First post: Noon
1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 Aces Rock (Jay Randall);5-2
2 Mayor Mittcheese (Brian Sears);8-1
3 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1
4 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1
5 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1
6 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2
7 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);3-1
8 Fantasy Maker (Claude Huckabone III);30-1
2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Meghan C (Gates Brunet);7-2
2 Little Magic (Phil Fluet);5-2
3 Pooh Cat (Tyler Buter);8-1
4 Dogs Of War (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1
5 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);6-1
6 Miss Sara Cuse (John Stark Jr);5-1
3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Greyscale (Scott Zeron);4-1
2 Hushabye (Brian Sears);9-2
3 Royalty Winner (Homer Hochstetler);10-1
4 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);3-1
5 Lady Jeter (Dan Daley);12-1
6 Mama’s Gift (Jimmy Whittemore);8-1
7 Seeking Royalty (Andy Miller);7-2
8 Alana’s Brilliance (Tyler Buter);6-1
4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
1 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);4-1
2 Mass Confession (Andy Miller);15-1
3 Trendy Kim (Jim Devaux);2-1
4 Aerial Flight (Phil Fluet);6-1
5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);3-1
6 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);12-1
7 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);5-1
8 Warrior Way (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
9 Praying Angel (Mark Beckwith);10-1
5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Temple Door (Brett Crawford);9-5
2 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);8-1
3 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1
4 Caesars Crazy (Gates Brunet);7-5
5 Signal Hill Qt (Jay Randall);20-1
6 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1
7 College Krystal (Brian Cross);10-1
8 Handsome Devil (Billy Dobson);6-1
6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.
1 No Mas Drama (Joe Bongiorno);8-1
2 Flotus (John Stark Jr);7-2
3 Illdoitmyself (Tyler Buter);12-1
4 Seventimesalady (Ake Svanstedt);6-5
5 Without A Warning (Scott Zeron);6-1
7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.
1 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);10-1
2 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);5-2
3 Pumping Irony (Brett Crawford);15-1
4 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);3-1
5 Zann’s Fantastic (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1
6 Explosive (Brian Cross);8-1
7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1
8 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);9-2
9 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);7-2
8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);7-2
2 Keystone Dakota (Claude Huckabone Jr);9-2
3 Prove It Allnight (Andy Miller);15-1
4 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);5-2
5 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);3-1
6 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);20-1
7 Just Wave Goodbye (Jordan Derue);10-1
9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Marquise Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1
2 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);6-5
3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);25-1
4 Bambi (Brett Crawford);5-1
5 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);7-2
6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);10-1
7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1
10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.
1 Sorprese (Dan Daley);6-1
2 Love A Good Story (Andy Miller);7-5
3 Smooth Affair (Tyler Buter);12-1
4 Miss Jubilation (Ake Svanstedt);8-1
5 Hypnotic Am (Brian Sears);6-5
11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.
1 Starrystarrynight (Scott Zeron);8-5
2 Nasty Gal (Gates Brunet);9-5
3 Pats Inspiration (Billy Dobson);20-1
4 Mannie’s Lady (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1
5 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);9-2
6 C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet);8-1
7 Concerted Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1
12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.
1 Manruptcy (Phil Fluet);3-1
2 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1
3 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2
4 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);9-2
5 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);10-1
6 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);4-1
7 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);6-1
13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.
1 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);7-5
2 Dramatist (Chris Long);10-1
3 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);5-2
4 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);6-1
5 Master Faster (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
6 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2
7 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);20-1
14TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.
1 Sophia’s Express (Tyler Buter);6-5
2 Tapupu (Phil Fluet);10-1
3 My Blue Opal (Jimmy Whittemore);7-2
4 Evanna (Billy Dobson);15-1
5 Brawny Babe (Brian Sears);5-1
6 Some Crazy Fool (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.