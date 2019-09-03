First post: Noon

1ST RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 Aces Rock (Jay Randall);5-2

2 Mayor Mittcheese (Brian Sears);8-1

3 Sundown Showdown (Brian Cross);6-1

4 No Hablo Ingles (Dan Cappello Jr);10-1

5 Dali’s Memorial (Alek Chartrand);15-1

6 Brad’s Buddy (Frank Coppola Jr);7-2

7 Herecomesbullville (Jim Devaux);3-1

8 Fantasy Maker (Claude Huckabone III);30-1

2ND RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Meghan C (Gates Brunet);7-2

2 Little Magic (Phil Fluet);5-2

3 Pooh Cat (Tyler Buter);8-1

4 Dogs Of War (Frank Coppola Jr);3-1

5 Tipsy Gypsy (Brian Cross);6-1

6 Miss Sara Cuse (John Stark Jr);5-1

3RD RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Greyscale (Scott Zeron);4-1

2 Hushabye (Brian Sears);9-2

3 Royalty Winner (Homer Hochstetler);10-1

4 Askmenoquestions (Phil Fluet);3-1

5 Lady Jeter (Dan Daley);12-1

6 Mama’s Gift (Jimmy Whittemore);8-1

7 Seeking Royalty (Andy Miller);7-2

8 Alana’s Brilliance (Tyler Buter);6-1

4TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Liquorstoreblues (Alek Chartrand);4-1

2 Mass Confession (Andy Miller);15-1

3 Trendy Kim (Jim Devaux);2-1

4 Aerial Flight (Phil Fluet);6-1

5 Im Tp’s Crazed Bro (Brian Cross);3-1

6 Glamdring (Brett Crawford);12-1

7 Squirely Girly (Jordan Derue);5-1

8 Warrior Way (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

9 Praying Angel (Mark Beckwith);10-1

5TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Temple Door (Brett Crawford);9-5

2 Best Balance (Jim Devaux);8-1

3 Venice (Frank Coppola Jr);15-1

4 Caesars Crazy (Gates Brunet);7-5

5 Signal Hill Qt (Jay Randall);20-1

6 Pepin Hanover (Glenn Bailey);30-1

7 College Krystal (Brian Cross);10-1

8 Handsome Devil (Billy Dobson);6-1

6TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.

1 No Mas Drama (Joe Bongiorno);8-1

2 Flotus (John Stark Jr);7-2

3 Illdoitmyself (Tyler Buter);12-1

4 Seventimesalady (Ake Svanstedt);6-5

5 Without A Warning (Scott Zeron);6-1

7TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $9,630.

1 Goddess Ofgoodness (Phil Fluet);10-1

2 Chapter And Ruth (Jordan Derue);5-2

3 Pumping Irony (Brett Crawford);15-1

4 Jake G’s Champion (Shawn T Gray);3-1

5 Zann’s Fantastic (Frank Coppola Jr);25-1

6 Explosive (Brian Cross);8-1

7 Sassy Massy (Mark Whitcroft);20-1

8 Powerscourt (Michael Mc Givern);9-2

9 Royal Lady (Mark Beckwith);7-2

8TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Rollinwithambition (Phil Fluet);7-2

2 Keystone Dakota (Claude Huckabone Jr);9-2

3 Prove It Allnight (Andy Miller);15-1

4 Calvery Hill (Mark Beckwith);5-2

5 Mister Miami (Claude Huckabone III);3-1

6 Sports Illustrate (Steeven Genois);20-1

7 Just Wave Goodbye (Jordan Derue);10-1

9TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Marquise Dream (Frank Coppola Jr);20-1

2 Auto Loader (Phil Fluet);6-5

3 Atomic Mass (Glenn Bailey);25-1

4 Bambi (Brett Crawford);5-1

5 Black Magic Storm (Brian Cross);7-2

6 Touche’ Away (Mark Whitcroft);10-1

7 Aileen On You (Cory Mcgivern);8-1

10TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $76,750.

1 Sorprese (Dan Daley);6-1

2 Love A Good Story (Andy Miller);7-5

3 Smooth Affair (Tyler Buter);12-1

4 Miss Jubilation (Ake Svanstedt);8-1

5 Hypnotic Am (Brian Sears);6-5

11TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000.

1 Starrystarrynight (Scott Zeron);8-5

2 Nasty Gal (Gates Brunet);9-5

3 Pats Inspiration (Billy Dobson);20-1

4 Mannie’s Lady (Frank Coppola Jr);12-1

5 C And T’s Credit (John Stark Jr);9-2

6 C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet);8-1

7 Concerted Hanover (Jay Randall);10-1

12TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $7,250.

1 Manruptcy (Phil Fluet);3-1

2 Sevenaze (Claude Huckabone Jr);8-1

3 We’re In Trouble (Frank Coppola Jr);5-2

4 Ten Million (Alek Chartrand);9-2

5 Tina Rocks (Brett Crawford);10-1

6 Dead Bolt (Billy Dobson);4-1

7 Secretly Flashy (Michael Mc Givern);6-1

13TH RACE—Pace 1 Mile. Purse $6,000.

1 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);7-5

2 Dramatist (Chris Long);10-1

3 Keystone Magneto (Jim Devaux);5-2

4 Yachtsman (Brett Crawford);6-1

5 Master Faster (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

6 Tough As Tuff (Billy Dobson);9-2

7 Northern Rein (Claude Huckabone III);20-1

14TH RACE—Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,600.

1 Sophia’s Express (Tyler Buter);6-5

2 Tapupu (Phil Fluet);10-1

3 My Blue Opal (Jimmy Whittemore);7-2

4 Evanna (Billy Dobson);15-1

5 Brawny Babe (Brian Sears);5-1

6 Some Crazy Fool (Frank Coppola Jr);8-1

