo (Jim Devaux);6-1

8 Count To Three (Chris Long);10-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $10,500.

1 Lexa Hanover (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

2 Panthera As (John Stark Jr);8-1

3 Hp Double Expresso (Billy Dobson);5-2

4 Richsnortherndream (Jim Devaux);3-1

5 Dew Can Dew (Luke Hanners);7-2

6 Hp Starlette (Mark Beckwith);9-2

7 Mr Gerrity (Mark Whitcroft);25-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,000.

1 Oh Mare Ahs Bella (Larry Stalbaum);4-1

2 Hiphopmomma (Tony Ciuffetelli);9-2

3 Sudden Change N (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Always B Hanny (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5 Eden Paige N (Billy Dobson);6-1

6 New Number Who Dis (Leon Bailey);8-1

7 The Big Bankroll (Chris Long);12-1

8 Tenwillgetutwenty (Brett Beckwith);20-1

